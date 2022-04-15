U.S. markets closed

KARMA AUTOMOTIVE SHOWCASES GS-6 SERIES AT THE NEW YORK INTERNATIONAL AUTO SHOW

·2 min read

IRVINE, Calif., April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Karma Automotive, a Southern California-based luxury electric automaker, and Manhattan Motorcars, an award-winning retailer of luxury and performance vehicles, have partnered to showcase Karma's latest vehicle at the New York International Auto Show, from April 15th to April 24th, 2022.

The 2022 Karma GS-6, a luxury electric vehicle will be featured in Manhattan Motorcars' booth at the Jacob Javits Center. Alongside the Karma GS-6, Manhattan Motorcars will also showcase other luxury brands, such as Bentley, Lamborghini, Rolls-Royce, Porsche, and GTO Engineering.

"We have an exceptional partnership with Karma, who provide a unique luxury electric vehicle experience," states Paul Dumont, The general manager of Manhattan Motorcars. "There has never been a better time to buy an electric vehicle in the state of New York."

"It is great to be a part of the New York International Auto Show again, especially with a partner like Manhattan Motorcars," says William Monroe, Senior Vice President of Global Sales, Marketing, and Customer Experience at Karma Automotive. "This auto show has been one of the largest publicly attended consumer events, which is fantastic for showcasing our vehicle's latest generation."

The 2022 Karma GS-6 can be experienced at Manhattan Motorcars's booth in the Jacob Javitz Center, located on Level 3, Booth #900.

ABOUT KARMA AUTOMOTIVE
Karma Automotive, founded in 2014, is a southern California based producer of luxury electric vehicles. Headquartered in Irvine, California with a production facility located in Moreno Valley, Karma sells vehicles via its dealer network in North America, Europe, South America and the Middle East. Karma's Innovation and Customization Center, which opened in 2017 offers world-class engineering, design, customization, and manufacturing services along with electrification platforms.

Karma Launched its Revero® and Revero® GT in 2017 and 2019. Both vehicles were named Green Car Journal's Luxury Green Car of the Year™ award. In 2021 Karma announced the GS-6 Series which was honored with Green Car Journal's 2022 Green Car Product of Excellence™ award. Karma GS-6 is an electric vehicle powered by dual electric motors that embodies Karma's goal of offering leading technology with a luxury experience. Every Karma vehicle is created with unparalleled individual care and craftsmanship.

For more information, visit www.karmaautomotive.com, or www.karmanewsroom.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/karma-automotive-showcases-gs-6-series-at-the-new-york-international-auto-show-301526145.html

SOURCE Karma Automotive

