U.S. markets close in 35 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,809.57
    +74.09 (+1.98%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,818.09
    +453.26 (+1.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,155.85
    +327.51 (+3.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,735.77
    +27.94 (+1.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    116.65
    -2.28 (-1.92%)
     

  • Gold

    1,836.20
    +22.70 (+1.25%)
     

  • Silver

    21.73
    +0.78 (+3.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0462
    +0.0043 (+0.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3950
    -0.0880 (-2.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2190
    +0.0192 (+1.60%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.7720
    -1.7080 (-1.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,777.11
    -416.92 (-1.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    462.92
    +14.68 (+3.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,273.41
    +85.95 (+1.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,326.16
    -303.70 (-1.14%)
     

Karman Space & Defense Acquires MG Resin Technology

·3 min read

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Karman Space & Defense ("Karman" or the "Company") backed by Dallas-based private equity firm Trive Capital ("Trive"), has partnered with Cornerstone Research Group, Inc. ("CRG") to acquire the MG Resin family of technologies. The acquisition of MG Resins represents a significant expansion of Karman's core competencies in integrated composite systems for space & defense applications and creates a leading manufacturer in the carbon/carbon market.

Karman Space &amp; Defense Acquires MG Resin Technology
Karman Space & Defense Acquires MG Resin Technology

Karman is an integrated solutions provider for the space & defense industry's most complex & mission-critical projects.

The senior leadership team at CRG developed the patented MG family of resins to address the growing need for ultra-high temperature materials with higher char yields, improved processability, and reduced cycle times. CRG designed an innovative solution that will enable the production of best-in-class, high strength carbon-carbon parts at temperatures above 1200 °C.

"We are excited to partner with Karman and believe that their set of differentiated capabilities, capacity and talented team makes them the right strategic partner to deliver the MG Resin value proposition to customers across the space, missile, defense and hypersonic supply chains. We believe that joining forces with Karman will accelerate the commercialization of carbon-carbon technologies and look forward to creating value for customers," commented Patrick Hood, Chief Executive Officer of CRG.

"This is a big milestone for Karman," said Tony Koblinksi, Chief Executive Officer of Karman. "CRG's MG Resin systems will allow Karman to offer highly differentiated high-temp materials solutions to our customer base. The MG Resin carbon-carbon technology, along with other CRG-developed resin systems, will serve as the launch point for Karman's broader move into advanced material sciences."

"With this acquisition, Karman can now offer vertically integrated composite systems. We believe that adding leading up-front material science capabilities to our existing design, engineering and manufacturing competencies will further Karman's mission to provide a single point of accountability, reduced lead times and higher quality to OEMs" commented David Stinnett, Partner at Trive Capital.

Monument Capital Partners advised Cornerstone Research Group. Haynes & Boone LLP served as legal counsel to Trive Capital.

About Karman

Karman Space & Defense is an integrated concept-to-production solutions provider for the space and defense industry's most complex and mission-critical projects. Through its four divisions the company provides solutions for integrated dynamic systems, assemblies, and advanced manufacturing that are used in our industry's most critical programs, including crewed-space flight and hypersonic missions. Headquartered in Huntington Beach, CA, with facilities in Washington, Alabama, and Washington DC, Karman brings together industry-leading capabilities, advanced technologies, and the multi-decade history of its four business divisions, AAE Aerospace, AEC, AMRO, and Systima.

About CRG

CRG is a high-technology company delivering products and services to aerospace, defense and industrial customers since 1997. Our multidisciplinary teams redefine what is possible to deliver innovative solutions with the support of a network of hundreds of leading technology providers. As result, CRG is a recognized fast-growing leader in innovation and technology commercialization, making the Inc. 5000 for the 7th time in 2020. Our technology portfolio covers a broad range with primary emphasis in aerosystems, power and energy, medical and sensors technology, materials science, and advanced manufacturing.

About Trive

Trive Capital is a Dallas, Texas based private equity firm with more than $4 billion of regulatory assets under management. Trive focuses on investing equity and debt in what it sees as strategically viable middle-market companies with the potential for transformational upside through operational improvement. We seek to maximize returns through a hands-on partnership that calls for identifying and implementing value creation ideas.

The Trive team is comprised of seasoned investment professionals who have been involved in over 100 middle-market transactions representing in excess of $6 billion in revenue across Trive's targeted industry sectors and situations.

Visit https://trivecapital.com/ (PRNewsfoto/Trive Capital)
Visit https://trivecapital.com/ (PRNewsfoto/Trive Capital)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/karman-space--defense-acquires-mg-resin-technology-301568956.html

SOURCE Trive Capital

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla's Musk Sends Dire Warning to Rivals Lucid and Rivian

    When Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla , speaks about the environment and the problems facing the automobile sector, industry actors listen. For many years, the billionaire worked hard to convince his peers, authorities and consumers that electric vehicles were the future. The tech tycoon has twice recounted these difficulties this year, in March to defend competitor Rivian and in April during a Ted Talk.

  • Gundlach Says Fed Should Raise Rate to 3% on Wednesday

    (Bloomberg) -- DoubleLine Capital Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Gundlach said the Federal Reserve should raise its target interest rate to 3% on Wednesday, calling for a hike that would be dramatically larger than what most forecasters are predicting.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic

  • Stock market news lives updates: Stocks extend gains after Fed decision

    U.S. stocks rose Wednesday as investors looked ahead to the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy decision.

