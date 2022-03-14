U.S. markets open in 1 hour 59 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,237.25
    +35.75 (+0.85%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,268.00
    +343.00 (+1.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,362.00
    +70.00 (+0.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,996.50
    +18.20 (+0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.08
    -6.25 (-5.72%)
     

  • Gold

    1,963.10
    -21.90 (-1.10%)
     

  • Silver

    25.35
    -0.81 (-3.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0953
    +0.0038 (+0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0040
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.68
    +0.45 (+1.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3028
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.0020
    +0.7220 (+0.62%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,035.28
    +57.41 (+0.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    875.89
    +11.95 (+1.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,178.78
    +23.14 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,307.85
    +145.07 (+0.58%)
     

Karyopharm Names New Head of Investor Relations

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • KPTI

Elhan Webb, CFA, Formerly of Rubius Therapeutics and Radius Health, Appointed as Senior Vice President of Investor Relations –

– Webb Brings More than 20 Years of Diverse International Experience Across Investor Relations, Business Development, Investment Analysis and Portfolio Management in the Healthcare and Biotechnology Fields –

NEWTON, Mass., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: KPTI), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies, today announced the appointment of Elhan Webb as Senior Vice President of Investor Relations.

"Elhan brings tremendous experience with sell-side and buy-side analysts, as well as a robust network from across the biotechnology financial and investment community to Karyopharm," said Richard Paulson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Karyopharm. "Elhan has a proven track record of building best-in-class investor relations functions, and she will leverage this expertise to drive awareness and understanding of Karyopharm's strong portfolio, pipeline and vision for the future. We are thrilled to have her as part of the team."

Ms. Webb brings more than 20 years of experience to her new role. Most recently, she served as Vice President of Investor Relations at Rubius Therapeutics. Previously, she was responsible for heading investor relations at Radius Health and Genfit. During her time at Roche Investor Relations, Ms. Webb led Investor Relations activities for Roche Diagnostics. She also held business development roles at Roche Molecular Diagnostics and Morphochem. Earlier in her career, Ms. Webb spent more than a decade in Europe managing and leading investments in the healthcare sector at financial institutions such as BB Biotech-Bellevue Asset Management, Cantrade-UBS and Lombard Odier.

Ms. Webb has a Masters in Business Administration from the University of Southern California and an undergraduate degree in Economics from Bogazici University in Istanbul, Turkey. She is also a CFA Charterholder.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: KPTI) is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies. Since its founding, Karyopharm has been the industry leader in oral Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compound technology, which was developed to address a fundamental mechanism of oncogenesis: nuclear export dysregulation. Karyopharm's lead SINE compound and first-in-class, oral exportin 1 (XPO1) inhibitor, XPOVIO® (selinexor), is approved in the U.S. and marketed by the Company in three oncology indications and has received regulatory approvals in various indications in a growing number of ex-U.S. territories and countries, including Europe and the United Kingdom (as NEXPOVIO®), China and Singapore. Karyopharm has a focused pipeline targeting multiple high unmet need cancer indications, including in endometrial cancer, myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis. For more information about our people, science and pipeline, please visit www.karyopharm.com, and follow us on Twitter at @Karyopharm and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include those regarding the ability of selinexor or eltanexor to treat patients with multiple myeloma, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, solid tumors and other diseases; and expectations related to future clinical development and potential regulatory submissions of selinexor or eltanexor. Such statements are subject to numerous important factors, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Karyopharm's control, that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from Karyopharm's current expectations. For example, there can be no guarantee that Karyopharm will be successful in obtaining regulatory approval for selinexor as a front-line maintenance therapy following chemotherapy in patients with advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer; that Karyopharm will successfully commercialize XPOVIO; that regulators will grant confirmatory approval in the European Union based on the BOSTON study in adult patients with multiple myeloma; or that any of Karyopharm's drug candidates, including selinexor and eltanexor, will successfully complete necessary clinical development phases or that development of any of Karyopharm's drug candidates will continue. Further, there can be no guarantee that any positive developments in the development or commercialization of Karyopharm's drug candidate portfolio will result in stock price appreciation. Management's expectations and, therefore, any forward-looking statements in this press release could also be affected by risks and uncertainties relating to a number of other factors, including the following: the risk that the COVID-19 pandemic could disrupt Karyopharm's business more severely than it currently anticipates, including by negatively impacting sales of XPOVIO, interrupting or delaying research and development efforts, impacting the ability to procure sufficient supply for the development and commercialization of selinexor or other product candidates, delaying ongoing or planned clinical trials, impeding the execution of business plans, planned regulatory milestones and timelines, or inconveniencing patients; the adoption of XPOVIO in the commercial marketplace, the timing and costs involved in commercializing XPOVIO or any of Karyopharm's drug candidates that receive regulatory approval; the ability to obtain and retain regulatory approval of XPOVIO or any of Karyopharm's drug candidates that receive regulatory approval; Karyopharm's results of clinical trials and preclinical studies, including subsequent analysis of existing data and new data received from ongoing and future studies; the content and timing of decisions made by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and other regulatory authorities, investigational review boards at clinical trial sites and publication review bodies, including with respect to the need for additional clinical studies; the ability of Karyopharm or its third party collaborators or successors in interest to fully perform their respective obligations under the applicable agreement and the potential future financial implications of such agreement; Karyopharm's ability to enroll patients in its clinical trials; unplanned cash requirements and expenditures; development or regulatory approval of drug candidates by Karyopharm's competitors for products or product candidates in which Karyopharm is currently commercializing or developing; and Karyopharm's ability to obtain, maintain and enforce patent and other intellectual property protection for any of its products or product candidates. These and other risks are described under the caption "Risk Factors" in Karyopharm's Quarterly Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 1, 2022, and in other filings that Karyopharm may make with the SEC in the future. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, Karyopharm expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

