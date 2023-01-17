U.S. markets open in 8 hours 45 minutes

Kaspersky named 2022 SPARK Matrix leader for Managed Security Services by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

·4 min read

  • The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading Managed Security Services vendors.

  • Kaspersky, with its comprehensive technology offerings & services for Managed Security Services has received strong ratings across the parameters of service excellence and customer impact.

MIDDLETON, Mass., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named Kaspersky as a 2022 technology leader in the SPARK Matrix™: Managed Security Services, 2022.

Quadrant_Knowledge_Solutions_Logo
Quadrant_Knowledge_Solutions_Logo

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of the global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study also provides a competitive analysis and ranking of the leading Managed Security Service providers in the form of the SPARK Matrix™. The study also provides strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market positions.

Rohan Paul, Analyst at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, states, " Kaspersky takes an integrated approach to MSS and includes technologies and services required to implement a complete cycle of protection against targeted attacks including preparation, detection/investigation, data analysis and automated protection. Kaspersky leverages its patented threat intelligence platform and in-house team of researchers and analysts to provide threat intelligence services and support its MSS offering. The company offers a wide range of products and services to help enterprises respond to different types of security incidents, with individual offerings tailored to different business sizes and types. Kaspersky's global presence and access to large amounts of data from different countries help the company achieve high detection rates and accuracy in its security services." "Kaspersky has received strong ratings across service excellence and customer impact and has been positioned as a leader in the SPARK Matrix™: Managed Security Services, 2022." adds Rohan.

Veniamin Levtsov, VP, Center of Corporate Business Expertise at Kaspersky, comments "Managed security services alongside traditional on-premise security approaches gives businesses confidence of being backed by the global vendor's team standing by in even very complicated situation. Despite possible gap of experience or knowledge of the customer's cyber security personnel the professionals who deliver managed security services are usually able to detect a complex threat propagation having external vision and objective telemetry for automated analysis. This is particularly important because functionalities such as threat hunting, proper attributing and responding, need to be constantly enhanced in line with the changes and implications of the latest threat vectors. Companies do not always have sufficient internal resources to meet such demand instantly, so we are supporting a rising appetite for the service model in cyber security as a long-term market trend. That's why we especially appreciate that QKS positioned our managed security services as the highest value proposition in terms of technology and service".

Managed Security Services provide organizations with continuous monitoring of security assets and systems, enabling security and risk managers to respond to security events by identifying, advising, responding, and providing remedial action to protect devices from threats, exposures, and other vulnerabilities occurring in the IT environment. MSSPs provide services for Managed Detection & Response (MDR), threat intelligence, vulnerability management, device management and other consulting services to increase visibility across an organization's network and improve their overall security posture.

Driven by the increasing competition and emergence of a variety of vendors with different technological strengths, MSSPs are increasingly looking at improving their market strategy and overall value proposition to remain competitive. The primary differentiators to evaluate MSSPs include sophistication of technology, service capabilities, industry experience, R&D investments, integration of automation & orchestration and company vision & roadmap.

Additional Resources:

About Kaspersky

Kaspersky is a global cybersecurity and digital privacy company founded in 1997. Kaspersky's deep threat intelligence and security expertise is constantly transforming into innovative security solutions and services to protect businesses, critical infrastructure, governments and consumers around the globe. The company's comprehensive security portfolio includes leading endpoint protection and a number of specialized security solutions and services to fight sophisticated and evolving digital threats. Over 400 million users are protected by Kaspersky technologies and we help 240,000 corporate clients protect what matters most to them.

Learn more at www.kaspersky.com.

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

For more available research, please visit https://quadrant-solutions.com/market-research/

Media Contacts:
Kaspersky
Olga Shokhonova
Olga.Shokhonova@kaspersky.com

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions
Riya Mehar
rmehar@quadrant-solutions.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/746706/Quadrant_Knowledge_Solutions_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kaspersky-named-2022-spark-matrix-leader-for-managed-security-services-by-quadrant-knowledge-solutions-301720245.html

SOURCE Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

