U.S. markets close in 5 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,444.58
    -3.12 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,388.52
    -96.45 (-0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,757.73
    -7.41 (-0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,238.95
    -11.39 (-0.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.12
    -0.13 (-0.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,748.00
    -5.30 (-0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    23.08
    -0.41 (-1.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1732
    -0.0014 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3590
    +0.0200 (+1.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3821
    -0.0048 (-0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.4300
    +0.0120 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,310.32
    -2,261.60 (-4.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,102.43
    -51.15 (-4.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,192.58
    -27.56 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,015.02
    -55.49 (-0.20%)
     

Karolinska Development's portfolio company Aprea Therapeutics announces that FDA has issued a clinical hold on lymphoid malignancy program

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Karolinska Development AB (publ)
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN – August 12, 2021. Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) announces today that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a clinical hold for Aprea Therapeutics clinical program evaluating eprenetapopt with acalabrutinib or venetoclax and rituximab in lymphoid malignancies. The issue means there will be a pause in the patient enrollment until the agency reverses the decision. Patients previously enrolled and showing positive clinical responses will continue to receive study treatment.

Aprea Therapeutics was initially notified of a partial hold in the myeloid malignancy clinical program and shortly thereafter received notification from the FDA that a clinical hold had also been issued in the ongoing lymphoid malignancy study. The agency's decision is related to the safety and efficacy data presented in a recent Phase 3 study of eprenetapopt in TP53-mutaed myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS).

Aprea Therapeutics intends to work in close dialogue with the FDA to clarify and address the agency's concerns in order to resume activity in the clinical trial program as soon as possible.

Karolinska Development has an interest in Aprea Therapeutics through KDev Investment amounting to a total holding of 8.4% of the outstanding shares in Aprea Therapeutics.

For further information, please contact:

Viktor Drvota, CEO, Karolinska Development AB
Phone: +46 73 982 52 02, e-mail: viktor.drvota@karolinskadevelopment.com

Johan Dighed, General Counsel and Deputy CEO, Karolinska Development AB
Phone: +46 70 207 48 26, e-mail: johan.dighed@karolinskadevelopment.com

TO THE EDITORS

About Karolinska Development AB

Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) is a Nordic life sciences investment company. The company focuses on identifying breakthrough medical innovations in the Nordic region that are developed by entrepreneurs and leadership teams. The Company invests in the creation and growth of companies that advance these assets into commercial products that are designed to make a difference to patients' lives while providing an attractive return on investment to shareholders.

Karolinska Development has access to world-class medical innovations at the Karolinska Institutet and other leading universities and research institutes in the Nordic region. The Company aims to build companies around scientists who are leaders in their fields, supported by experienced management teams and advisers, and co-funded by specialist international investors, to provide the greatest chance of success.

Karolinska Development has a portfolio of ten companies targeting opportunities in innovative treatment for life-threatening or serious debilitating diseases.

The Company is led by an entrepreneurial team of investment professionals with a proven track record as company builders and with access to a strong global network.

For more information, please visit www.karolinskadevelopment.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Desktop Metal Earnings Miss Expectations; Company Announces ExOne Acquisition

    ExOne (XONE) stock soared 39% and Desktop Metal (DM) stock rose 2% in Wednesday's after-hours trading session following the big acquisition news in the 3D printing industry.

  • Here's Why Doximity Stock Is Surging Today

    Shares of Doximity (NYSE: DOCS) are on the move after an encouraging fiscal first-quarter earnings report. Doximity made its stock market debut just a couple of months ago, so this was its first quarterly earnings report as a publicly traded company. For the entire fiscal year, Doximity expects adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, or EBITDA, to land in a range between $106 million and $109 million.

  • Palantir revenue jumps, eBay sees growth slowdown, Bumble raises guidance

    Myles Udland and Julie Hyman break down some of Wednesday’s early market movers, which include: Palantir raising its full-year adjusted free cash flow outlook after seeing a 49% revenue jump in its second quarter, eBay forecasting a Q2 revenue below estimates as e-commerce sees a decline in customer traffic, Sonos raising its outlook after posting a surprise profit, and Bumble enduring through concerns about the Delta variant as user activity continues to surge causing company to increases its guidance.

  • Don't Wait for a Market Crash to Buy This Growth Stock

    In 1996, Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan gave a speech warning of irrational exuberance in the stock market. Trying to time the stock market might be the most difficult -- and least successful -- way to invest. Despite a stock price that keeps rising, Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) is giving investors this rare opportunity.