XPOVIO® and NEXPOVIO® are registered trademarks of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. Any other trademarks referred to in this release are the property of their respective owners.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/karyopharm-names-new-head-of-investor-relations-301501507.html

SOURCE Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong had their worst day since the global financial crisis, as concerns over Beijing’s close relationship with Russia and renewed regulatory risks sparked panic selling.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: New Round of Talks; U.S-China Officials to MeetU.S. Journalist Killed in Ukraine in Shooting Near KyivMarcos Nears Bottom in Philippine Markets Poll Favoring RobredoU.S. Says Russia Sought China Military Aid for Ukraine WarSea’s Billionaire CEO O

  • Why this is the most important week for the stock market: Morning Brief

    And it's showtime for the Federal Reserve. Here's what to watch in the markets on Monday, March 14, 2022.

  • Chinese shares plunge as Shenzhen goes into lockdown – live updates

    Grant Shapps takes aim at Russian aviation and shipping FTSE 100 rises moderately Chinese stocks plunge as Shenzhen goes into lockdown Rio Tinto makes $2.7bn offer for Mongolian partner Russia and China’s ‘no-limits’ friendship is put to the test Lucy Burton: Don’t blame every Russian for Putin’s barbaric invasion Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Is Tilray Making a Colossal Mistake?

    Cannabis producer Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) looked like a promising investment when it announced in 2020 that it was merging with then-rival Aphria. The reason I'm losing hope in Tilray is that it has been making aggressive moves that might jeopardize its overall operations. While the deal with Aphria was smart since the company was a low-cost producer, recent announcements involving MedMen and Hexo are less encouraging.

  • The world’s largest asset manager and a big bond fund are reported to be early losers from the war in Ukraine

    As Wall Street assesses the damage to balance sheets resulting from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the world's largest asset manager and a big bond fund are reported to be early losers.

  • Tencent Dives on Report of Record Fine for Money-Laundering

    (Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holdings Ltd. extended losses to close more than 10% lower after the Wall Street Journal reported it faces a record fine for violating Chinese anti-money laundering regulations.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: New Round of Talks; U.S-China Officials to MeetU.S. Journalist Killed in Ukraine in Shooting Near KyivMarcos Nears Bottom in Philippine Markets Poll Favoring RobredoU.S. Says Russia Sought China Military Aid for Ukraine WarSea’s Billionaire CEO Opens Up After

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise: Market Rally Nears Lows Amid Ukraine Invasion, Looming Fed Rate Hike, Covid's Return

    Russia's Ukraine invasion, a looming Fed rate hike and the return of Covid are big headwinds as the major indexes near their Feb. 24 lows.

