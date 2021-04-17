Kaskela Law LLC Announces Stockholder Investigation of Bally’s Corporation (BALY) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2021 / Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Bally's Corporation ("Bally's" or the "Company") (NYSE:BALY) on behalf of the Company's stockholders.

The investigation seeks to determine whether the members of the board of directors of Bally's have violated the securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the company's stockholders in connection with recent corporate actions.

Bally's stockholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC at https://kaskelalaw.com/case/ballys-corporation/ for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

