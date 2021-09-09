U.S. markets open in 6 hours 6 minutes

Karolinska Development's portfolio company OssDsign includes first patient to a clinical trial of the synthetic bone graft OssDsign Catalyst

Karolinska Development AB (publ)
·3 min read
In this article:
STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN – September 9, 2021. Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) announces today that the portfolio company OssDsign AB has included the first patient to the clinical trial TOP FUSION which aims to evaluate the long-term safety and efficacy of the synthetic bone graft OssDsign Catalyst in patients undergoing spinal fusion surgery.

The clinical trial will run for 24 months and include 17 patients suffering from degenerative disc disease, degenerative spondylolisthesis or lumbar spinal stenosis. TOP FUSION is being conducted primarily to evaluate the safety and efficacy of OssDsign Catalyst in patients undergoing spinal fusion surgery. Study outcomes are based primarily on the degree of fusion between the vertebrae and the incidence of treatment-related adverse events. The innovative bone graft consists of a patented nanocrystalline structure that is applied to the spine where it resorbs and is replaced by new bone tissue.

The study is conducted under the leadership by Dr Péter Pál Varga and Dr Áron Lazary, internationally renowned physicians and researchers in spine surgery at the National Center for Spinal Disorders at the Buda Health Clinic in Budapest. Dr Varga is the founder of the specialist center where more than 2,500 spine surgeries are performed annually.

“This is an important next step in the further validation of OssDsign Catalyst. Once again, OssDsign shows that they step by step are delivering on the commercialization plan set up for its innovative synthetic bone graft which was recently launched in the US,” comments Viktor Drvota, CEO, Karolinska Development AB.

Karolinska Development's shareholding in OssDsign AB, including an indirect ownership via
KCIF Co-Investment Fund, amounts to 10 per cent.

For further information, please contact:

Viktor Drvota, CEO, Karolinska Development AB
Phone: +46 73 982 52 02, e-mail: viktor.drvota@karolinskadevelopment.com

Johan Dighed, General Counsel and Deputy CEO, Karolinska Development AB
Phone: +46 70 207 48 26, e-mail: johan.dighed@karolinskadevelopment.com

TO THE EDITORS

About Karolinska Development AB

Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) is a Nordic life sciences investment company. The company focuses on identifying breakthrough medical innovations in the Nordic region that are developed by entrepreneurs and leadership teams. The Company invests in the creation and growth of companies that advance these assets into commercial products that are designed to make a difference to patients' lives while providing an attractive return on investment to shareholders.

Karolinska Development has access to world-class medical innovations at the Karolinska Institutet and other leading universities and research institutes in the Nordic region. The Company aims to build companies around scientists who are leaders in their fields, supported by experienced management teams and advisers, and co-funded by specialist international investors, to provide the greatest chance of success.

Karolinska Development has a portfolio of ten companies targeting opportunities in innovative treatment for life-threatening or serious debilitating diseases.

The Company is led by an entrepreneurial team of investment professionals with a proven track record as company builders and with access to a strong global network.

For more information, please visit www.karolinskadevelopment.com.

Attachment


