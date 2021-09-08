Kaskela Law LLC Announces Stockholder Investigation of Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. – GNOG

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (“Golden Nugget”) (Nasdaq: GNOG) on behalf of the company’s stockholders.



On August 9, 2021, Golden Nugget announced that it would be acquired by DraftKings in an all-stock transaction. Under the terms of the proposed agreement, Golden Nugget stockholders are expected to receive a fixed ratio of 0.365 shares of DraftKings’ common stock for each share of GNOG common stock that they hold.

The investigation seeks to determine whether Golden Nugget’s board of directors violated the securities laws or breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed transaction, and whether Golden Nugget’s stockholders are expected to receive sufficient consideration for their GNOG shares.

Golden Nugget stockholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (484) 258 – 1585, or by email at skaskela@kaskelalaw.com or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/golden-nugget-online-gaming-inc/, for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

CONTACT:

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.

KASKELA LAW LLC

18 Campus Boulevard, Suite 100

Newtown Square, PA 19073

(484) 258 – 1585

(888) 715 – 1740

skaskela@kaskelalaw.com

www.kaskelalaw.com

This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.



