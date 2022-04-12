U.S. markets open in 2 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,408.75
    -0.25 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,213.00
    -6.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,005.50
    +5.50 (+0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,980.00
    +2.50 (+0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.06
    +3.77 (+4.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,958.70
    +10.50 (+0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    25.16
    +0.17 (+0.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0868
    -0.0018 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7800
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.39
    +3.23 (+15.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3015
    -0.0015 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.5590
    +0.1740 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,183.54
    -1,323.54 (-3.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    939.49
    -46.68 (-4.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,584.14
    -34.17 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,334.98
    -486.54 (-1.81%)
     

Karl Hoenecke Joins GZ6G Technologies as Director of Operations and Sales

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
GZ6G Technology Corp
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • GZIC
GZ6G Technology Corp
GZ6G Technology Corp

LAS VEGAS, NV, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – GZ6G Technologies Corp. (OTCQB: GZIC), an enterprise smart solutions provider for cities, stadiums, universities, and other large venues, today announced their newest member to the executive team, Karl Hoenecke. As the Director of Operations and Sales, he will oversee the Networks division of GZ6G and sales staff. Hoenecke brings his vast knowledge in sales and acquisitions to the team sharing GZ6G’s emerging tech vision of “what’s next, not just what we can do today.”

Hoenecke joins GZ6G from TeamLogic IT, a national franchisor of Managed Service Providers (MSP), where he served as Vice President of Business Development. He previously held various operational and sales positions at New Horizons Computer Learning Centers, Starbucks, Great Clips, Inc. and Enterprise Rent-A-Car. Hoenecke earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of California, Santa Barbara, and an MBA degree from Concordia University, Irvine.

In this newly created position, Hoenecke will oversee the Company’s GZ Smart Networks Division, which provides venues with IT wireless infrastructure management. Hoenecke’s focus also will include identifying strategic acquisition targets as part of the Company’s near and long-term growth initiative.

“What GZ6G is offering fills such a significant need in the marketplace,” says Hoenecke, “It’s exciting to have the opportunity to be a part of the Company’s early growth. GZ6G’s emerging technology and unique vision for the marketplace was a primary factor in my departure from TeamLogic IT, a network of MSPs, comprising over 250 locations. See the GZ6G model as the next evolution in our industry.”

During his time with TeamLogic IT, Hoenecke was placed in charge of vendor relationships, program development and operational improvement. His combined operational and sales background was a main deciding factor for his onboarding with GZ6G. In his role as management of the Networks division, Hoenecke will assume the majority of the day-to-day workload in the Networks division currently undertaken by GZ6G owner and CEO, Coleman Smith.

“When speaking with founders of successful IT service organizations they always share a wish that they had invested more in sales. At GZ6G, I’m positioned with a team of sales veterans who can begin immediately generating revenue for the Company,” added Hoenecke, “so it’s an exciting time to be involved and drive the growth.”

Hoenecke expects to leverage both his sales experience and relationships within the industry to spread the GZ6G story.

In addition, Hoenecke brings his experience in acquisitions, noting, “Because of the MSP revenue model, they are more common now, it’s not just large companies acquiring MSP's, but small MSP companies coming together strategically. It’s why MSPs are an attractive target,” Hoenecke continues, “and is what drives value in the MSP space.”

“Karl’s leadership skills and years of relevant experience, both in technology and sales, will be a tremendous asset as we continue to build our senior executive team,” said Coleman Smith, GZ6G Chief Executive Officer. “I am confident Karl will play an instrumental role in the growth and development of GZ6G and welcome him to our team.”

Through GZ6G, Hoenecke envisions a path for businesses to scale easily, citing GZ6G’s “key differentiator is providing solutions which were previously unthought-of solutions which can fuel growth.” He sees the current and future of IT services moving away from the “break-fix” style to managed services, offering a strategic advantage for businesses. Hoenecke added that “business cannot thrive without a strong IT strategy” and believes the Networks division of GZ6G is uniquely positioned to enable businesses to succeed.

