Kate Burke, Chief Operating Officer and Head of Private Wealth, to Participate in the Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference on May 10th, 2022

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein L.P. ("AB") and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. ("AB Holding") (NYSE: AB) today announced that Kate Burke, Chief Operating Officer and Head of Private Wealth, will participate in the Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in London, in a session which will begin at 9:00 a.m. (BST), 3:00 a.m. (CT).

A live audio webcast will be available in the Investor & Media Relations section of AB's website at www.alliancebernstein.com/investorrelations. An audio replay of the webcast will also be available on the site.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein is a leading global investment management firm that offers high-quality research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets.

As of March 31, 2022, including both the general partnership and limited partnership interests in AllianceBernstein, AllianceBernstein Holding owned approximately 36.3% of AllianceBernstein and Equitable Holdings, Inc. ("EQH"), directly and through various subsidiaries, owned an approximate 64.5% economic interest in AllianceBernstein.

Additional information about AllianceBernstein may be found on our website, www.alliancebernstein.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kate-burke-chief-operating-officer-and-head-of-private-wealth-to-participate-in-the-barclays-americas-select-franchise-conference-on-may-10th-2022-301538814.html

SOURCE AllianceBernstein

