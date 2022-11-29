Kate Spade New York Hosts a Discussion on “Empowerment Through Mental Health,” Featuring Conversations With Social Impact Council Members Taraji P. Henson, Latham Thomas, Jazz Thornton & More

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2022 / On Tuesday, September 20, 2022, in tandem with the 77th United Nations General Assembly in New York City, kate spade new york hosted a series of panel discussions to highlight the critical role that mental health plays in the pursuit of sustainable women's empowerment.

Speakers included representatives from kate spade new york's Social Impact Council, individuals with their own lived experience of mental health conditions, and experts including;

Taraji P. Henson: Actor, filmmaker & founder of the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation

Latham Thomas: Maternal health expert and Founder of Mama Glow

Jazz Thornton: Mental health advocate, writer, film director, and Founder of Voices for Hope

Professor Catherine Tinsley: Academic expert on gender parity and workforce development from Georgetown University

Norette Turimuci: Women's empowerment expert from Rwanda

Elisha London: Global mental health advocate and entrepreneur, and Founder of United for Global Mental Health and Prospira Global

Dr. Maliha Khan: President of and CEO of Women Deliver

"​​At kate spade new york, we believe in the vital role a woman's mental health plays in her empowerment," shared Taryn Bird, Senior Director, Social Impact at kate spade new york. "We started this work ten years ago with our partners in Rwanda, and since then, have integrated mental health into our women's and girl's empowerment work globally. Women's mental health has long been underfunded, under-valued and under-represented. We believe that should change, and we are committed to doing our part in seeing that change come to life."

During the event, Taryn Bird announced the brand's plans to launch a new global research study on the state of mental health within women's empowerment in partnershipwith Prospira Global, the Social Impact Council, and a group of independent advisors. This research will be released in July 2023 at the Women Deliver Conference in Kigali, Rwanda.

ABOUT KATE SPADE'S SOCIAL IMPACT:

Visit katespade.com/socialimpact to learn more about the brand's mission to empower women and girls around the world by putting mental health at the heart of its social impact approach, the non-profit partners kate spade supports, the kate spade new york foundation, and the social impact council members.

kate spade new york 2021 Social Impact report: https://assets.katespade.com/na/images/main/landing-pages/social-impact/pdf/2021_ks_social_impact.pdf