About GZ6G Technologies

GZ6G Technologies provides smart digital technologies through its proprietary platform to offer 5G and Wi-Fi 6 technology applications to large venues, including stadiums and universities, and municipalities nationwide. Through a family of four business units, the Company advises on critical decisions about how best to store, process and protect data, upgrade facilities and building operations with emerging wireless and IoT applications, helping to create new revenue streams and profit centers. For more information, visit: www.gz6g.com; Twitter: @greenzebra

Safe Harbor Statement:

In addition to historical information, this press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release including, but not limited to, adding additional staff, launching new products and establishing partnerships with leading venues and internet providers, are the intent, belief, or expectations of the Company and members of its management team with respect to the Company's future business operations and the assumptions upon which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, failure to complete anticipated sales under negotiations, lack of revenue growth, client discontinuances, failure to realize improvements in performance, efficiency and profitability, and adverse development with respect to litigation or increased litigation costs, the operation or performance of the Company's business units or the market price of its common stock. Additional factors that would cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated within this press release can also be found in filings made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) from time to time, available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date of this release, except as required by law.

For more information, contact:
GZ6G Technologies Corp.—
Coleman Smith, CEO
Cole@greenzebra.net

PondelWilkinson Inc. Investor Relations—
Roger Pondel/Laurie Berman,
ir@greenzebra.net
310-279-5980


Recommended Stories

  • Nvidia Is Piling Up Some Very Bad News

    The bad streak continues for Nvidia . The semiconductor manufacturer starts the second quarter as it ended the first: badly. During the week of April 4 to April 8, the company known for its graphics chips for gaming and artificial intelligence saw its market capitalization falling from $665.1 billion on April 1 to $576.1 billion on April 8.

  • AT&T Cut Its Dividend With the Spinoff. Why It Remains Generous.

    AT&T has officially spun off its media business, with Warner Bros. Discovery trading on its own for the first time on Monday. AT&T (ticker: T) cut its dividend as part of the spinoff—a point of contention for many AT&T shareholders—but the payout remains generous at an annual $1.11 per share. AT&T completed its spinoff of WarnerMedia on Friday, and the stocks began trading separately on Monday.

  • Stocks Mixed, Inflation Surge, Veru, Cisco And Starbucks - 5 Things You Must Know

    Stock futures edge lower, Treasury yields rise ahead of march CPI data; White House braced for 'extraordinarily elevated' March inflation reading; Veru shares surge after impressive Covid treatment data; Cisco shares slide on Morgan Stanley, Citigroup downgrades and Starbucks shares slip after Citigroup downgrade

  • Dow Jones Futures: What To Do After Stock Market Sell-Off; White House Warns Of 'Extraordinarily Elevated' Inflation

    Dow Jones futures were lower early. Here's what to do after Monday's stock market sell-off ahead of today's key inflation report.

  • Buy Palantir Stock Because $20 Is Around the Corner, Says Analyst

    Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has highlighted how fragile democracy can be, and how important it is for the U.S. (and its allies) to cultivate a strong military. This also speaks to the need for significant investments in cutting-edge technologies and solutions. So says Monness analyst Brian White who also thinks Palantir's (PLTR) unique approach leaves it well-positioned to benefit from this necessity. “We believe the recent chaos initially ushered in by the pandemic, and now the situation in Uk

  • These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Offer an Attractive Buying Opportunity, Say Analysts

    Down doesn’t mean out. When a stock takes a tumble, investors sometimes jump the gun and assume that the name has reached the end of the line. Sure, a significant share price decline should sound the alarm bells, as it could indicate underlying problems with the business or insurmountable headwinds. However, there’s another side to the story. These falls could reflect temporary challenges that can ultimately be overcome, with the lower prices presenting an opportunity to get in on the action bef

  • Buy the Dip: Apple, SoFi, Disney

    A look at some of the stocks that have seen recent share price weakness which may be worth consideration.

