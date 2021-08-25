U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,496.19
    +9.96 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,405.50
    +39.24 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,041.86
    +22.06 (+0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,239.27
    +8.36 (+0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.99
    -0.37 (-0.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.70
    +1.70 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    23.86
    +0.09 (+0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1774
    +0.0014 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3420
    +0.0520 (+4.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3763
    +0.0034 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9980
    +0.3610 (+0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,011.58
    +721.93 (+1.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,224.14
    +13.61 (+1.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,150.12
    +24.34 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,724.80
    -7.30 (-0.03%)
     

Karya Announces Settlement of Trade Secrets Litigation With ResMan

·1 min read

HOUSTON, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KPM Property Management, LLC, formerly known as Karya Property Management, LLC, ("Karya") today announced a settlement of the trade secrets lawsuit brought against it by ResMan, LLC ("ResMan"). Under the terms of the confidential settlement agreement, all claims for monetary damages against Karya have been resolved, the Court's permanent injunction regarding the software at issue in the litigation remains in place, and the parties have exchanged broad mutual releases.

Karya Announces Settlement of Trade Secrets Litigation With ResMan
Karya Announces Settlement of Trade Secrets Litigation With ResMan

Karya Announces Settlement of Trade Secrets Litigation With ResMan

Swapnil Agarwal, CEO and Managing Partner of Karya, stated "We are pleased to put this litigation behind us so we can focus exclusively on what we do best – providing exceptional property management services to our apartment communities and improving the quality of life of our residents."

About Karya Property Management
Karya Management is based in Houston, Texas and is a privately held full-service multifamily management company that focuses on providing exceptional management services to apartment communities. Since inception, Karya has grown its portfolio to over 15,000 units throughout the Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, Austin, Salt Lake City, Las Vegas, and Kansas City area, successfully managing all properties in the value chain ranging from deep value-add deals with a significant rehab component to stabilized properties.

Media Contact:
Deepika Verma Agarwal
(832) 962-8845

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/karya-announces-settlement-of-trade-secrets-litigation-with-resman-301363096.html

SOURCE Karya Property Management

Recommended Stories

  • Salesforce beats Q2 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre provides key takeaways from Salesforce's Q2 earnings.&nbsp;

  • U.S. Food Suppliers Are Having Trouble Keeping Shelves Stocked

    (Bloomberg) -- Some of the largest U.S. food distributors are reporting difficulties in fulfilling orders as a lack of workers weighs on the supply chain. Sysco Corp., North America’s largest wholesale food distributor, is turning away customers in some areas where demand is exceeding capacity. The company also said prices for key goods such as chicken, pork and paper products for takeout packaging are climbing amid tight supplies. In particular, production has slowed for high-demand, labor-inte

  • Former Cisco CEO says he is 'not investing in China'

    Long-time Cisco CEO John Chambers says businesses need to be very careful right now in their dealings with China.

  • Older staff postpone retirement in working from home revolution

    Older workers are increasingly considering a delay to their retirement plans as the boom in working from home during the pandemic gives them unexpected extra flexibility.

  • Western Digital Stock Jumps on Kioxia Merger Reports. Controlling a Third of the Flash Market Will Do That.

    A potential deal, valued at more than $20 billion, would follow months of discussions between the two memory companies.

  • UPS mandates COVID-19 vaccination for employees in some U.S. locations

    The decision comes after the U.S. drug regulator on Monday granted full approval to the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, a move that is expected to spur a string of similar mandates from corporate employers. Facebook Inc, Lyft Inc and several other major companies have already mandated vaccination. "In certain U.S. office locations where employees have been working remotely, UPSers must be vaccinated when they return to office," the company said in an emailed statement.

  • Top REITs for September 2021

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are publicly traded companies that allow individual investors to buy shares in real estate portfolios that receive income from a variety of properties. They allow investors to easily invest in the real estate sector, which includes companies that own, develop, and manage residential, commercial, and industrial properties.

  • Top Utilities Stocks for September 2021

    These are the utilities stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for September 2021.

  • Delta Air Lines to charge $200 monthly to unvaccinated workers

    Julie Hyman breaks down Delta Air Lines' new policy requiring non-vaccinated employees to pay a surcharge of $200 a month.

