U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,019.65
    +29.09 (+0.73%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,108.64
    +103.60 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,256.81
    +113.08 (+1.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,832.36
    +13.75 (+0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.20
    +2.03 (+2.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,822.10
    +29.80 (+1.66%)
     

  • Silver

    23.95
    +0.55 (+2.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0636
    +0.0096 (+0.91%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5010
    -0.1100 (-3.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2365
    +0.0099 (+0.81%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.5900
    -2.0250 (-1.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,762.86
    +582.92 (+3.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    416.35
    +13.30 (+3.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,502.89
    +56.92 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,954.85
    +112.52 (+0.40%)
     

Kaspien Holdings Inc. Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2022 Results

·9 min read

SPOKANE, Wash., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KSPN) ("Kaspien" or the "Company"), a leading e-commerce marketplace growth platform, today reported financial results for the fiscal Third quarter ended October 29, 2022.

Kaspien Logo (PRNewsfoto/Kaspien Holdings Inc.)
Kaspien Logo (PRNewsfoto/Kaspien Holdings Inc.)

Management Commentary

"During the third quarter, we began seeing the results of our vendor rationalization and remediation strategy.  Gross margin for the quarter improved to 22.6% from 19.8% in the second quarter and general and administrative expenses decreased $0.4 million from the prior year third quarter. Our focus for the fourth fiscal quarter is on prudent and strict inventory and cash flow management to set the foundation for fiscal 2023," said Kaspien interim CEO Brock Kowalchuk.

Fiscal Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Results compare 2022 fiscal Third quarter ended October 29, 2022 to 2021 fiscal Third quarter ended October 30, 2021 unless otherwise indicated.

  • Net revenue decreased 9.4% to $29.1 million from $32.2 million in the comparable year-ago period. The decrease in net revenue was primarily attributable to declines in Fulfillment by Amazon United States ("FBAUS"). Gross merchandise value ("GMV") for the three months ended October 29, 2022 was $63.9 million as compared to $63.5 million for the three months ended October 30, 2021. Retail GMV decreased 7.8% to $30.4 million compared to $33.0 million in the comparable year-ago period. Subscription GMV increased 9.8% to $33.5 million, or 52.4% of total GMV, compared to $30.5 million, or 47.6% of total GMV, in the comparable year-ago period.

  • Gross profit decreased 17.9% to $6.6 million or 22.6% of net revenue from $8.0 million or 24.9% of net revenue in the comparable year-ago period. The decrease in gross profit was primarily attributable to a reduction in net revenue for FBAUS, and a decrease in merchandise margin. The table below summarizes the year-over-year comparison of gross margin:



Thirteen Weeks Ended


Change



(amounts in thousands)


October 29, 2022


October 30, 2021



$

%














Merchandise margin


$

12,691


$

14,653


$

(1,962)

-13.4 %


% of net revenue



43.5 %



45.5 %



-2.1 %















Fulfillment fees 



(3,888)



(4,375)



487

-11.1 %


Warehousing and freight



(2,228)



(2,274)



46

-2.0 %


Gross profit


$

6,575


$

8,004


$

(1,429)

-17.9 %














% of net revenue



22.6 %



24.9 %






 

  • Selling, General & Administrative ("SG&A") expenses were $9.3 million or 31.8% of net revenue as compared to $10.0 million or 31.1% of net revenue in the comparable year-ago period. The decline in SG&A expenses was due to a reduction in Selling expenses related to the decline in Net revenue and a $0.4 million reduction in General and administrative expenses.

  • Loss from operations was $2.7 million, compared to a loss from operations of $2.0 million in the comparable year-ago period. The increase in operating loss resulted from the decline in net revenue and a reduction in merchandise margin.

  • Net loss was $3.6 million, or $0.92 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $0.9 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, in the comparable year-ago period.

  • Adjusted EBITDA loss (a non-GAAP metric reconciled below) was $2.3 million, compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of $1.4 million in the comparable year-ago period.

  • As of October 29, 2022, the Company had $0.8 million in cash, compared to $1.2 million as of January 30, 2021 and $1.8 million as of October 30, 2021.

  • Cash used in operations during the thirteen weeks ended October 29, 2022 was $6.3 million, compared to $5.1 million in the comparable year-ago period.

  • Inventory at quarter end was $37.4 million, compared to $30.0 million as of October 30, 2021.

  • As of October 29, 2022, the Company had borrowings under its credit facility of $9.5 million and had $5.2 million available for borrowing.

Fiscal First Nine Months Financial Results

Results compare nine months ended October 29, 2022 to nine months ended October 30, 2021 unless otherwise indicated.

