Karin Technology Holdings (SGX:K29) Has Some Way To Go To Become A Multi-Bagger

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Karin Technology Holdings (SGX:K29) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Karin Technology Holdings, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.053 = HK$24m ÷ (HK$1.2b - HK$747m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Thus, Karin Technology Holdings has an ROCE of 5.3%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Electronic industry average of 12%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Karin Technology Holdings' ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how Karin Technology Holdings has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Are Returns Trending?

Things have been pretty stable at Karin Technology Holdings, with its capital employed and returns on that capital staying somewhat the same for the last five years. This tells us the company isn't reinvesting in itself, so it's plausible that it's past the growth phase. So unless we see a substantial change at Karin Technology Holdings in terms of ROCE and additional investments being made, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger.

On a side note, Karin Technology Holdings' current liabilities are still rather high at 63% of total assets. This can bring about some risks because the company is basically operating with a rather large reliance on its suppliers or other sorts of short-term creditors. While it's not necessarily a bad thing, it can be beneficial if this ratio is lower.

The Bottom Line

We can conclude that in regards to Karin Technology Holdings' returns on capital employed and the trends, there isn't much change to report on. Although the market must be expecting these trends to improve because the stock has gained 74% over the last five years. However, unless these underlying trends turn more positive, we wouldn't get our hopes up too high.

One more thing: We've identified 7 warning signs with Karin Technology Holdings (at least 4 which don't sit too well with us) , and understanding these would certainly be useful.

While Karin Technology Holdings isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

