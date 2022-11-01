Kateeva Appoints Bin Liu as Chief Executive Officer

Kateeva

Kateeva appoints new CEO

Bin Liu, CEO, Kateeva

NEWARK, Calif., Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kateeva today named Bin Liu as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). The company is the inkjet solutions leader for OLED displays. Liu succeeds May Su who retires after a decades-long career in Silicon Valley, including four years at Kateeva. He joins Kateeva from Corning Inc. where he served as General Manager (GM) of Gorilla Glass China. An international business executive, he has two decades of leadership experience at global technology companies, including Motorola, Dell, Lenovo, Nokia, and NXP Semiconductors.



Liu helped grow Corning’s Gorilla Glass business in China, serving leaders in the display supply chain and forging lasting relationships with customer executives. With P&L responsibility, he drove sales and customer-engagement strategies, as well as manufacturing operations, product initiatives, and business development. Before becoming GM, he ran sales for the China division, growing market share for Gorilla Glass products in the OEM, ODM, TPM and panel maker ecosystem.

“Bin is an excellent choice to lead Kateeva’s next phase of growth,” said Dr. Steve Fu, Founding Managing Director of Walden International and Kateeva Board Member. “A skilled executive, he has built his career around making complex technologies successful in competitive markets. His knowledge of the display industry and relationships with executive decision makers will help Kateeva scale to extend our market share, grow profits, and increase our value to customers.”

Liu commented: “With Kateeva’s immense capacity for innovation and new display applications emerging in real time, the growth opportunities are exciting. In addition to its market-leading inkjet technology, Kateeva wins on collaboration, applying formidable print expertise to engineer solutions to address customers’ unique technical and economic priorities. With these success ingredients well entrenched, I am thrilled to lead the company forward.”

Before Corning, Liu held senior positions at global tech firms. At NXP Semiconductors he was Global Key Account Director for Lenovo’s mobile phone, wearables, PC, enterprise, and cloud business units. Before that, he held roles in China at Motorola, Dell, Lenovo, and Nokia, directing global component sourcing initiatives, supplier relationships, supply chain management, and other functions that influenced growth and profitability for the companies.

Dr. Fu added: “May has been a steady leader and a friend. By re-organizing Kateeva’s global business model, she set the foundation for sustainable growth. Today, at the company’s regional centers in Asia, Kateeva’s local print technology experts serve customers with inkjet equipment solutions for their advanced displays. We are grateful to May, and we wish her well in retirement.”

Liu holds BS and MS degrees in Material Science and Engineering, both from Tianjin University in China.

