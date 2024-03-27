Karin Technology Holdings Limited (SGX:K29) On An Uptrend: Could Fundamentals Be Driving The Stock?

Karin Technology Holdings' (SGX:K29) stock up by 8.2% over the past three months. As most would know, long-term fundamentals have a strong correlation with market price movements, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Karin Technology Holdings' ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Karin Technology Holdings is:

11% = HK$45m ÷ HK$406m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. That means that for every SGD1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated SGD0.11 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Karin Technology Holdings' Earnings Growth And 11% ROE

To start with, Karin Technology Holdings' ROE looks acceptable. Further, the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 11%. This certainly adds some context to Karin Technology Holdings' moderate 11% net income growth seen over the past five years.

Next, on comparing Karin Technology Holdings' net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 9.8% over the last few years.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. What is K29 worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether K29 is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Karin Technology Holdings Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Karin Technology Holdings' high three-year median payout ratio of 115% suggests that the company is paying out more to its shareholders than what it is making. In spite of this, the company was able to grow its earnings respectably, as we saw above. It would still be worth keeping an eye on that high payout ratio, if for some reason the company runs into problems and business deteriorates. Our risks dashboard should have the 3 risks we have identified for Karin Technology Holdings.

Additionally, Karin Technology Holdings has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders.

Summary

Overall, we feel that Karin Technology Holdings certainly does have some positive factors to consider. Specifically, its high ROE which likely led to the growth in earnings. Bear in mind, the company reinvests little to none of its profits, which means that investors aren't necessarily reaping the full benefits of the high rate of return. Until now, we have only just grazed the surface of the company's past performance by looking at the company's fundamentals. You can do your own research on Karin Technology Holdings and see how it has performed in the past by looking at this FREE detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

