Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Investigation of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. – INOV

Kaskela Law
·1 min read
In this article:
PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (“Inovalon”) (Nasdaq: INOV) on behalf of the company’s shareholders.

On August 9, 2021, Inovalon announced that it had entered into an agreement to be acquired by an equity consortium led by Nordic Capital. Under the terms of the proposed agreement, Inovalon shareholders are expected to receive $41.00 per share in cash for their INOV shares. Following the closing of the transaction, Inovalon will become a private company and its stock will no longer be publicly traded.

The investigation seeks to determine whether Inovalon’s board of directors violated the securities laws or breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed transaction, and whether $41.00 per share provides Inovalon investors with sufficient consideration for their shares.

Inovalon shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (484) 258 – 1585, or by email at skaskela@kaskelalaw.com or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/inovalon-holdings-inc/, for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

CONTACT:

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.
KASKELA LAW LLC
18 Campus Boulevard, Suite 100
Newtown Square, PA 19073
(484) 258 – 1585
(888) 715 – 1740
skaskela@kaskelalaw.com
www.kaskelalaw.com

This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.


