Kaskela Law LLC Announces Stockholder Investigation of Bally’s Corporation (BALY) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2021 / Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Bally's Corporation ("Bally's" or the "Company") (NYSE:BALY) on behalf of the Company's stockholders.
The investigation seeks to determine whether the members of the board of directors of Bally's have violated the securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the company's stockholders in connection with recent corporate actions.
Bally's stockholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC at https://kaskelalaw.com/case/ballys-corporation/ for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.
Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com. This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.
CONTACT:
D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.
KASKELA LAW LLC
18 Campus Boulevard, Suite 100
Newtown Square, PA 19073
(888) 715 - 1740
skaskela@kaskelalaw.com
www.kaskelalaw.com
SOURCE: Kaskela Law LLC
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/640938/Kaskela-Law-LLC-Announces-Stockholder-Investigation-of-Ballys-Corporation-BALY-and-Encourages-Investors-to-Contact-the-Firm