  • Net revenue decreased 11.9% to $94.8 million from $107.7 million in the comparable year-ago period. This decrease in net revenue was driven by declines in the Company's FBAUS segment.

  • Gross profit was $20.2 million or 21.3% of net revenue, compared to $26.6 million or 24.7% of net revenue over the comparable year-ago period. The decrease in gross profit was primarily attributable to a reduction in net revenue on the Amazon US platform, a decrease in merchandise margin and increased warehousing and freight expenses. The table below summarizes the year-over-year comparison of gross margin:




Thirty-nine Weeks


Change



October 29,



October 30,

$

%


(amounts in thousands)



2022


2021














Merchandise margin


$

40,858


$

49,309


$

(8,451)

-17.1 %


% of net revenue



43.1 %



45.8 %



-2.8 %















Fulfillment fees 



(13,110)



(16,218)



3,108

-19.2 %


Warehousing and freight



(7,593)



(6,455)



(1,138)

17.6 %


Gross profit


$

20,155


$

26,636


$

(6,481)

-24.3 %














% of net revenue



21.3 %



24.7 %

















 

  • SG&A expenses decreased 2.9% to $30.0 million or 31.6% of net revenue from $30.9 million or 28.7% of net revenue in the comparable year-ago period. The decrease in SG&A expenses was primarily attributable to a $1.9 million decline in selling expenses partially offset by a $1.0 million increase in general and administrative expenses.

  • Loss from operations totaled $9.8 million compared to a loss from operations of $4.3 million in the comparable year-ago period. The increased loss was due to lower Net revenue and gross margin.

  • Net loss was $12.4 million, compared to a net loss of $2.2 million in the comparable year-ago period.

  • Adjusted EBITDA loss (a non-GAAP metric reconciled below) was $8.9 million, compared to a loss of $3.2 million in the comparable year-ago period.

  • Cash used in operations was $12.2 million, compared to $10.0 million in the comparable year-ago period.

About Kaspien

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (f/k/a Trans World Entertainment Corporation) (NASDAQ: KSPN) is a leading e-commerce marketplace growth platform, offering an expanding suite of software and services to help brands grow on Amazon, Walmart, Target, eBay, and other online marketplaces. Founded in 1972 as a brick-and-mortar retailer and rebranded as Kaspien in 2020, the Company has spent the last decade building and utilizing proprietary technologies for brand protection, marketing optimization, and fulfillment efficiency to generate rapid revenue growth for its partners. Through innovative strategies and best-in-class technologies, Kaspien has earned the trust of many leading brands, including 3M, Strider Bikes, and ZippyPaws. For more information, visit kaspien.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net loss, adjusted to exclude: (i) income tax expense; (ii) Other income; (iii) interest expense; and (iv) depreciation expense. Our method of calculating adjusted EBITDA may differ from other issuers and accordingly, this measure may not be comparable to measures used by other issuers. We use adjusted EBITDA to evaluate our own operating performance and as an integral part of our planning process. We present adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental measure because we believe such a measure is useful to investors as a reasonable indicator of operating performance. We believe this measure is a financial metric used by many investors to compare companies. This measure is not a recognized measure of financial performance under GAAP in the United States and should not be considered as a substitute for operating earnings (losses), net earnings (loss) from continuing operations or cash flows from operating activities, as determined in accordance with GAAP.


Thirteen Weeks Ended


Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended


October 29,

October 30,


October 29,

October 30,

(amounts in thousands)

2022

2021


2022

2021







Net loss

$          (3,561)

$             (886)


$         (12,407)

$        (2,221)

Income tax expense (benefit)

-

-


43

46

Other (income) loss

-

(1,567)


-

(3,530)

Interest expense

881

439


2,544

1,455

Loss from operations

(2,680)

(2,014)


(9,820)

(4,250)

Depreciation expense

367

572


961

1,064

Adjusted EBITDA

$          (2,313)

$          (1,442)


$            (8,859)

$        (3,186)







About Key Performance Indicators
Gross Merchandise Value ("GMV") is the total value of merchandise sold over a given time period through a customer-to-customer exchange site. For Kaspien, it is the measurement of merchandise value sold across all channels and partners within the Kaspien platform.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Certain statements in this communication are forward-looking statements. The statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may include forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties.

We have used the words "anticipate", "believe", "could", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "plan", "predict", "project", and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions, in this document to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made based on management's expectations and beliefs concerning future events and are subject to uncertainties and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed in the statements. The following factors are among those that may cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's forward-looking statements:  risk of disruption of current plans and operations of Kaspien and the potential difficulties in customer, supplier and employee retention; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the Company; the Company's level of debt and related restrictions and limitations, unexpected costs, charges, expenses, or liabilities; the Company's ability to operate as a going-concern; deteriorating economic conditions and macroeconomic factors; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; and other risks described in the Company's filings with the SEC, such as its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Reports on Form 10-K.