  • Why Nio Stock Is on Fire Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock popped again today, and was trading up 5.5% as of noon ET Wednesday. Suffice to say, Nio managed to impressed investors -- it didn't just launch a new EV, but also announced upgrades to existing ones along with a price hike. Meanwhile, at least two analysts reiterated their bullish views on Nio today as they see much stronger days ahead for the EV maker.

  • Looking for Passive Income? Buy This Dividend King

    This company has raised its payout for 52 years straight and at the current share price offers a market-trouncing 7.6% yield.

  • Financial advisor on the market: 'Don't think twice here if you're a long-term investor'

    The S&P 500 plunged into a bear market earlier this week for the first time since March 2020, sending many investors into a tizzy. This could present a buying opportunity, however.

  • Jim Cramer Says ‘Boring’ Stocks Will Outperform Over the Long Term; Here Are 3 Names to Consider

    It’s official: after this past Monday’s trading, the S&P 500 has joined the NASDAQ in a bear market. The index has fallen more than 21% year-to-date, not as deep a loss as the NASDAQ’s 31% but still enough to give investors indigestion. It also brings up a vital question: how to maintain the portfolio in a difficult stock environment? Enter Jim Cramer. The well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program has never been at a loss for advice to give, and he’s come through once again. His word for sto

  • Voyager Digital Provides Update on Asset and Risk Management

    Voyager Digital Ltd. ("Voyager" or the "Company") (TSX: VOYG) (OTCQX: VYGVF) (FRA: UCD2), one of the fastest-growing consumer cryptocurrency platforms in the United States, and one of the first public companies in the crypto industry, today provides an asset and risk management update in light of changing market conditions. As a public company, Voyager operates with a consistently high level of transparency, providing regular quarterly financial statements detailing the company's financial posit

  • 9 Best Shipping Stocks That Pay Dividends

    In this piece we will take a look at the nine shipping stocks that pay dividends. If you want to skip our primer on the shipping industry, the attractiveness of dividends, and want to take a look at the top five stocks in this piece, then head on over to 5 Best Shipping Stocks That […]

  • Fed Hikes 75 Basis Points, Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in July

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 75 basis points -- the biggest increase since 1994 -- and Chair Jerome Powell said officials could move by that much again next month or make a smaller half-point increase to get inflation under control.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More

  • Boeing Stock Soars On Southern Airlines 737 Max Test Flight, Aircraft Demand Bets

    "Demand for airplanes is as robust as I've ever seen it,' Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun said earlier this week.

  • Nio stock gets boost from new SUV, fracking pioneer to buy out Continental, FedEx raises dividend

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at several of today's trending stocks tied to leading industry stories, including billionaire Harold Hamm's offer to take his company Continental Resources private.

  • Here Are All 16 Stocks Warren Buffett Has Bought Since 2022 Began

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett buys a stock, Wall Street and investors wisely pay close attention. Since taking the reins as CEO in 1965, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $645 billion in value for shareholders, as well as delivered an aggregate return on the company's Class A shares (BRK.A) of 3,641,613%. Aside from Berkshire Hathaway's annual shareholder meeting and the letter Buffett writes to shareholders each year, the most-anticipated event is the company's quarterly 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

  • J.P. Morgan Makes 2 Bottom-Fishing Bets for Long-Term Gains

    Inflation is on everyone’s minds these days, and for good reason. Annualized price increases are at their highest level in 41 years, and are evoking memories of the Carter Administration. Carter’s failed attempts to curb inflation killed his chances in the 1980 election, and Reagan’s Administration only beat inflation at the cost of double-digit interest rates. With an election coming up, an Administration flailing, and the Federal Reserve on course this week to bump up rates again, the parallel

  • Billionaire Saylor's MicroStrategy Loses over $1.2 Billion in the Bitcoin Crash

    Billionaire Michael Saylor and his company MicroStrategy are at the center of attention with the fall of Bitcoin. Before we even look at the numbers, it's safe to say that Saylor and MicroStrategy are among the biggest losers in Bitcoin's return to earth as they adopted a cryptocurrency investment strategy in 2020. MicroStrategy holds 129,218 bitcoins, 4,827 of which were purchased in the first quarter at an average price of $44,645.

  • Why Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp. Are Rising Today

    Shares of the shell company Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC) were up by 10.3% as of 11:48 a.m. ET Wednesday. DWAC is the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) planning to merge with Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), the parent company of Truth Social, an alternative social media platform backed by former President Donald Trump.

  • Bitcoin's crashing — here's why Warren Buffett has hated it all along

    The billionaire has never made a secret of his loathing for cryptocurrency.

  • Stock Market Jumps Even With Expectations Of Large Rate Hike; This Report Suggests Weakening Economy

    Stock market indexes climbed more than 1% Wednesday morning, their best gains in nearly two weeks, as investors waited for the Fed to announce its interest rate policy. Indexes are rebounding from a wave of panic selling.

  • Two Bargain Stocks to Buy During the Nasdaq Bear Market

    Investing in a bear market can be tricky: Many great values are available, but it can be psychologically challenging. Two names I believe meet these criteria are Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI). If you've ever received a text from a doctor's office confirming an appointment or communicated with a host on Airbnb, you've interacted with Twilio's product.

  • ‘The stock market is not going to zero’: How this individual investor with 70 years of experience is trading the bear market

    'You must learn to control your fears,' says investor Warren Kaplan, who uses stock dividends to his advantage and sticks to a disciplined sell strategy.