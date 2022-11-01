U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,893.50
    +10.50 (+0.27%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,844.00
    +69.00 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,491.00
    +43.75 (+0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,857.80
    +4.80 (+0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.35
    -0.18 (-0.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,638.10
    -2.60 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    19.20
    +0.08 (+0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9896
    +0.0009 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0770
    +0.0670 (+1.67%)
     

  • Vix

    25.88
    +0.13 (+0.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1490
    +0.0023 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.3300
    -0.3840 (-0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,504.56
    -63.74 (-0.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    488.13
    -0.07 (-0.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,094.53
    +46.86 (+0.66%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,543.32
    -44.14 (-0.16%)
     

Kateeva Appoints Bin Liu as Chief Executive Officer

Kateeva
·2 min read
Kateeva
Kateeva

Kateeva appoints new CEO

Bin Liu, CEO, Kateeva
Bin Liu, CEO, Kateeva

NEWARK, Calif., Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kateeva today named Bin Liu as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). The company is the inkjet solutions leader for OLED displays. Liu succeeds May Su who retires after a decades-long career in Silicon Valley, including four years at Kateeva. He joins Kateeva from Corning Inc. where he served as General Manager (GM) of Gorilla Glass China. An international business executive, he has two decades of leadership experience at global technology companies, including Motorola, Dell, Lenovo, Nokia, and NXP Semiconductors.

Liu helped grow Corning’s Gorilla Glass business in China, serving leaders in the display supply chain and forging lasting relationships with customer executives. With P&L responsibility, he drove sales and customer-engagement strategies, as well as manufacturing operations, product initiatives, and business development. Before becoming GM, he ran sales for the China division, growing market share for Gorilla Glass products in the OEM, ODM, TPM and panel maker ecosystem.

“Bin is an excellent choice to lead Kateeva’s next phase of growth,” said Dr. Steve Fu, Founding Managing Director of Walden International and Kateeva Board Member. “A skilled executive, he has built his career around making complex technologies successful in competitive markets. His knowledge of the display industry and relationships with executive decision makers will help Kateeva scale to extend our market share, grow profits, and increase our value to customers.”

Liu commented: “With Kateeva’s immense capacity for innovation and new display applications emerging in real time, the growth opportunities are exciting. In addition to its market-leading inkjet technology, Kateeva wins on collaboration, applying formidable print expertise to engineer solutions to address customers’ unique technical and economic priorities. With these success ingredients well entrenched, I am thrilled to lead the company forward.”

Before Corning, Liu held senior positions at global tech firms. At NXP Semiconductors he was Global Key Account Director for Lenovo’s mobile phone, wearables, PC, enterprise, and cloud business units. Before that, he held roles in China at Motorola, Dell, Lenovo, and Nokia, directing global component sourcing initiatives, supplier relationships, supply chain management, and other functions that influenced growth and profitability for the companies.

Dr. Fu added: “May has been a steady leader and a friend. By re-organizing Kateeva’s global business model, she set the foundation for sustainable growth. Today, at the company’s regional centers in Asia, Kateeva’s local print technology experts serve customers with inkjet equipment solutions for their advanced displays. We are grateful to May, and we wish her well in retirement.”

Liu holds BS and MS degrees in Material Science and Engineering, both from Tianjin University in China.

For information on Kateeva, please visit www.kateeva.com

Contact: kateeva@genuitypr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/07022705-e0f1-45f7-b488-142c36d7695f


Recommended Stories

  • Why Meta Platforms Stock Crashed (Again) Monday Morning

    Shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) tumbled again on Monday, falling as much as 6.7%. After years of giving Meta Platforms carte blanche, some investors appear to be losing confidence in the company's direction. Last week, Meta announced its second successive quarter of year-over-year revenue declines -- something that had never happened in the company's history prior to last quarter.

  • Forget the $22,500 limit, some workers can supersize their tax-deferred retirement savings up to $265,000 in 2023

    If you really want to rev up your retirement savings and minimize income taxes, the best thing to be is a late-career professional in private practice. When you’re making a lot of money and are close to retirement age, you have savings options that go way beyond the levels of the typical workplace 401(k) plan. As long as you can handle a little extra paperwork and some fees, you can set up a solo retirement plan and enjoy higher limits than most employees.

  • Is Amazon Stock a Buy After Q3 Earnings?

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) disappointed investors when it reported third-quarter earnings. The e-commerce giant turned everything store saw expenses rising faster than sales. This video will review Amazon's Q3 earnings.

