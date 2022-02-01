U.S. markets open in 8 minutes

Kate Farms Launches Glucose Support 1.2, the First Plant-based, Organic Nutrition Shake for Those with Diabetes

·5 min read

Glucose Support 1.2 is specifically designed to help manage blood sugar* and support overall health

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kate Farms,® the market leader bringing plant-based nutrition into healthcare, today announced the launch of their newest shake, Glucose Support 1.2. This first-of-its-kind plant-based, organic nutrition shake is designed to help manage blood sugar as part of a balanced diet. As the newest addition to the Kate Farms nutrition portfolio, Glucose Support 1.2 is thoughtfully created to deliver meaningful plant-based nutrition to patients living with diabetes.

Kate Farms Launches Glucose Support 1.2, the First Plant-based, Organic Nutrition Shake for Those with Diabetes

Kate Farms launches the first plant-based nutrition shake to help manage blood sugar, for people with diabetes.

According to the CDC, more than 34 million Americans have diabetes, and approximately 90-95% of them have type 2 diabetes. Along with making lifestyle changes and taking medication, people with diabetes must keep a watchful eye on their blood sugar levels and dietary intake to ensure they get the nutrients they need. Studies show that whole food plant-based nutrition may be an effective and powerful tool for those with diabetes. Yet, those with diabetes have limited options for a nutritionally complete, plant-based meal. Traditional meal replacement diabetes shakes often lack essential nutrients or contain artificial sweeteners and common allergens like dairy and soy. Kate Farms' new Glucose Support 1.2 is a delicious, low-glycemic nutrition shake that is shown to produce a lower blood sugar response than that of a standard nutrition shake1. The ready-to-drink shake contains a unique blend of plant-based protein, prebiotic fiber and carbohydrates.

"Nutrition is vital for the management of diabetes. It can be hard to know what to eat and how much while making sure your body gets the healthy sources of protein, carbohydrates, fats, nutrients and fiber to keep you fueled and functioning at your best," said Cynthia Ambres, MD, Kate Farms' Chief Medical Officer. "As a low-glycemic meal replacement shake, Kate Farms Glucose Support 1.2 is prepared from high quality, plant-based ingredients so those with diabetes can feel good about how they're getting essential nutrition to their bodies."

Available in a natural organic vanilla flavor, Kate Farms Glucose Support 1.2 is a great choice for those on the go and looking to enjoy a delicious meal replacement shake, quick snack or post-workout drink. Made from high quality, plant-based and ingredients, Kate Farms Glucose Support 1.2 is certified USDA Organic, free of common allergens, and does not contain artificial sweeteners, making it suitable for dairy-free, gluten-free, plant-based and vegan diets. Using an organic phytonutrient blend with extracts from broccoli, kale, turmeric and blueberries, the shake also contains 28 vitamins and minerals in each serving, including Vitamins A, C, D, E and zinc to help support immunity.

"With our clinical expertise and innovative formulas, we're helping thousands and thousands of people with mild to severe medical conditions access high quality plant-based nutrition," said Brett Matthews, Kate Farms' Chair and CEO. "We know the scientific benefits of plant-based nutrition for those with diabetes and we're excited to help them feel their best by offering this new choice for helping manage blood sugar as part of a balanced diet."

The new Glucose Support 1.2 nutrition shakes are now available either online or via prescription. Kate Farms shakes are eligible for insurance coverage by Medicare, Medicaid and more than 2,000 private insurance plans and a growing number of WIC2 programs. Kate Farms Glucose Support 1.2 is also available for purchase with two-day delivery on KateFarms.com and Amazon.com.

Kate Farms continues to transform health care by providing clinicians and patients a new choice for medical nutrition – plant-based shakes made for tolerance. Kate Farms' nutrition portfolio is designed to help support people with acute and chronic health conditions, including food allergies, cancer, gastrointestinal conditions, adult malnutrition and childhood eating difficulties. To learn more, visit katefarms.com.

About Kate Farms

Kate Farms was founded when a little girl named Kate Laver was failing to thrive because she couldn't tolerate any of the available tube feeding formulas. Her determined parents, Richard and Michelle, had the transformative idea to develop a better formula using the highest quality, organic, plant-based ingredients without the synthetic ingredients and common allergens found in traditional formulas. Today Kate is thriving, and Kate Farms is now the #1 recommended plant-based formula.**

Kate Farms offers medical formulas for children and adults, to be used as sole source or supplemental nutrition, for oral or tube feeding. They are available nationally and eligible for insurance coverage with Medicare, Medicaid and private insurance. Kate Farms formulas are made for tolerance with easily digested organic pea protein, fiber and phytonutrients, and without common allergens or artificial sweeteners or flavors. Kate Farms can be accessed in more than 600 US hospitals, including the top children's hospitals; availability is increasing daily. Visit www.katefarms.com for more details.

For more information, visit www.katefarms.com or follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, or LinkedIn.

*As part of a balanced diet.

**Independent data report on plant-based formula distributor volume in home care, acute care, and long-term care.

1. Kate Farms Glucose 1.2 is shown to produce a lower blood sugar response vs. Kate Farms Standard 1.4. Not a substitute for medication. Inquis Labs 2020, data on file

2. WIC is a registered service mark of the U.S. Department of Agriculture for USDA's Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children.

CONTACT:
Allison+Partners
katefarms@allisonpr.com

Kate Farms, Inc. logo
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kate-farms-launches-glucose-support-1-2--the-first-plant-based-organic-nutrition-shake-for-those-with-diabetes-301472625.html

SOURCE Kate Farms

