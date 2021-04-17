Kaskela Law LLC Announces Stockholder Investigation of Willis Lease Finance Corporation – WLFC
PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2021 / Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Willis Lease Finance Corporation ("Willis Lease" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:WLFC) on behalf of the Company's stockholders.
The investigation seeks to determine whether the members of Willis Lease's board of directors have breached their fiduciary duties to the Company and its stockholders in connection with recent corporate actions.
Willis Lease stockholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at https://kaskelalaw.com/case/willis-lease-finance-corporation/ for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.
Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com. This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.
