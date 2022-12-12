U.S. markets open in 2 hours 1 minute

  • S&P Futures

    3,946.25
    +10.00 (+0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,553.00
    +55.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,598.50
    +28.75 (+0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,800.50
    +3.30 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.67
    -0.35 (-0.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,805.40
    -5.30 (-0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    23.63
    -0.09 (-0.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0574
    +0.0029 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5670
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.23
    +1.94 (+8.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2289
    +0.0039 (+0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.8480
    +0.2980 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,978.32
    -186.71 (-1.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    397.89
    -8.35 (-2.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,463.59
    -13.04 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,842.33
    -58.68 (-0.21%)
     

Karyopharm Announces Presentation of Updated Phase 1 Selinexor Data in Patients with Treatment-Naïve Myelofibrosis at ASH 2022

·11 min read

A 92% SVR35 and a 67% TSS50 were Observed in the Efficacy Evaluable Patients at Week 24 –

57% of Transfusion Independent Patients Achieved Hemoglobin Stabilization –

– Company to Host Investor and Analyst Webcast Featuring Key Opinion Leaders
Today at 8:30 a.m. ET

NEWTON, Mass., Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: KPTI), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies, today announced updated results from the Phase 1 portion of its study evaluating the safety and efficacy of once-weekly selinexor in combination with standard dose ruxolitinib in patients with treatment-naïve myelofibrosis (NCT04562389). The data, featured in a poster presentation at the 64th American Society of Hematology (ASH) 2022 Annual Meeting and Exposition, show that the combination of selinexor with ruxolitinib achieved rapid and sustained spleen responses, encouraging improvements in symptoms and stabilization of hemoglobin levels in patients with treatment-naïve myelofibrosis.

(PRNewsfoto/Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.)

As of October 21, 2022, 24 patients had been assigned to either a 40 mg or 60 mg once weekly dose of selinexor, in combination with ruxolitinib 15/20 mg BID (twice daily). At week 24, 92% of efficacy evaluable patients (11 out of 12) demonstrated ≥35% reduction in spleen volume (SVR35). Ongoing reductions in SVR were seen from baseline to week 12 and week 24, with a 45% median reduction at week 12 and a 49% median reduction at week 24. 67% of the evaluable patients for symptom response (4 out of 6) at week 24 achieved ≥50% reduction (TSS50). 57% of transfusion-independent patients (13 out of 23) maintained or improved their hemoglobin levels.

"As an oral agent with a unique mechanism of action, selinexor has previously shown single-agent activity in myelofibrosis patients," said Reshma Rangwala, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer of Karyopharm. "As a result, we believe that the combination of selinexor and ruxolitinib has the potential to meaningfully build upon the current standard of care, which is ruxolitinib alone, for patients with treatment-naïve myelofibrosis. We look forward to further developing this combination in the randomized phase of the study."

The safety population was comprised of 24 patients, all of whom received at least one dose of selinexor. The most common adverse events (AEs) were nausea (75%), anemia (62%) and fatigue (58%), the majority of which were grades 1-2. The most common reported grade 3-4 treatment-emergent AEs were anemia (37%) and thrombocytopenia (21%), both of which were reversible.

"In the Phase 1 portion of the study, encouraging efficacy was observed across the relevant efficacy endpoints of SVR35, TSS50, and hemoglobin stabilization and a generally manageable safety profile was observed regardless of dose. Furthermore, I find the rapid spleen reduction as early as week 12 especially notable, along with early signs of durability," said Dr. Haris Ali, City of Hope Comprehensive Cancer Center. "These data support the potential of an oral XPO1 inhibitor, in combination with a JAK inhibitor, to deliver significant benefits for patients with myelofibrosis."

Investor and Analyst Event on Selinexor Data in Patients with Treatment-Naïve Myelofibrosis at ASH 2022

Karyopharm will host a webcast today, December 12, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (7:30 a.m. CT local time), featuring key opinion leaders Dr. Haris Ali, City of Hope Comprehensive Cancer Center and Dr. Srdan Verstovsek, MD Anderson Cancer Center.  Drs. Ali and Verstovsek will discuss the updated data on selinexor in combination with ruxolitinib as well as the current treatment landscape and unmet medical need in treating patients with myelofibrosis, respectively.

To access the event, the live audio webcast and slides will be available under "Events & Presentations" in the Investor section of the Company's website, http://investors.karyopharm.com/events-presentations. An archived webcast will be available on the Company's website following the event.

About XPOVIO® (selinexor)

XPOVIO is a first-in-class, oral exportin 1 (XPO1) inhibitor and the first of Karyopharm's Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds to be approved for the treatment of cancer. XPOVIO functions by selectively binding to and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1. XPOVIO is approved in the U.S. and marketed by Karyopharm in multiple oncology indications, including: (i) in combination with Velcade® (bortezomib) and dexamethasone (XVd) in patients with multiple myeloma after at least one prior therapy; (ii) in combination with dexamethasone in patients with heavily pre-treated multiple myeloma; and (iii) in patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), including DLBCL arising from follicular lymphoma, after at least two lines of systemic therapy. XPOVIO (also known as NEXPOVIO® in certain countries) has received regulatory approvals in various indications in a growing number of ex-U.S. territories and countries, including but not limited to the European Union, the United Kingdom, China, South Korea, Canada, Israel and Taiwan. XPOVIO and NEXPOVIO is marketed by Karyopharm's partners, Antengene, Menarini, Neopharm and FORUS in China, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Hong Kong, Germany, Austria, Israel and Canada.

Please refer to the local Prescribing Information for full details.

Selinexor is also being investigated in several other mid- and late-stage clinical trials across multiple high unmet need cancer indications, including in endometrial cancer and myelofibrosis.

For more information about Karyopharm's products or clinical trials, please contact the Medical Information department at:

Tel: +1 (888) 209-9326
Email: medicalinformation@karyopharm.com

SELECT IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Warnings and Precautions

  • Thrombocytopenia: Monitor platelet counts throughout treatment. Manage with dose interruption and/or reduction and supportive care.

  • Neutropenia: Monitor neutrophil counts throughout treatment. Manage with dose interruption and/or reduction and granulocyte colony‐stimulating factors.

  • Gastrointestinal Toxicity: Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, anorexia, and weight loss may occur. Provide antiemetic prophylaxis. Manage with dose interruption and/or reduction, antiemetics, and supportive care.

  • Hyponatremia: Monitor serum sodium levels throughout treatment. Correct for concurrent hyperglycemia and high serum paraprotein levels. Manage with dose interruption, reduction, or discontinuation, and supportive care.

  • Serious Infection: Monitor for infection and treat promptly.

  • Neurological Toxicity: Advise patients to refrain from driving and engaging in hazardous occupations or activities until neurological toxicity resolves. Optimize hydration status and concomitant medications to avoid dizziness or mental status changes.

  • Embryo‐Fetal Toxicity: Can cause fetal harm. Advise females of reproductive potential and males with a female partner of reproductive potential, of the potential risk to a fetus and use of effective contraception.

  • Cataract: Cataracts may develop or progress. Treatment of cataracts usually requires surgical removal of the cataract.

Adverse Reactions

  • The most common adverse reactions (≥20%) in patients with multiple myeloma who receive XVd are fatigue, nausea, decreased appetite, diarrhea, peripheral neuropathy, upper respiratory tract infection, decreased weight, cataract and vomiting. Grade 3‐4 laboratory abnormalities (≥10%) are thrombocytopenia, lymphopenia, hypophosphatemia, anemia, hyponatremia and neutropenia. In the BOSTON trial, fatal adverse reactions occurred in 6% of patients within 30 days of last treatment. Serious adverse reactions occurred in 52% of patients. Treatment discontinuation rate due to adverse reactions was 19%.

  • The most common adverse reactions (≥20%) in patients with multiple myeloma who receive Xd are thrombocytopenia, fatigue, nausea, anemia, decreased appetite, decreased weight, diarrhea, vomiting, hyponatremia, neutropenia, leukopenia, constipation, dyspnea and upper respiratory tract infection. In the STORM trial, fatal adverse reactions occurred in 9% of patients. Serious adverse reactions occurred in 58% of patients. Treatment discontinuation rate due to adverse reactions was 27%.

  • The most common adverse reactions (incidence ≥20%) in patients with DLBCL, excluding laboratory abnormalities, are fatigue, nausea, diarrhea, appetite decrease, weight decrease, constipation, vomiting, and pyrexia. Grade 3‐4 laboratory abnormalities (≥15%) are thrombocytopenia, lymphopenia, neutropenia, anemia, and hyponatremia. In the SADAL trial, fatal adverse reactions occurred in 3.7% of patients within 30 days, and 5% of patients within 60 days of last treatment; the most frequent fatal adverse reactions was infection (4.5% of patients). Serious adverse reactions occurred in 46% of patients; the most frequent serious adverse reaction was infection (21% of patients). Discontinuation due to adverse reactions occurred in 17% of patients.

Use In Specific Populations
Lactation: Advise not to breastfeed.
For additional product information, including full prescribing information, please visit www.XPOVIO.com.

To report SUSPECTED ADVERSE REACTIONS, contact Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. at 1‐888‐209‐9326 or FDA at 1‐800‐FDA‐1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: KPTI) is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies. Since its founding, Karyopharm has been an industry leader in oral Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compound technology, which was developed to address a fundamental mechanism of oncogenesis: nuclear export dysregulation. Karyopharm's lead SINE compound and first-in-class, oral exportin 1 (XPO1) inhibitor, XPOVIO® (selinexor), is approved in the U.S. and marketed by the Company in three oncology indications and has received regulatory approvals in various indications in a growing number of ex-U.S. territories and countries, including Europe and the United Kingdom (as NEXPOVIO®) and China. Karyopharm has a focused pipeline targeting multiple high unmet need cancer indications, including in multiple myeloma, endometrial cancer, myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis. For more information about our people, science and pipeline, please visit www.karyopharm.com, and follow us on Twitter at @Karyopharm and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include those regarding the ability of selinexor to treat patients with multiple myeloma, myelofibrosis, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, solid tumors and other diseases and expectations related to the clinical development plans and potential regulatory submissions of selinexor. Such statements are subject to numerous important factors, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Karyopharm's control, that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from Karyopharm's current expectations. For example, there can be no guarantee that Karyopharm will successfully commercialize XPOVIO or that any of Karyopharm's drug candidates, including selinexor and eltanexor, will successfully complete necessary clinical development phases or that development of any of Karyopharm's drug candidates will continue. Further, there can be no guarantee that any positive developments in the development or commercialization of Karyopharm's drug candidate portfolio will result in stock price appreciation. Management's expectations and, therefore, any forward-looking statements in this press release could also be affected by risks and uncertainties relating to a number of other factors, including the following: the risk that the COVID-19 pandemic could disrupt Karyopharm's business more severely than it currently anticipates, including by negatively impacting sales of XPOVIO, interrupting or delaying research and development efforts, impacting the ability to procure sufficient supply for the development and commercialization of selinexor or other product candidates, delaying ongoing or planned clinical trials, impeding the execution of business plans, planned regulatory milestones and timelines, or inconveniencing patients; the adoption of XPOVIO in the commercial marketplace, the timing and costs involved in commercializing XPOVIO or any of Karyopharm's drug candidates that receive regulatory approval; the ability to obtain and retain regulatory approval of XPOVIO or any of Karyopharm's drug candidates that receive regulatory approval; Karyopharm's results of clinical trials and preclinical studies, including subsequent analysis of existing data and new data received from ongoing and future studies; the content and timing of decisions made by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and other regulatory authorities, investigational review boards at clinical trial sites and publication review bodies, including with respect to the need for additional clinical studies; the ability of Karyopharm or its third party collaborators or successors in interest to fully perform their respective obligations under the applicable agreement and the potential future financial implications of such agreement; Karyopharm's ability to enroll patients in its clinical trials; unplanned cash requirements and expenditures; development or regulatory approval of drug candidates by Karyopharm's competitors for products or product candidates in which Karyopharm is currently commercializing or developing; and Karyopharm's ability to obtain, maintain and enforce patent and other intellectual property protection for any of its products or product candidates. These and other risks are described under the caption "Risk Factors" in Karyopharm's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on November 3, 2022, and in other filings that Karyopharm may make with the SEC in the future. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, Karyopharm expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