  • Are These 3 Jim Cramer’s Stock Picks a Buy? Here’s What Analysts Think

    The one good thing about a market downturn? You get lots of opportunities to load up on shares at a discount entry point. And who doesn’t like a discount? With the way the markets have performed so far this year, there are stocks in every segment which could potentially offer plenty of rewards. CNBC’s Jim Cramer thinks there are several names in the retail sector which look particularly enticing right now, ones for which the term “beaten-down” readily applies. Some rallied nicely toward the end

  • Why AT&T Stock Fell Hard Today

    Investors exited their positions after AT&T officially sold its media content holdings to Discovery.

  • Elon Musk May Have Nasty Surprises for Twitter Soon

    The billionaire has given up a seat on the board of the microblogging website, reigniting speculation about his intentions.

  • AMD: What Does the Pensando Acquisition Mean for the Stock? Wells Fargo Weighs In

    With the ink having barely dried following the Xilinx acquisition, last week, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) disclosed that it intends to bring networking startup Pensando under the fold, in a deal said to be worth $1.9 billion. While Wells Fargo’s Aaron Rakers thinks the revenue contribution from the company is likely to be “small,” the analyst believes the “strategic (data center) merits of this acquisition are meaningful.” So, where does Pensando fit in the AMD portfolio? Well for one, Rakers t

  • Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank Sink on Mystery $1.9 Billion Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens China TensionsUkraine Update: U.S. Warns India Over Russian Energy ImportsEurope Moves to Arm Ukraine as Sanctions Fail to Sway PutinUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItDeutsche Bank AG and Commerzbank AG shares tumbled after stake sales worth a combined 1.75 billion euros ($1.9 billion) in Germany’s two largest l

  • Nvidia stock falls, Shopify announces stock split, Chinese EV makers under pressure

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré breaks down trending tickers in the stock market today.

  • China Stocks Storm Back on Bets of Policy Support, Covid Shift

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks bounced back in afternoon trading as foreign investors accelerated purchases and speculation mounted that policy makers will take measures aimed at reviving economic growth. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens China TensionsUkraine Update: U.S. Warns India Over Russian Energy ImportsEurope Moves to Arm Ukraine as Sanctions Fail to Sway PutinUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U

  • Treasury Yield Surge to Threaten Bull Run’s Last Resistance Line

    (Bloomberg) -- The relentless selloff in Treasuries continued Tuesday, threatening to mark a resolute end to the four-decade bull run in bonds, at least according to one key metric.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens China TensionsUkraine Update: U.S. Warns India Over Russian Energy ImportsEurope Moves to Arm Ukraine as Sanctions Fail to Sway PutinUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Mi

  • WarnerMedia, Discovery complete merger

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Emily McCormick and Brian Sozzi report that the WarnerMedia-Discover merger is now complete.

  • Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Is Now Trading. Why It’s a Buy.

    The spinoff has the assets to be a winner in the streaming wars and a cheap stock to get investors interested.

  • Average Retirement Savings for Married Couples By Age

    A recent study from the career experts Zety says that 40% of respondents fear retirement more than death. And almost nine in 10 responded that their biggest retirement fear is not having enough income. For married couples, planning retirement for two people can … Continue reading → The post Average Retirement Savings for Married Couples By Age appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Russian Railways crashes into default as sanctions hammer Moscow

    Elon Musk will no longer join Twitter’s board American owner set to lose billions on Boots sale FTSE 100 falls 0.7pc after February GDP disappoints Oil prices slump amid China lockdowns Lucy Burton: It’s too late for Hong Kong to regain expats’ trust Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • It’s inflation day. Wall Street futures turn mixed ahead of CPI release.

    U.S. stock futures were mixed Tuesday ahead of the release of key inflation data that could determine whether the backup in bond yields continues.