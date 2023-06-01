Katapult Holdings' Market Cap Drops To US$52m Leaving Insiders With Losses \

The recent price decline of 19% in Katapult Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:KPLT) stock may have disappointed insiders who bought US$822k worth of shares at an average price of US$1.29 in the past 12 months. Insiders buy with the expectation to see their investments rise in value over a period of time. However, recent losses have rendered their above investment worth US$312k which is not ideal.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Katapult Holdings

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Chairman of the Board Brian Hirsch bought US$226k worth of shares at a price of US$1.51 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$0.49). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 634.60k shares for US$822k. But insiders sold 12.00k shares worth US$20k. Overall, Katapult Holdings insiders were net buyers during the last year. Their average price was about US$1.29. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of Katapult Holdings

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 5.6% of Katapult Holdings shares, worth about US$2.9m, according to our data. Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

What Might The Insider Transactions At Katapult Holdings Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Katapult Holdings insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. We'd like to see bigger individual holdings. However, we don't see anything to make us think Katapult Holdings insiders are doubting the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example - Katapult Holdings has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

