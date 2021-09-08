Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Investigation of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. – INOV

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (“Inovalon”) (Nasdaq: INOV) on behalf of the company’s shareholders.



On August 9, 2021, Inovalon announced that it had entered into an agreement to be acquired by an equity consortium led by Nordic Capital. Under the terms of the proposed agreement, Inovalon shareholders are expected to receive $41.00 per share in cash for their INOV shares. Following the closing of the transaction, Inovalon will become a private company and its stock will no longer be publicly traded.

The investigation seeks to determine whether Inovalon’s board of directors violated the securities laws or breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed transaction, and whether $41.00 per share provides Inovalon investors with sufficient consideration for their shares.

Inovalon shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (484) 258 – 1585, or by email at skaskela@kaskelalaw.com or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/inovalon-holdings-inc/, for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

