Karolinska Development’s portfolio company Umecrine Cognition is granted Orphan Drug Designation by the FDA for golexanolone

Karolinska Development AB (publ)

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN – January 17, 2023. Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) today announces that its portfolio company Umecrine Cognition has been granted Orphan Drug Designation by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) for the company´s most advanced drug candidate golexanolone in Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC). The designation will play a vital role in the planned clinical development of golexanolone.



The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is granting Orphan Drug Designations to investigational therapies addressing rare medical diseases and conditions that affect fewer than 200.000 people in the United States. Umecrine Cognition is developing golexanolone, a new class of drugs being evaluated in primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) and hepatic encephalopathy (HE).

"It is indeed an important and meaningful step forward for Umecrine Cognition to be granted an Orphan Drug Designation for golexanolone in the U.S. The designation will bring our portfolio company great advantages in the clinical development of the drug candidate and moves the project closer to PBC patients with fatigue that today are lacking adequate treatments,” says Viktor Drvota, CEO of Karolinska Development.

Karolinska Development's ownership in Umecrine Cognition amounts to 70 percent.

For further information, please contact:

Viktor Drvota, CEO, Karolinska Development AB

Phone: +46 73 982 52 02, e-mail: viktor.drvota@karolinskadevelopment.com

Johan Dighed, General Counsel and Deputy CEO, Karolinska Development AB

Phone: +46 70 207 48 26, e-mail: johan.dighed@karolinskadevelopment.com