  • GE Builds 350-Ton Turbines at Its Power Facilities. Here’s What We Found on a Tour.

    General Electric led a tour of one of its South Carolina gas power facilities as part of its Investor Day on Thursday—and while the machines produced there, and the process to make them, are incredible, sometimes great technology isn’t enough. The story of GE’s (ticker: GE) gas power division shows why the company is redoubling its efforts in lean manufacturing. GE CEO Larry Culp, who joined the company in 2018, is a lean devotee and has taken its application at the U.S. industrial giant to the next level.

  • Norway’s Central Bank Sells Apple Stock. It Bought Nvidia, Plug Power, and NIO.

    Norges Bank trimmed its investment in iPhone maker Apple, and bought shares of chip maker Nvidia, hydrogen fuel-cell firm Plug Power, and EV maker NIO.

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Now Holds $6.9 Billion of Occidental Petroleum After Recent Buys

    The buying reflects the enthusiasm of Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett for Occidental Petroleum, which has staged a major recovery along with the surge in oil and natural gas prices.

  • A $37 Billion U.S. Bond Fund Emerges as a Big Loser From Russia

    (Bloomberg) -- As Wall Street starts to tally the market damage triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a big bond fund run by Franklin Resources Inc. is emerging as an early loser.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Asking China for Military Aid, U.S. SaysU.S. Journalist Killed in Ukraine in Shooting Near KyivUkraine Update: Russia Strikes Military Center Closer to PolandMarcos Nears Bottom in Philippine Markets Poll Favoring RobredoRussian Official Warns Finland, Sweden Against J

  • Hang Seng slumps over 5% over COVID lockdown worries, oil falls as Russian attacks in Ukraine intensify

    Stocks were mixed in Asia and oil prices were flat on Monday as uncertainty over the war in Ukraine and persistently high inflation kept investors guessing about what lies ahead.

  • Elon Musk Says He’s Not Selling His Crypto Holdings. Bitcoin Is Up.

    Dogecoin, Bitcoin and Ether briefly spiked on Monday after Tesla (ticker: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk tweeted that he still owns the cryptocurrencies and won’t sell. “I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” MicroStrategy (MSTR) CEO Michael Saylor replied:  “Weaker currencies willcollapse, and the flight of capital from cash, debt, & valuestocks to scarce property like #bitcoin will intensify.”

  • Want Stability? These 3 Energy Stocks Are as Safe as They Come

    The energy industry is notoriously volatile. Energy prices can rise or fall significantly on the hint of supply or demand issues. Because of that, the sector isn't known for its ability to deliver stable growth.

  • Should You Buy Amazon Stock Now or Wait Until After the Stock Split?

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) announced a 20-for-1 stock split after the market closed on March 9. Typically, a split announcement draws a lot of attention to a stock, and Amazon is no exception. Despite recent loss-taking by the broad market, Amazon's shares were up more than 6% on the day following the announcement.

  • 5 Artificial Intelligence Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold

    The artificial intelligence industry could be a huge source of upside for investors over the long term.

  • Down 42% in 2022, Can PubMatic Stock Recover?

    The company's digital advertising supply chain is increasingly popular among publishers and buyers even if its stock price is in the dumps.

  • 3 Top Fintech Stocks You Can Buy Today

    Coinbase Global, Upstart Holdings, and Block are now trading at levels at least 49% below their 52-week highs.

  • Ukraine invasion: Rusal investors lose US$6 billion in Hong Kong stock sell-off while aluminium producer deflects all sanctions

    The plunge in United Company Rusal, the only Russian company listed in Hong Kong, has erased US$6 billion of value from the world's largest aluminium producer outside China while the Ukraine conflict clouds its operations. Since Russia invaded its neighbouring country on February 24, the stock has tumbled 42 per cent while trading on the Moscow Exchange was halted. Yet, the miner said it remains untouched by a barrage of Western sanctions on Russian entities, individuals and its key exports like

  • J.B. Hunt, Costco Lead Five Stocks Nearing Buy Points

    Your stocks to watch for the week ahead include J.B. Hunt and Costco Wholesale, holding up near buy points in a tough market.