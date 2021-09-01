U.S. markets closed

KATAPULT INVESTOR ALERT: Class Action Lawsuit Filed

2 min read
In this article:
BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2021 / The Thornton Law Firm alerts investors who purchased Katapult Holdings, Inc. securities (NASDAQ:KPLT) between December 18, 2020 and August 10, 2021 may seek to participate in the case as a Lead Plaintiff. Interested investors may contact the Thornton Law Firm's investor protection team by visiting www.tenlaw.com/cases/Katapult for more information. Investors may also email investors@tenlaw.com or call 617-531-3917. A class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors of KPLT. Investors do not need to be the Lead Plaintiff to recover as class members if the case is successful.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: www.tenlaw.com/cases/Katapult

The case alleges that Katapult and its senior executives made misleading statements to investors and failed to disclose that: (1) Katapult was experiencing declining e-commerce retail sales and consumer spending; and (2) despite Katapult's assertions that it was clear and compelling value proposition to both consumers and merchants, transforming the way nonprime consumers shop for essential goods and enabling merchant access to this underserved segment, Katapult lacked visibility into its consumers' future buying behavior.

Interested Katapult investors have until October 26, 2021 to retain counsel and apply to be a lead plaintiff if they are interested to do so. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other investor class members in managing the class action. Investors do not need to be a lead plaintiff in order to be a class member. If investors choose to take no action, they can remain an absent class member. The class has not yet been certified. Until certification occurs, investors are not represented by an attorney. Thornton Law Firm is not currently representing a plaintiff who filed a complaint but is investigating the case on behalf of investors interested in being a lead plaintiff.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: www.tenlaw.com/cases/Katapult

Thornton Law Firm's securities attorneys are highly experienced in representing investors in recovering damages caused by violations of the securities laws. Its attorneys have established track records litigating securities cases in courts throughout the country and recovering losses on behalf of investors. This may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

CONTACT:
Thornton Law Firm LLP
1 Lincoln Street
State Street Financial Center
Boston, MA 02111
www.tenlaw.com/cases/Katapult

SOURCE: Thornton Law Firm LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/662401/KATAPULT-INVESTOR-ALERT-Class-Action-Lawsuit-Filed

