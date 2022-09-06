U.S. markets close in 2 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,900.77
    -23.49 (-0.60%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,116.52
    -201.92 (-0.64%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,521.80
    -109.06 (-0.94%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,791.69
    -18.06 (-1.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.65
    -0.22 (-0.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,713.40
    -9.20 (-0.53%)
     

  • Silver

    17.91
    +0.03 (+0.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9908
    -0.0026 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3320
    +0.1390 (+4.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1522
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.8940
    +2.3190 (+1.65%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,163.03
    -661.56 (-3.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    465.46
    -15.05 (-3.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,300.44
    +13.01 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,626.51
    +6.90 (+0.02%)
     

KASH PATEL JOINS REAL AMERICA'S VOICE AS A CONTRIBUTOR

·1 min read

Former Trump official who spearheaded Russia Gate investigation to provide commentary on National Security, Defense, Intelligence, and Law Enforcement to fastest-growing news network

CENTENNIAL, Colo., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Real America's Voice, America's fastest growing news network, announced that Kash Patel will be joining the RAV family as a contributor. Patel, best known for spearheading the Russia Gate investigation, will provide the network with commentary as a content expert on the latest national news, including National Security, Defense, Intelligence, and Law Enforcement.

"We are pleased to announce that Kash Patel is joining Real America's Voice as a contributor," said Howard Diamond, CEO of Real America's Voice. "The timing could not be better for Kash to join the RAV family as the fall midterm campaign season gets underway with massive implications for who will wield power in Washington and what is in store for the DOJ investigation of President Trump and the 2024 presidential election," he concluded.

"I'm delighted to join the talented and professional team at Real America's Voice as a contributor," said Kash Patel. "The chance to offer my analysis and commentary at a news network committed to free speech and capturing the real voice of passionate, patriotic Americans is a great opportunity for me. Our country has never faced the challenges we see today and providing perspective and insight on the latest matters involving National Security, Defense, Intelligence, and Law Enforcement has never been more important," he said.

ABOUT KASH PATEL

Kash Patel has a distinguished record of service to our nation in numerous roles, including as the Chief of Staff to the Department of Defense (DoD), the Deputy Assistant to the President and Senior Director for Counterterrorism (CT) on the National Security Council (NSC), the Principal Deputy to the Acting Director of National Intelligence, and the National Security Advisor and Senior Counsel for the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI), where he spearheaded the Russia Gate investigation. Since leaving the federal government, Mr. Patel founded the Fight With Kash Foundation– a 501(c)(3) designed to give those who have been defamed by the media a voice by paying for their legal representation, providing tuition assistance and education programs for youths, and supporting our veterans and active duty service members. He is also the author of the best-selling children's book series, "The Plot Against the King."

ABOUT REAL AMERICA'S VOICE

Real America's Voice delivers exciting live-event coverage seven days a week across a growing list of powerful content distribution channels. You can watch all Real America's Voice programming streaming online at http://realamericasvoice.com, by downloading the app on Apple or Android, or by viewing on DISH Ch. 219, Pluto TV Ch. 240, Samsung Plus TV Ch. 1029, SelectTV Ch. 106, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Roku.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kash-patel-joins-real-americas-voice-as-a-contributor-301618484.html

SOURCE Real America’s Voice

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk told Trump to sail into the sunset, now the former President tells supporters it’s time to get rid of electric cars in Pennsylvania rally rant

    Facing increasing pressure from Florida governor Ron DeSantis, supported by the billionaire CEO, Trump took aim at Biden's recent EV subsidies.

  • Russia demands sanctions are lifted before it resumes gas supplies

    Cut red tape on fracking to secure energy security, Liz Truss urged London Stock Exchange battles to avoid irrelevance as red tape swamps the City FTSE 100 falls 0.4pc after Liz Truss named PM Lucy Burton: Now is not the time for councils to trial four-day weeks at the taxpayers expense Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • 10 Cheap Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy Amid Energy War

    In this article, we will look at the 10 cheap nuclear energy stocks to buy amid the energy war in Europe. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Cheap Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy Amid Energy War. Russia has been accused of weaponizing gas by G7 countries. […]

  • Russia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic Damage

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia may face a longer and deeper recession as the impact of US and European sanctions spreads, handicapping sectors that the country has relied on for years to power its economy, according to an internal report prepared for the government.The document, the result of months of work by officials and experts trying to assess the true impact of Russia’s economic isolation due to President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, paints a far more dire picture than officials usually do

  • Liz Truss's energy bills plan helps lift pound from two-year low

    Sterling jumped amid reports the new prime minister will freeze the energy price cap.

  • Video fills in details on alleged Ga. election system breach

    Two months after the 2020 presidential election, a team of computer experts traveled to south Georgia to copy software and data from voting equipment in an apparent breach of a county election system. A security camera outside the elections office in rural Coffee County captured their arrival. The footage also shows that some local election officials were at the office during what the Georgia secretary of state’s office has described as “alleged unauthorized access” of election equipment.