  • Palantir Stock Rises As Revenue Tops Estimates On Strong Customer Growth

    Palantir rose after its second-quarter adjusted earnings met expectations while revenue growth and guidance topped views.

  • Will Moderna Buy Editas Medicine to Jump Into Gene Editing?

    Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) has a problem. And it's a really good problem to have. The company has a growing cash stockpile on its hands and needs to find something to do with its money. This is an easy problem to solve, of course.

  • Micron Drops, Palantir Jumps — and What Else Is Happening in the Stock Market Wednesday

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average looks set for a slightly higher open as the market waits for more inflation data.

  • Converge Technology Solutions Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

    Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or "the Company") (TSX: CTS) (FSE: 0ZB) (OTCQX: CTSDF) is pleased to provide its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. All figures are in CAD dollars unless otherwise stated.

  • Better E-Commerce Stock: Jumia Technologies or Wish

    Jumia (NYSE: JMIA) and ContextLogic's (NASDAQ: WISH) Wish are two of the market's most volatile and divisive e-commerce stocks. Jumia, a German e-commerce company that sells its products in about a dozen African countries, went public at $14.

  • Liquidity Is Evaporating Even Before Fed Taper Hits Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- A measure of U.S. financial liquidity whose declines foreshadowed two of the decade’s worst equity routs is flashing alarms even before the Federal Reserve embarks on its planned winding down of asset purchases.The signal is obscure, but has sent meaningful signs in the past. Roughly speaking, it’s the gap between the rates of growth in money supply and gross domestic product, an indicator known to eco-geeks as Marshallian K. It just turned negative for the first time since 2018,

  • 3 Ways That Canopy Growth Beats Tilray

    There are two top players in the Canadian cannabis market. Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) has reigned throughout much of the last few years as the biggest Canadian cannabis producer based on market cap. Tilray has also been the much bigger winner this year in terms of stock performance.

  • Marqeta, Inc. (MQ) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    MQ earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2021.

  • Why Sundial Growers Is Falling Today

    Shares of Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) were down 2.4% in midday trading Wednesday as the market awaits the release of the cannabis producer's second-quarter earnings report. Sundial is scheduled to issue its financials tomorrow after the markets close. The marijuana company remains the fourth most held stock on the Robinhood Markets stock trading platform.

  • What Will 1 Bitcoin Be Worth In 10 Years?

    If you’ve heard anything about Bitcoin, it’s likely been about its price skyrocketing or plummeting. But, for those who are looking to invest long term, there’s a different question that should be asked—what will one Bitcoin be worth in 10 years? Where Bitcoin Is Going For Bitcoin, no prediction is guaranteed, but an interesting vision shared by MicroStrategy CEO, Michael J. Saylor, is that once Bitcoin passes the market cap of gold, around $11T currently, nothing will stop it. Saylor sees Bitco

  • Baidu Earnings Beat Expectations. Why Its Stock Is Dropping.

    The Chinese tech titan forecast third-quarter revenue between $4.7 billion and $5.2 billion. The consensus was looking for $5.14 billion.

  • 3 Monster Growth Stocks That Could Rocket Higher

    Every investor wants a strong return from his portfolio, and much of the footwork in investing is just research into stocks to find those returns. One tempting strategy: buying into stocks that shown proven records of recent growth. While past performance won’t guarantee a future return, it is natural to look at a stock’s recent history. This growth strategy for investing has plenty of vocal proponents. They advocate getting into stocks with a strong upward trajectory in their share price, and a

  • These 3 Promising Growth Stocks Look Much Better Than Robinhood

    Don't fall for another meme stock -- these investments are safer and more stable over the long run.

  • WELL Health Achieves Record Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA in Q2-2021; with 484% YoY Revenue Growth; and 615% Growth in its Adjusted Gross Profit

    WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSX: WELL) (the "Company" or "WELL"), a company focused on consolidating and modernizing clinical and digital assets within the primary healthcare sector, announced today its results for the second quarter of 2021 ended June 30, 2021.

  • Better Buy: Robinhood vs. Interactive Brokers

    Founded 35 years apart, these two companies take totally different approaches to the broking business.

  • Nikola awarded $2 million grant for research on autonomous refueling of hydrogen fueling stations

    Shares of Nikola Corp. climbed 3.0% in premarket trading Thursday, after the electric vehicle maker said it was awarded a grant of about $2 million from the U.S. Department of Energy, to support its research into autonomous refueling technologies for hydrogen fueling stations. The company said autonomous fueling is part of the industry's effort for the safe fueling of an onboard storage system to be less than 20 minutes for heavy-duty vehicles. "This funding is essential to advance key hydrogen