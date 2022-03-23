Karolinska Development's portfolio company OssDsign signs long-term contract with largest hospital network in France

Karolinska Development AB (publ)

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN – March 23, 2022. Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) today announces that its portfolio company OssDsign has signed a long-term contract to deliver OssDsign Cranial PSI to the largest hospital network in France, Assistance Publique – Hôpitaux de Paris (AP-HP).



OssDsign signed three substantial group purchasing agreements in the U.S. market during the second half of 2021. The company currently has several established contracts in the French market. Assistance Publique – Hôpitaux de Paris (AP-HP) is a world-renowned French university hospital organization that delivers care to 8.3 million individuals annually. Further, the network holds several prestigious clinical research institutions and represents more than 10 % of the cranial surgery market in France. Following competitive procurement rounds, OssDsign has been selected as one of two suppliers and will deliver its innovative cranioplasty product from April 1, 2022, until October 31, 2025.



"OssDsign proves once again that it is a sought-after supplier to the world’s leading surgeons. The company has recently signed several major contracts in the U.S., and it is reassuring to see similar success in France, which is an important part of the European market. There is great potential in OssDsign’s regenerative bone replacement products and each new agreement is a recognition of their unique product portfolio,” says Viktor Drvota. CEO, Karolinska Development.

Karolinska Development's shareholding in OssDsign AB, including an indirect ownership via KCIF Co-Investment Fund, amounts to 10.4 per cent.

For further information, please contact:

Viktor Drvota, CEO, Karolinska Development AB

Phone: +46 73 982 52 02, e-mail: viktor.drvota@karolinskadevelopment.com

Johan Dighed, General Counsel and Deputy CEO, Karolinska Development AB

Phone: +46 70 207 48 26, e-mail: johan.dighed@karolinskadevelopment.com