  • Keep on Buying These 3 Chip Stocks Ahead of Earnings, Says Analyst

    Last week, earnings season reached a crescendo of sorts, and it was a massively out of tune climax. All the tech giants reported, and barring Apple, all faltered badly, weighed down by the tough economic backdrop amidst waning demand and fears of an upcoming full-blown recession. This week brings with it a plethora of other interesting quarterly statements, with big names in the semiconductor industry readying to deliver their latest financial statements. Like most corners of the market, chip st

  • Jeremy Siegel: Long-term investors should ‘absolutely buy now' — why the world-renowned Wharton professor remains optimistic about today’s stock market

    The message is simple. Be greedy when others are fearful.

  • Investing Whiz Sharon Hill Says Dividend Stocks Are a Good Place to Be Right Now; Here Are Two High-Yield Payers That Analysts Like

    Dividend stocks. They’re the very picture of the reliable standby, the sound defensive play that investors make when markets turn south. Div stocks tend not to show as extreme shifts as the broader markets, and they offer a steady income stream no matter where the markets go. And it’s not just retail investors who move into dividend stocks. Sharon Hill, the co-leader of Vanguard’s $48 billion Equity Income Fund who has built a record of success and reputation for bringing in positive results, se

  • Another jumbo Fed rate hike is expected this week — and then life gets difficult for Powell

    Economists widely expect another three quarters of a percentage point interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve in November, but there's much less agreement about what happens next.

  • AMD Q3 Preview: Can Shares Find New Life?

    It's no secret that it's been rough sailing for AMD shares in 2022, down nearly 60% and coming nowhere near the general market's performance.

  • Looking for Winners in a Down Stock Market? Raymond James Says These 2 Stocks Are Strong Buys

    There are two conflicting trends in the markets today – the bearish macro trend that has seen the S&P fall 19% so far this year, and has seen the tech-heavy NASDAQ get stuck in a true bear market, with a 30% year-to-date loss – and periodic rallies that have overlaid local gains on that background. Looking for winners in this kind of environment, investment firm Raymond James has come round to rate two stocks highly. These are equities that have overperformed so far this year, posting overall ga

  • TuSimple (TSP) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    TuSimple (TSP) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 13.79% and 14.55%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Exxon, Shell CEOs weigh in on windfall profit taxes for energy companies

    As oil and gas companies in the U.S. and Europe rake in huge profits this year, governments are mulling ways to lower costs for consumers — including through windfall profit taxes. Here's what CEOs from Shell, Exxon had to say on the subject.

  • The Dow Is Having a Great Month, the Nasdaq Is Having a Good One. What History Says Happens Next.

    The Nasdaq has been hammered by some of its biggest tech stocks, drawing comparisons to the dot-com bubble and bust. The problem: Big Tech is still pricey.

  • Jeep Quietly Leaves Huge Market

    The emblematic brand of 4x4 has just filed for bankruptcy in one of the most important automobile markets.

  • Goodyear (GT) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates

    Goodyear (GT) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -34.43% and 4.70%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Lumen (LUMN) Q3 Earnings Coming Up: Here's What to Expect

    Lumen's (LUMN) Q3 performance is likely to have been favored by investments in the Quantum Fiber business. However, supply chain troubles, inflation and macroeconomic weakness have been concerns.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 Airline Stocks

    One bright spot for investors last week was the unexpectedly strong GDP print. The figure rose 2.6% and outpaced the 2.3% forecast. But perhaps the most significant data point was the Fed’s own inflation gauge, which fell from 7.3% to 4.2%. While market watchers expect the Fed to raise rates again in its November meeting, there is some speculation that the central bank may start slowing down its rate hike policy as early as December. In response to all of this, markets jumped on Friday. The S&P

  • 3 High Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold

    These names offer dividend longevity, safe payout ratios, low valuations, and very high dividend yields.

  • Why Airbnb Stock Was Slipping Today

    Shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) were falling today as worries about an economic slowdown seemed to sweep the market a day before the vacation rental website reports third-quarter earnings. Additionally, a Wall Street analyst issued a bearish note for the travel sector. Investors seem to be steeling themselves for another 75-basis-point increase in the federal funds rate ahead of the Federal Reserve rate decision on Wednesday.

  • NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

    NXP (NXPI) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 36.07% and 0.55%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Brazil Stocks: Oil Giant Petrobras Responds To Lula Win Over Bolsonaro

    Brazil stocks fell broadly after Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva won Sunday's runoff presidential election. State-owned Petrobras stock shed 7% Monday morning.