  • FedEx And UPS Who? Sendle Muscling Its Way Into E-Commerce Shipping Space

    On Nov. 5, 2014, a new company announced its arrival in Australia, promising to take on the monopoly of package delivery that was the Australia Post. Sendle's founders saw e-commerce's potential and realized the volume would create inefficiencies and add cost. "Sendle estimates between 30-40 million parcels are sent between Australians each year, and collectively we are wasting millions of hours traveling to and queuing up at the local post office," the press release on that day stated. James Ch

  • Western Digital Is in Talks to Combine With Japan’s Kioxia

    (Bloomberg) -- Western Digital Corp. is in talks to merge with Japan’s Kioxia Holdings Corp. in a deal that could unite two technology storage providers, according to a person familiar with the matter. A deal, which could be worth more than $20 billion, may be reached by mid-September at the earliest if negotiations are successful, the person said, asking not be identified because the matter is private. Talks could still fall apart and Kioxia, which is closely held, is still also pursuing an ini

  • Delta Calls Out 'Financial Risk' Of Unvaxxed Staff; American Warns On Demand

    Delta Air Lines on Wednesday said unvaccinated employees face mandatory Covid testing and higher insurance costs.

  • Nord Stream 2 Risks Delays After Losing German Court Order

    (Bloomberg) -- Nord Stream 2 AG, the Gazprom PJSC-owned pipeline project to bring more Russian natural gas to Europe, risks delays after losing a court ruling imposing changes to its organization.The Dusseldorf Higher Regional Court on Wednesday dismissed a bid to sidestep European Union rules requiring gas producers to be legally separate from entities that transport the fuel, the tribunal said in an emailed statement. The project, which is slated to double the capacity of the existing undersea

  • Bitcoin Miners Hold Onto Rigs, Betting the Bull Run Will Continue

    Supply has dried up despite a glut of available bitcoin mining rigs since China’s crackdown in May.

  • Sackler Immunity and a Texas Two-Step Could Tilt Bankruptcy Scales Away From Victims

    (Bloomberg) -- The billionaire owners of OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma LP and lumber giant Georgia-Pacific are in high-stakes legal battles to shed billions of dollars of liabilities in bankruptcy -- the first over their company’s alleged role in America’s opioid crisis and the second for 64,000 asbestos claims. If they are successful, it threatens to reduce the bargaining power of alleged victims of corporate abuse for years to come. The outcome could also benefit, Johnson & Johnson, which is f

  • This could be Apple’s next $20 billion business

    Apple Inc. could turn advertising into its next $20 billion business as the company ramps up its offerings and clamps down on ad targeting by third parties.

  • Budweiser Buys Beer.eth Domain Name for 30 ETH, Rocket NFT for 8 ETH

    Budweiser has changed its Twitter profile picture to that of a rocket designed by NFT platform Rocket Factory.

  • Oil Gains as Crude and Fuel Demand Withstands Latest Viral Wave

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rose for a third session after a U.S. government report showed that crude and gasoline inventories fell despite fears that the delta variant’s spread would sap demand. Futures in New York advanced 1.2% on Wednesday to the highest in more than a week, buoyed by bullish stockpile data. Domestic crude supplies slid to the lowest since January 2020, according to data from the Energy Information Administration. Gasoline inventories dropped more than expected. Crude inventories decl

  • SEC Chief to Chinese Companies: Open Your Books or Be Delisted

    Chairman Gary Gensler made clear that Chinese companies will be transparent or will stop trading their shares on U.S. exchanges: "The path is clear. The clock is ticking."

  • Savage, Canadian Pacific Partner On Chicago-Area Transload Facility

    Logistics and materials handling provider Savage has developed and is operating a transload facility at a Chicago-area Canadian Pacific rail yard to support the construction industry. The CPT Chicago Transload terminal at CP's Bensenville, Illinois, rail yard will transload lumber and building materials to serve the Chicago region. The yard also has access to major Chicago highways, including Interstates 294, 290 and 355 and the Elgin O'Hare Tollway (Interstate 390). In addition to transloading,