The reader should keep in mind that any forward-looking statement made by us in this document, or elsewhere, pertains only as of the date on which we make it. New risks and uncertainties come up from time-to-time and it's impossible for us to predict these events or how they may affect us. In light of these risks and uncertainties, you should keep in mind that any forward-looking statements made in this document or elsewhere might not occur.

Company Contact
Ed Sapienza
Chief Financial Officer
509-202-4261
esapienza@kaspien.com

-Financial Tables to Follow-

 

KASPIEN HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except per share amounts)



Thirteen Weeks Ended


Thirty-nine Weeks Ended


October 29,

October 30,


October 29,

October 30,


2022

2021


2022

2021







Net revenue

$      29,145

$         32,172


$     94,843

$   107,680







Cost of sales

22,570

24,168


74,688

81,044

Gross profit

6,575

8,004


20,155

26,636

Selling, general and administrative expenses

9,255

10,018


29,975

30,886

Loss from operations

(2,680)

(2,014)


(9,820)

(4,250)

Interest expense

881

439


2,544

1,455

Other income

-

(1,567)


-

(3,530)

Loss before income tax expense

(3,561)

(886)


(12,364)

(2,175)

Income tax expense

-

-


43

46

Net loss

$      (3,561)

$            (886)


$    (12,407)

$     (2,221)







BASIC AND DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE:






Basic and diluted loss per common share

$        (0.92)

$           (0.36)


$        (4.15)

$       (0.92)







Weighted average number of common shares outstanding –
basic and diluted

3,865

2,491


2,990

2,404







 

KASPIEN HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except per share and share amounts)



October 29, 2022

January 29, 2022

October 30, 2021

ASSETS

Unaudited


Unaudited

CURRENT ASSETS




  Cash and cash equivalents

$              769

$            1,218

$          1,754

  Restricted cash 

1,158

1,158

1,158

  Accounts receivable

2,796

2,335

2,566

  Merchandise inventory

37,353

29,277

30,248

  Prepaid expenses and other current assets

706

649

760

          Total current assets

42,782

34,637

36,486





  Restricted cash 

1,601

2,447

2,732

  Fixed assets, net

2,140

2,335

2,251

  Operating lease right-of-use assets

1,678

2,144

2,284

  Intangible assets, net

-

-

-

  Cash Surrender Value

3,563

4,154

4,413

  Other assets

682

965

1,074

          TOTAL ASSETS

$         52,446

$          46,682

$        49,240





LIABILITIES




CURRENT LIABILITIES




  Accounts payable

$         12,648

$            6,271

$          6,743

  Short-term borrowings

9,494

9,966

5,858

  Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

1,962

2,362

2,685

  Current portion of operating lease liabilities

634

649

636

          Total current liabilities

24,738

19,248

15,922





  Operating lease liabilities

1,253

1,608

1,764

  Long-term debt

9,163

4,356

4,161

  Other long-term liabilities

13,590

14,185

15,515

          TOTAL LIABILITIES

48,744

39,397

37,362





SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY




Preferred stock  ($0.01 par value; 5,000,000  shares authorized; none issued)

-

-

-

    Common stock ($0.01 par value; 200,000,000  shares  authorized; 5,321,985,




        3,902,985 and 3,902,985  shares issued,  respectively)

53

39

39

Additional paid-in capital

263,766

359,220

359,100

    Treasury stock at cost 467,069, 1,410,378 and 1,410,378 shares, respectively)

(125,906)

(230,170)

(230,170)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(910)

(910)

(2,007)

Accumulated deficit

(133,301)

(120,894)

(115,084)

          TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

3,702

7,285

11,878

          TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$         52,446

$          46,682

$        49,240













 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kaspien-holdings-inc-reports-fiscal-third-quarter-2022-results-301702051.html

SOURCE Kaspien Holdings Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Coinbase Stock Plunged to an All-Time Low Today

    Shares of cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) hit all-time lows on Tuesday. As of 3 p.m. EST, Coinbase stock was down almost 9% and still falling. Here's a tangible example of how high fear is running for Coinbase investors: According to data from Morningstar, Coinbase's bonds are currently trading for $0.52 on the dollar.

  • Why Tesla Stock Hit a New 2-Year Low Today

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock has dropped almost 50% in just the past three months, with the slide continuing today. Investors have also been bothered by reports that Tesla may be experiencing a drop in demand for its electric cars produced at its Shanghai, China plant. Fears around Chinese demand have been exacerbated by lockdowns and other measures to stem the spread of COVID-19.