XPOVIO® and NEXPOVIO® are registered trademarks of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. Any other trademarks referred to in this release are the property of their respective owners.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/karyopharm-announces-presentation-of-updated-phase-1-selinexor-data-in-patients-with-treatment-naive-myelofibrosis-at-ash-2022-301699904.html

SOURCE Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Meet the Biotech Stock That Jumped Over 1000% in One Day

    Investors looking for some unseemly gains will often pivot to the biotech space, a segment for which the term high-risk/high-reward might possibly have been coined. Bear or bull, it can make no difference to these names, which can soar or crash, depending on specific events such as regulatory approval/rejection or strong/disappointing results from a clinical trial. Even so, the gains posted by Ambrx Biopharma (AMAM) in Friday’s session are unusual and particularly eye-catching. The stock soared

  • Amgen Agrees to Deal to Buy Horizon Therapeutics

    The U.S. biotech company agreed to buy drugmaker Horizon Therapeutics in a deal valued at $27.8 billion, marking the largest healthcare merger of the year.

  • China finally approves an mRNA COVID vaccine—but only for some foreigners

    Beijing's uneasy relationship with mRNA vaccines is all the more relevant as it begins to relax COVID restrictions.

  • Is There any Hope for Veru Stock?

    With approval of Veru's (NASDAQ: VERU) drug sabizabulin for severe COVID-19 in serious question, the company's shareholders have every right to be a bit flighty at the moment. The most significant near-term risk to Veru's stock is that regulators at the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) might decide to rebuff its request to commercialize sabizabulin with an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA). In November, a non-binding advisory committee at the FDA voted against the company, finding with an 8-5 vote that the medicine's purported efficacy characteristics were not compelling enough for an expedited approval in light of the known risks of treatment and the ongoing public health need for such therapies.

  • A New Drug Slashed Cholesterol by 70 Percent in a Recent Study. Could It Help You?

    High cholesterol increases your risk of a range of serious health conditions, including two leading causes of death in the nation: heart attack and stroke. Unfortunately, the problem is woefully under-treated, according to the Centers for Disease control and Prevention (CDC). "Slightly more than half of U.S. adults (54.5 percent, or 47 million people) who could benefit from cholesterol medicine are currently taking it," they note.The good news? Experts are producing increasingly effective ways t

  • COVID Trend That Spelled Big Trouble in 2020 Is Back

    Scott OlsonIn the early months of the COVID pandemic, elderly people were at much greater risk than their younger friends, family, and neighbors. It was simple: weaker immune systems and more comorbidities—other diseases and conditions—made COVID more dangerous for people around 65 years and older.This “pandemic of the elderly” eased as seniors all over the world rushed to get vaccinated in late 2020 and the new, more transmissible Delta and Omicron BA.2 and BA.5 variants became dominant—and tor

  • How to avoid illness as COVID-19 and the flu surge

    The coronavirus and the flu are surging in California. Here are the steps to protect yourself from getting sick during the holiday season.

