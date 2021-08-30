U.S. markets closed

Katapult Holdings, Inc. Investors: Last Days to Participate Actively in the Class Action Lawsuit; Portnoy Law Firm

Portnoy Law
·2 min read
In this article:
Investors with losses are encouraged to contact the firm before October 27, 2021; click here to submit trade information

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KPLT, KPLTW, FSRV, FSRVU, FSRVW) investors that acquired shares between December 18, 2020 and August 10, 2021. Investors have until October 27, 2021 to seek an active role in this litigation.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, to determine eligibility to participate in this action, by phone 310-692-8883 or email, or click here to join the case.

It is alleged in this complaint that Katapult, throughout the Class Period made misleading and/or false statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Katapult’s e-commerce retail sales and consumer spending were experiencing a decline; (2) despite assertions from Katapult that the company was a compelling and clear value proposition to both merchants and consumers, transforming the way nonprime consumers shop for essential goods and enabling merchant access to this underserved segment, Katapult lacked visibility into their consumers’ future buying behavior; and (3) Katapult’s positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis, as a result of the foregoing. The lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages, when the true details entered the market.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than October 27, 2021.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims arising from corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
Admitted CA and NY Bar
lesley@portnoylaw.com
310-692-8883
www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising


