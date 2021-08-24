U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,486.23
    +6.70 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,366.26
    +30.55 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,019.80
    +77.15 (+0.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,230.91
    +22.61 (+1.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.64
    +0.10 (+0.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,804.50
    -4.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    23.85
    -0.04 (-0.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1761
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2900
    +0.0350 (+2.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3729
    +0.0006 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6820
    +0.0020 (+0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,261.07
    -1,397.11 (-2.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,217.43
    -32.28 (-2.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,125.78
    +16.76 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,732.10
    +237.86 (+0.87%)
     

/C O R R E C T I O N -- Katapult/

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

In the news release, Katapult offers direct apply feature to consumers, issued 23-Aug-2021 by Katapult over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the headline, and the first, second, and third paragraphs were issued with incorrect information. The complete, corrected release follows:

Katapult's direct apply feature for consumers

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Katapult, the leading provider of eCommerce point-of-sale ("POS") lease-purchase options for nonprime US consumers, offers a direct apply feature for customers.

(PRNewsfoto/Katapult)
(PRNewsfoto/Katapult)

Katapult is dedicated to helping consumers obtain what they need through transparent terms, easy applications, and customizable payment schedules. The direct apply feature makes the shopping experience even easier for customers. Rather than apply through one of our merchant partners, customers can now apply directly at Katapult.com to receive their approved lease amount. Having a pre-approved lease gives customers peace-of-mind to then visit Katapult's store locator and select their preferred retailer, shop with confidence, and experience Katapult's simplified return customer checkout process.

With no credit required to apply for a lease, direct apply opens consumers to a new way to obtain what they need from the brands they want to shop. From automotive, mobile devices, and gaming to furniture, outdoor goods, and fitness equipment, Katapult offers hundreds of retail partner sites in its store locator, making it easy for each shopper to see promotions, featured sites, and ways to save on their lease-purchase.

"It is exciting to offer an option that makes the shopping experience become more streamlined for consumers", says Orlando Zayas, CEO at Katapult. "Making it easier for customers to continue on their path to ownership echoes Katapult's vision to 'create a world where financial barriers no longer exist by providing disruptive technology that empowers and simplifies the shopping experience'."

If you are a retailer interested in partnering with Katapult to increase brand awareness and build a reputation with a new, underserved customer base by providing a no-credit-required alternative click here to learn more.

About Katapult

Katapult (NASDAQ: KPLT) is the leading omnichannel lease-purchase platform, providing alternative solutions for retailers and consumers. As a financial technology company, Katapult provides cutting-edge technology that integrates seamlessly with online platforms, enabling our retail partners to expand their customer base, increase transactions, and grow revenue. Katapult's consumer-centric focus ensures an efficient application and approval process while providing transparent and tailored payment terms. Katapult associates with hundreds of retailers across the United States, with merchant support teams, marketing insights, and suggestions for continued success. To see all of our new retail partner releases, visit Katapult's News page. To learn more about Katapult, click here.

Contacts

Katapult Vice President of Investor Relations
Bill Wright
917-750-0346
ir@katapultholdings.com

Press Inquiries:
Tribe Builder Media
Kristen Shea
929-367-8993
press@tribebuildermedia.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/katapult-offers-direct-apply-feature-to-consumers-301360128.html

SOURCE Katapult

Recommended Stories

  • Why Melco Resorts & Entertainment Is Soaring Today

    Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ: MLCO) were soaring 11% higher in afternoon trading Tuesday after Macao's Public Security Police announced travel restrictions between the gambling mecca and Guangdong province were easing. Visitors from the nearby province on mainland China must show proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within the last seven days, a relaxation from the previous 48-hour window that had been imposed on Aug. 9. A 12-hour threshold was initiated on Aug. 4 after a Macao family became infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus.

  • Virgin Orbit to go public valued at $3.2 billion through merger with SPAC NextGen Acquisition Corp. II

    Virgin Orbit is set to go public, as the launch and space solutions company announced Monday a merger agreement with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in a deal that values Virgin Orbit at about $3.2 billion. The deal is expected to provide the combined company with proceeds of $483 million in cash. Once the deal closes, which is expected to occur around the end of the year, the company will be named Virgin Orbit and the stock is expected to list on the Nasd

  • Why Sundial Growers, Hexo, and OrganiGram Stocks Jumped Today

    There's been some good news in the Canadian cannabis sector recently, but it hasn't been reflected in several of the stocks. Shares of three Canadian growers are rebounding some today, however. The stocks of Hexo (NYSE: HEXO) and OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) were up 9.3% and 7.3%, respectively, as of 2:05 p.m. EDT.

  • Why Meme Stocks AMC, GameStop, and Tonix Rocketed Higher Today

    What happened Meme stock investors had a satisfying Monday, with three of the top names in that rather loosely defined group -- AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC), GameStop (NYSE: GME), and Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TNXP) -- all convincingly beating the S&P 500 index's gain.

  • Why Nio Stock Rose Today

    The Chinese EV company didn't waste any time rolling out a new test for users of its assisted driving feature after a fatal accident.

  • Meme stocks soar in late day trading surge, short sellers knocked

    GameStop shares jumped 27.53%, AMC shares climbed 20.3%, Clover Health Investments rose 9.9%, Koss Corp rose 4.4%, Robinhood Markets climbed 9.0% and ContextLogic rose 6.4%. "When you get a move that big it almost makes you think there is some big hedge fund or something out there that decided to do some trades," said Randy Frederick, managing director of trading and derivatives at Schwab Center for Financial Research. Frederick, however, said he had seen little in the way of news to spur the large share price moves on Tuesday.

  • Why Shares of GameStop, Naked Brand Group, and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Were Soaring Today

    Shares of popular meme stocks (loosely defined as companies that are popular among day traders on Reddit) were up again on Tuesday. The top meme stock GameStop (NYSE: GME) was up as much as 7.4% on the day, with Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ: NAKD) and Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TNXP) gaining as much as 13% and 18.2%, respectively. As of 1:07 p.m. EDT today, GameStop was up 5.5%, Naked Brand was 16.4% higher, and Tonix was up 1.4%.

  • Dow Jones Gains; Tesla Stock Up Despite Elon Musk Confession; Airbnb Zooms Past Buy Point

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed higher, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at record levels. Tesla (TSLA) gained despite an Elon Musk confession, while Airbnb (ABNB) surged past a new buy point. Dow Inc. (DOW) and Goldman Sachs (GS) were the top blue chips. JD.com (JD) led a cluster of China stocks higher. Finally, a trio of stocks...

  • Investing in These 3 Stocks Could Double Your Money, Says Oppenheimer

    Watching the economy today is a bit like watching an evenly matched game of tug-of-war. There are two teams, pulling hard in opposite directions, and it’s a coin toss which will win. In our economic situation, we have sets of tailwinds and headwinds, promising further gains or a possible losses, and investors are caught in the middle. On the bullish side, we can take a cue from Oppenheimer’s chief investment strategist John Stoltzfus, who says bluntly: “So far this year the good news on economic

  • Samsung to Hire 40,000 in $205 Billion Three-Year Spree

    (Bloomberg) -- Samsung Group has unveiled a 240 trillion won ($205 billion) expansion that will entail hiring 40,000 people over three years, a sprawling investment blueprint intended to build the South Korean conglomerate’s lead in next-generation technologies.Samsung Electronics Co. and affiliates like Samsung Biologics aim to lead research and spending in areas from telecommunications and robotics to corporate acquisitions. The country’s largest conglomerate is setting aside 180 trillion won

  • Chinese stocks rebound despite regulatory crackdown

    Yahoo Finance’s Brian Sozzi, Myles Udland, and Julie Hyman discuss the surge in Chinese tech stocks.

  • Why Gevo Stock Is Jumping Today

    Renewable energy stock Gevo (NASDAQ: GEVO) popped Tuesday morning, gaining 13% as of 10:35 a.m. An analyst believes the shares could almost double from here. Stifel has initiated coverage on Gevo, giving it a buy rating with a price target of $10. With shares trading just short of $5.25 when Stifel's research note came out, the stock was bound to fly high today.

  • Nordstrom lower after reporting earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Nordstrom's latest quarterly release.

  • Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Needs to Prove the Doubters Wrong on Growth when Second Quarter Results are Released

    Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) is due to report earnings tomorrow. The stock price dropped sharply last week after research firm Cleveland Research issued a bearish report on the stock. Although the share price has recovered most of last week’s losses, the selloff illustrates just how sensitive the stock is to negative news. This shouldn’t really be surprising when you look at the valuation the market has placed on the stock.

  • 12 Best Semiconductor Stocks To Invest In Right Now

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best semiconductor stocks to invest in right now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Semiconductor Stocks To Invest In Right Now. Behind every great technology and innovation of today is a powerful microchip. Despite the disruption in the […]

  • Home Depot Stock Price Drop: Why You Shouldn't Be Worried

    Don't let the market's immediate reaction to this retailer's financial results concern you.

  • Vaxart, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:VXRT) Shift From Loss To Profit

    Vaxart, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VXRT ) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine...

  • ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) and the Problems With Cheap User Acquisition

    ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) has gained a lot of attention recently, and investors are split between thinking that the company has high potential based on gross margins and revenue, and those who are concerned that the bottom has yet to be reached. In this article we will look at the performance, predictions as well as take a look at expenses and see why the market might have such a divergent view on the company.

  • Why This Online Gambling Stock Is a Buy Right Now

    Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE) announced its second-quarter earnings report on Aug. 16, and investors responded with stern negativity, sending the stock down 15%. Paysafe is the biggest payment processor in iGaming (online gambling), serving some of the world's leading bookmakers and virtual casinos including European-owned Betfair and Pokerstars. It's now breaking into the U.S. market through both new and existing partnerships, and the U.S. has quickly become the company's fastest-growing region.

  • Ford and GM Can't Challenge This Outstanding Auto Stock

    The stock prices of the two largest U.S.-based automotive manufacturers have soared over the past 12 months. Ford (NYSE: F) is up an incredible 89%, while General Motors (NYSE: GM) isn't far behind, up 68%. The ongoing global push to incentivize sales of fuel-efficient vehicles has revived these Detroit automakers, and their share performances represent this investor optimism.