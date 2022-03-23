U.S. markets open in 5 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,506.00
    +1.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,715.00
    +6.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,647.25
    -6.75 (-0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,082.50
    +0.20 (+0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.95
    +0.68 (+0.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,920.20
    -1.30 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    25.00
    +0.10 (+0.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1028
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3730
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.10
    -0.43 (-1.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3265
    +0.0002 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.1260
    +0.3100 (+0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,145.91
    -131.71 (-0.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    966.69
    -5.86 (-0.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,476.72
    +34.33 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,040.16
    +816.05 (+3.00%)
     

Karolinska Development's portfolio company OssDsign signs long-term contract with largest hospital network in France

Karolinska Development AB (publ)
·2 min read
Karolinska Development AB (publ)
Karolinska Development AB (publ)

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN – March 23, 2022. Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) today announces that its portfolio company OssDsign has signed a long-term contract to deliver OssDsign Cranial PSI to the largest hospital network in France, Assistance Publique – Hôpitaux de Paris (AP-HP).

OssDsign signed three substantial group purchasing agreements in the U.S. market during the second half of 2021. The company currently has several established contracts in the French market. Assistance Publique – Hôpitaux de Paris (AP-HP) is a world-renowned French university hospital organization that delivers care to 8.3 million individuals annually. Further, the network holds several prestigious clinical research institutions and represents more than 10 % of the cranial surgery market in France. Following competitive procurement rounds, OssDsign has been selected as one of two suppliers and will deliver its innovative cranioplasty product from April 1, 2022, until October 31, 2025.

"OssDsign proves once again that it is a sought-after supplier to the world’s leading surgeons. The company has recently signed several major contracts in the U.S., and it is reassuring to see similar success in France, which is an important part of the European market. There is great potential in OssDsign’s regenerative bone replacement products and each new agreement is a recognition of their unique product portfolio,” says Viktor Drvota. CEO, Karolinska Development.

Karolinska Development's shareholding in OssDsign AB, including an indirect ownership via KCIF Co-Investment Fund, amounts to 10.4 per cent.

For further information, please contact:

Viktor Drvota, CEO, Karolinska Development AB
Phone: +46 73 982 52 02, e-mail: viktor.drvota@karolinskadevelopment.com

Johan Dighed, General Counsel and Deputy CEO, Karolinska Development AB
Phone: +46 70 207 48 26, e-mail: johan.dighed@karolinskadevelopment.com

TO THE EDITORS

About Karolinska Development AB

Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) is a Nordic life sciences investment company. The company focuses on identifying breakthrough medical innovations in the Nordic region that are developed by entrepreneurs and leadership teams. The Company invests in the creation and growth of companies that advance these assets into commercial products that are designed to make a difference to patients' lives while providing an attractive return on investment to shareholders.

Karolinska Development has access to world-class medical innovations at the Karolinska Institutet and other leading universities and research institutes in the Nordic region. The Company aims to build companies around scientists who are leaders in their fields, supported by experienced management teams and advisers, and co-funded by specialist international investors, to provide the greatest chance of success.

Karolinska Development has a portfolio of nine companies targeting opportunities in innovative treatment for life-threatening or serious debilitating diseases.

The Company is led by an entrepreneurial team of investment professionals with a proven track record as company builders and with access to a strong global network.

For more information, please visit www.karolinskadevelopment.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Adobe earnings beat estimates, stock falls after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré breaks down Adobe's latest quarterly earnings.

  • Oppenheimer Predicts Over 90% Rally for These 2 Stocks

    After a period of sustained losses, the stock market has been staging a comeback, with valuations across the board moving in one direction – higher. Between March 14 and March 23, the S&P 500 rose ~8%, while the NASDAQ was up ~12%. Oppenheimer’s Chief Investment Strategist John Stoltzfus offers an explanation for the powerful rally: “In our view it wasn’t so much that investor sentiment had turned broadly positive last week but rather that enough investors started to see numerous positives among

  • ‘The housing market is in the early stages of a substantial downshift’: Home sales may drop 25% by the end of summer, according to this analyst

    Ian Shepherdson, chief economist and founder of research consulting firm Pantheon Macroeconomics, is predicting a dramatic fall in the pace of home sales this year. In a research note, he projected that existing-home sales will drop roughly 25% from the annual pace of 6.02 million set in February to a rate of 4.5 million by the end of summer. “The housing market is in the early stages of a substantial downshift in activity, which will trigger a steep decline in the rate of increase of home prices, starting perhaps as soon as the spring,” Shepherdson wrote in a research note distributed Sunday.

  • Market check: Stocks move higher, Tesla stock surges, Nvidia shares fall

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre looks at the market action heading into the day's final trading hour, in addition to checking out volatility levels, yield curves, and Nasdaq leaders Tesla and Nvidia.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood did an interesting thing last week as stocks were rallying. The CEO, co-founder, and ace stock picker for the Ark Invest family of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) stood pat on her buying urges. Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), and Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: ADPT) are the three stocks that Ark Invest bought.

  • Can I Retire at 60 With $300,000?

    The short answer to this question is, “Yes, provided you are prepared to accept a modest standard of living.” To get an an idea of what a 60-year-old individual with a $300,000 nest egg faces, our list of factors to check includes … Continue reading → The post Can I Retire at 60 With $300,000? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Here's what Warren Buffett is reminding everyone about investing

    Warren Buffett is channeling one long-held investing philosophy.

  • How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement?

    One of the biggest worries associated with retirement planning is making sure you have enough money tucked away. While some people might aim to save $1 million or even $2 million for the future, your goal might be to save … Continue reading → The post How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • AMC's ticket experiment for 'The Batman' seems to have worked

    Did AMC's elevated ticket experiment for "The Batman" work?

  • The yield curve is ‘scaring the bajeezus out of most investors,’ strategist says

    Sanders Morris Harris Chairman George Ball and Jeff Klingelhofer, Thornburg Investment Management Co-head of Investments, join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the Fed, market outlook, inflation and oil prices compounding Fed tightening, President Biden's sanctions on Russia, and FAANG stocks.

  • War Is Raging, But Russia Is Still Paying Ukraine for Gas Flows

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s been a month since the war started, but Russia is actually shipping more natural gas through Ukraine and Moscow is still paying Kyiv in full for transiting the fuel to Europe.Most Read from BloombergChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeXi Risks Leaving China Isolated by Backing Putin to Counter U.S.China Plane Crash Update: Wreckage Found, Airline Grounds JetsChina Eastern Boeing 73

  • Exclusive-Chinese regulators ask some U.S.-listed firms to prepare for audit disclosures - sources

    Chinese regulators have asked some of the country's U.S.-listed firms, including Alibaba, Baidu and JD.com, to prepare for more audit disclosures, sources said, as Beijing steps up efforts to ensure domestic companies remain listed in New York. This comes as China's regulators are considering a proposal to allow their U.S. counterparts to inspect audit working papers of some Chinese firms that do not gather sensitive data, two of the sources said.

  • S&P 500 Approaching the Crucial 4500 Level

    The S&P 500 has rallied again during the trading session on Tuesday to reach the crucial 4500 level. If we can get through this on some type of daily close, then it is possible that we continue to go much higher.

  • Nvidia debuts new Arm-based Grace CPU superchip

    Nvidia has announced a new superchip called the Grace CPU.

  • Adobe’s Lackluster Forecast Suggests Growing Competition

    (Bloomberg) -- Adobe Inc. gave a disappointing outlook for the current period, suggesting increased competition is making a dent against the company’s prominent design software. Most Read from BloombergChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Will Join NATO Summit Via Video LinkChina Plane Crash Update: Pilots Didn’t Answer Calls as Jet DoveRevenue will be about $4.34 billion in t

  • Gas prices: 'We're starting to see demand destruction', says expert

    High gasoline prices are already impacting demand, according to one energy expert.

  • January’s huge market correction was just the beginning of a lost decade in stocks, Stifel’s chief equity strategist says

    It’s not exactly a new call for Stifel’s chief equity analyst. Bannister made a similar case for a lost decade in stocks back in 2018.

  • GameStop Earnings Pull Back the Covers a Little Further on Its Turnaround

    GameStop (NYSE: GME) knows what it did wrong in the past, but it's a different company today than what it was even at the start of last year. It's put out help wanted ads, set up a website, and called for creators to participate in a new NFT gaming platform and marketplace it's developing.

  • Tesla's new Gigafactory is its biggest strategic endeavor in a decade: analyst

    Tesla's Berlin Gigafactory is ready for business.

  • Tesla opens first European gigafactory in Berlin

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian joins the Live show to discuss Tesla opening its first European gigafactory in Berlin.