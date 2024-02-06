Karooooo's (NASDAQ:KARO) Returns On Capital Not Reflecting Well On The Business

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So when we looked at Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO), they do have a high ROCE, but we weren't exactly elated from how returns are trending.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Karooooo is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.31 = R978m ÷ (R4.1b - R980m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to November 2023).

So, Karooooo has an ROCE of 31%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Software industry average of 7.6%.

In the above chart we have measured Karooooo's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Karooooo.

What Can We Tell From Karooooo's ROCE Trend?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Karooooo, we didn't gain much confidence. To be more specific, while the ROCE is still high, it's fallen from 44% where it was four years ago. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

The Bottom Line On Karooooo's ROCE

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Karooooo. These trends are starting to be recognized by investors since the stock has delivered a 3.3% gain to shareholders who've held over the last year. So this stock may still be an appealing investment opportunity, if other fundamentals prove to be sound.