  • FTSE 100 closes in the green as Liz Truss takes over as UK prime minister

    Liz Truss officially became prime minister after visiting the Queen at Balmoral on Tuesday, making her the nation's third female leader.

  • British Pound Falls to Lowest Level Since 1985 as U.K. Economic Pain Mounts

    Investors see increased odds that the pound will tumble below parity with the dollar, though sterling was slightly higher after Liz Truss won the race to lead the Conservative Party and become Britain’s next prime minister.

  • Turkey’s Inflation Exceeds 80% in Worst Price Blowout Since 1998

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesWorld’s Deadliest Roads in Focus After Billionaire’s Fatal CrashNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyCalifornia Declares Grid Emergency as Odds of Blackouts RiseTurkish inflation exceeded 80% for the first time since September 1998, as

  • Analysis-Big rate hike won't save euro as energy shock deepens

    The hit to the euro zone economy and its currency from a deepening energy crisis is so severe that more aggressive monetary tightening from the European Central Bank will do little to stop the euro's slide. The euro on Monday fell below $0.99 for the first time since late 2002 after Russia halted the supply of natural gas through the main pipeline to Europe, sending energy prices soaring and heightening fears about a supply crunch. The weakening currency will be front and centre for the European Central Bank meeting on Thursday since a weak euro - down 13% in 2022 -- could make already record-high inflation worse through more expensive imports.

  • Liz Truss's energy bills freeze: What does it mean for me?

    A cap on wholesale gas costs to freeze energy bills is being finalised by the government as it moves to shield households and businesses from soaring prices.

  • Palin urges Begich to drop House bid; Begich declines

    Alaska U.S. House candidate Sarah Palin called on fellow Republican Nick Begich to drop out of the race Monday, holding a news conference in the same place where on a holiday weekend more than a decade ago she announced plans to resign as Alaska's governor. Begich, who was critical of Palin during the campaign, seeking to cast her as a quitter and questioning her motives in running, said Monday his campaign is “confident that we are on a positive trajectory to win in November.” “Ranked choice voting showed that Palin simply doesn’t have enough support from Alaskans to win an election and her performance in the Special was embarrassing as a former Governor and Vice Presidential candidate," he said in a statement Monday.

  • Stocks tumble as Russia refuses to resume EU gas supplies unless west lifts sanctions

    The deepening energy crisis following the closure of the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline has sent equities and the euro tumbling.

  • 'Deeply Problematic': Experts Question Judge's Intervention in Trump Inquiry

    WASHINGTON — A federal judge’s extraordinary decision Monday to interject in the criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump’s hoarding of sensitive government documents at his Florida residence showed unusual solicitude to him, legal specialists said. This was “an unprecedented intervention by a federal district judge into the middle of an ongoing federal criminal and national security investigation,” said Stephen I. Vladeck, a law professor at the University of Texas. Siding with

  • Did Wayfair lay off 400 or 540 local workers? Depends who's asking.

    When Wayfair announced layoffs of 5% of its global workforce last month, the online retailer told the BBJ the cuts affected 400 local workers. The same day, it told the state closer to 540 local workers would be affected. Why the difference? Here's why.

  • Germany Keeps Its Nuclear Plants Alive as EU Seeks Crisis Fixes

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany moved to keep two nuclear plants available this winter in a policy reversal, as European leaders scrambled for emergency fixes to the deepening energy crisis.Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageWorld’s Deadliest Roads in Focus After Billionaire’s Fatal CrashCalifornia Avoids Blackouts With Bigger Test Ahead as Heat LoomsAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesRussia Sanctions Ben Stiller, Sean Penn After Late

  • Why Trump Refused to Make Giuliani His Secretary of State

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Drew Angerer/GettyDonald Trump and Rudy Giuliani’s close and complicated relationship goes way back, according to writer Andrew Kirtzman.Not only has Kirtzman covered Giuliani’s political career for over 30 years, but he’s also the author of Giuliani: The Rise and Tragic Fall of America's Mayor. He came on this episode of political podcast The New Abnormal to give us insight into the lives of the former New York mayor and his pal Trump.Subscribe to The New A

  • Donald Trump: What we learned from his rally in Pennsylvania

    The ex-president spoke for two hours at his first rally since the search - here is what we learned.

  • Russia Signals Opposition to OPEC+ Oil-Production Cut

    The group of oil producers will keep its output steady when it meets Monday, people familiar with the matter said, as Moscow maneuvers to thwart Western attempts to limit its oil revenue following its invasion of Ukraine.

  • Russia sends more energy to Asia as Europe cuts back

    BERLIN (AP) — Russia sent significantly more oil and coal to India and China over the summer compared with the start of the year, while European countries that long relied on Russian energy have cut back sharply in response to the war in Ukraine, said a report published Tuesday.