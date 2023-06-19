Kaspi.kz's (LON:KSPI) investors will be pleased with their notable 72% return over the last year

The simplest way to invest in stocks is to buy exchange traded funds. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. For example, the Kaspi.kz Joint Stock Company (LON:KSPI) share price is up 59% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market return of around 3.0% (not including dividends). If it can keep that out-performance up over the long term, investors will do very well! Kaspi.kz hasn't been listed for long, so it's still not clear if it is a long term winner.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Kaspi.kz was able to grow EPS by 44% in the last twelve months. The share price gain of 59% certainly outpaced the EPS growth. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it a year ago.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. We note that for Kaspi.kz the TSR over the last 1 year was 72%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Kaspi.kz shareholders have gained 72% over the last year, including dividends. That's better than the more recent three month gain of 10%, implying that share price has plateaued recently. It seems likely the market is waiting on fundamental developments with the business before pushing the share price higher (or lower). I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Kaspi.kz .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on British exchanges.