  • Europe Is Hit by Shortages of Antibiotics

    Countries across Europe are reporting shortages of antibiotics as demand for the medicines rises and manufacturers grapple with supply-chain snags. Amoxicillin, cephalosporins and other widely used antibiotics are in short supply, data from various countries show, raising concerns among doctors and officials about the availability of drugs that are relied on to treat conditions ranging from ear infections to pneumonia. Health groups and manufacturers attribute the shortages to several factors.

  • ‘I saved my husband’s life with CPR —here’s what you need to know’

    Leanne Griffiths and her husband Sam, 33, were asleep on August 30 when their youngest son Brody, eight, came and climbed into their bed

  • Roche’s phase 3 data show Lymphoma treatment can reduce disease risks

    Polivy is currently marketed in the European Union for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, the most common form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

  • Queues form at fever clinics as China wrestles with COVID surge

    BEIJING/HONG KONG (Reuters) -People queued outside fever clinics at China's hospitals for COVID-19 checks on Monday, a new sign of the rapid spread of symptoms after authorities began dismantling stringent curbs on movement. Three years into the pandemic, China is moving to align with a world that has largely opened up to live with COVID, making a major policy change last Wednesday after unprecedented protests. But with little exposure to a disease kept largely in check until now, China is ill-prepared, analysts say, for a wave in infections that could heap pressure on its fragile health system and drive businesses to a halt.

  • Dozens have gotten sick from oysters — including in Florida. Publix issues a warning

    Publix is cautioning consumers to check the shell on oysters sold in its “live shell on oysters” fresh seafood display case.

  • Elon Musk Attacks Dr. Fauci

    Tesla's CEO is an opponent of anti-Covid-19 restrictions. Dr Anthony Fauci is the face of America's response to the pandemic.

  • Nurses at Atlanta hospital under fire over TikTok video mocking maternity patients

    Four labor and delivery nurses at an Atlanta hospital came under fire over a TikTok video in which they shared the things that annoy them about expecting

  • The unsavory stigma surrounding MSG

    Ever since monosodium glutamate was identified as the source of unpleasant health effects dubbed "Chinese Restaurant Syndrome," MSG has been unwelcome; yet, advocates promote its use in kitchens, even with a reputation that's tough to swallow.

  • Rogue Cop Gave Out DUIs Like Candy—and Sent Lives Into Chaos

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyHarris Elias and his 15-year-old son were driving home from dinner at a local Fort Collins, Colorado, taco spot when they got pulled over.Elias, a 51-year-old single father of three, told The Daily Beast that he immediately “put his defenses up” as he noticed Officer Jason Haferman walking up to his driver-side window on Dec. 3, 2021.“At first, he asked me if I knew why he had pulled me over, which I thought was a ridiculous question beca

  • Canada prepares to expand assisted death amid debate

    Canada is preparing to expand its medically assisted death framework to become one of the broadest in the world, a change some want to delay due to concerns vulnerable people have easier access to death than to a life without suffering. Starting in March, people whose sole underlying condition is mental illness will be able to access assisted death. Mental illness was excluded when the most recent medical assistance in dying (MAiD) law was passed in 2021.

  • China's Looming 'Tsunami' of COVID Cases Will Test Its Hospitals

    Until recently, China, the world’s most populous nation, was also the world’s last COVID holdout. But in a matter of weeks it will be hit by a wave that a top health official predicts could infect many hundreds of millions of people. This week, Beijing took its biggest step toward living with COVID, all but abandoning an unpopular and costly “zero-COVID” policy of lockdowns and mass quarantines it had hoped would eliminate infections. The abrupt pivot has raised the specter of tremendous strain

  • What Is Biotin & Why Do You Need It?

    We dive into the trendy nutrient plus the health benefits it can provide.

  • Emory University hospital apologizes after nurses make 'disrespectful' TikTok sharing labor, delivery 'icks'

    Emory University's hospital apologized on Friday after some of its nurses made a TikTok sharing their "icks" about labor and delivery patients.