  • Why Fluence Energy Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

    Shares of Fluence Energy (NASDAQ: FLNC) rocketed nearly 29% by 10:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday. Powering the energy storage company's stock surge was its fourth-quarter report. Fluence Energy delivered the highest revenue in its history during the fourth quarter.

  • 10 Penny Stocks That Can Grow Big in 2023

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 penny stocks that can grow big in 2023. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, go to the 5 Penny Stocks That Can Grow Big in 2023. Numerous speculative asset classes, including cryptocurrency and penny stocks, have suffered at the hands […]

  • 3 Reasons Nio Stock Surged Early Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock zoomed this morning, rallying as high as 6% within minutes of the market's opening before giving up those gains alongside the broader market. There were multiple catalysts propelling the electric vehicle (EV) stock higher today. Three in particular stood out: China, the U.S., and new Nio EVs coming up this month.

  • Here's Why Pinterest Stock Popped More Than the Market Today

    The market surged on investor optimism toward macroeconomic data on Tuesday but shares of social media platform Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) popped even more than the market. As of 11:40 a.m. ET, Pinterest stock was up 12%. Analyst Thomas Champion of Piper Sandler upgraded Pinterest stock today, raising his price target from $25 per share to $30 per share, according to The Fly.

  • KeyBanc issues limited revenue warning for Coinbase

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at Coinbase's stock after KeyBanc issued a revenue warning for the crypto exchange.

  • Tesla stock is trading at its ‘cheapest valuation’ in years, Wedbush’s Dan Ives says

    Tesla's stock has never been cheaper, based on some valuation measures. Here are the numbers.

  • Why Intel, Broadcom, and AMD Stocks Popped This Morning

    Believe it or not, semiconductor subsidies could be bad news for semiconductor stocks' profit margins.

  • 3 of the Best Buffett Stocks to Buy for 2023

    All three stocks trade at attractive forward earnings multiples and are among the best-priced stocks in Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio.

  • Investors Heavily Search ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM): Here is What You Need to Know

    ZIM (ZIM) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • Why Lumen Technologies Rallied Today

    Shares of telecom giant Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) were rising on Tuesday, at one point up 5%, before reverting to a 1.9% gain as of 2:28 p.m. ET. Like many stocks, Lumen rose on the back of this morning's cooler-than-expected inflation report; however, unlike other stocks that made above-market gains, Lumen isn't a high-growth stock. Rather, it has another quality that would also benefit from lower-than-expected interest rates.

  • Stocks rally across the board following CPI inflation report

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brad Smith discusses how markets opened on Tuesday.

  • GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript December 7, 2022 GameStop Corp. misses on earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $-0.31 EPS, expectations were $-0.28. Operator: Good afternoon, and welcome to the GameStop Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. Please note that certain statements made during the call constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the […]

  • 'Probably the last rally': Jim Rogers warns not to get too excited over the market's recent bump — these are the shockproof assets he likes best right now

    Dead cat bounce? This legend certainly thinks so.

  • Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Google stocks see huge gains on heels of inflation data

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brad Smith discusses how tech stocks are performing following November CPI data.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks J.P. Morgan Predicts Will Surge Over 50%

    The doom and gloom brigade has been out in full force recently, persistently warning the economy is in a precarious state and that a recession next year is all but inevitable. Maybe so, but that doesn't necessarily mean the stock market is destined to follow suit. In fact, the J.P. Morgan Asset Management team expects 2023 will be a “bad year for the economy, a better year for markets.” “Our core scenario sees developed economies falling into a mild recession in 2023,” added Asset Management tea

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Crashing Again Today

    When the markets opened this morning, it appeared Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) stock was headed for a bumper day. Rivian stock plunged yesterday after the EV maker called off a potential deal with German luxury automaker Mercedes-Benz to make large commercial vans in Europe barely three months after signing a non-binding agreement. Jonas believes Rivian's move to pause its deal with Mercedes-Benz demonstrates capital discipline and could not only help Rivian conserve cash for existing projects but also help it avoid raising funds amid the current uncertain macroeconomic environment.

  • Investors in Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) have made a fantastic return of 476% over the past five years

    Plug Power Inc. ( NASDAQ:PLUG ) shareholders might understandably be very concerned that the share price has dropped...

  • 1 Beaten-Down Growth Stock Keeps Getting More Interesting

    In this video, I talk about Palantir (NYSE: PLTR), the partnerships it keeps announcing, and why things might look a whole lot more interesting in 2023 for long-term investors.  For the full insights, do watch the video, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.