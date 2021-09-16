Karsten Berlage Appointed CFO of South Street Securities Holdings, Inc.

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- South Street Securities Holdings, Inc. (SSSHI) is pleased to announce Karsten Berlage as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

"I am very excited to join South Street with an opportunity to work with a team of experienced, entrepreneurial and creative industry experts. The transformation of the company from a leader in the repo market to a diversified specialty finance company with growing fixed income, equity and mortgage businesses has been impressive," says Karsten Berlage, Chief Financial Officer, South Street Securities Holdings, Inc. "The fact that we own a patented technology platform in Matrix Applications presents fantastic opportunities to grow our FinTech presence and expand into the DeFi space. Finally, I'm thrilled to assist our amazing AmeriVet Securities team to build a powerhouse D&I franchise."

Mr. Berlage joined SSSHI in June 2021 as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). He is responsible for all the company's financial functions, including accounting, audit, treasury, corporate finance and investor relations. He also oversees human resources, compliance and governance activities. Mr. Berlage served on our Board of Directors from 2009 to 2021.

Prior to joining SSSHI, Mr. Berlage was Head of Allianz Risk Transfer, Americas (ART) from 2008 to 2021. During his time at ART, he built a global climate risk solutions business to industry leading scale and reputation, managed the alternative asset business, and his team was responsible for Allianz structured insurance solutions and distribution of insurance risks to the capital markets. From 1994 to 2008, Mr. Berlage was at UBS in various leading structured finance and capital markets roles.

Mr. Berlage holds Master's Degrees in Finance from Zurich University, Switzerland (Magna Cum Laude) and in Law from Fordham Law School (Summa Cum Laude). He also completed an Executive Education Program.

About South Street Securities Holdings, Inc.

South Street Securities Holdings, Inc. is a leading independent provider of specialized financing, capital markets services and capital markets technology solutions to institutional asset managers (including traditional and hedge fund managers), real estate investment trusts ("REITs"), tri party investors, mortgage lenders, midsize and middle market securities broker-dealers, and corporate and government issuers. South Street Securities Holdings, Inc. operates from its New York, NY headquarters and branch offices in North Carolina, Arkansas and the United Kingdom.

