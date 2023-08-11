KATEK (ETR:KTEK) Might Have The Makings Of A Multi-Bagger

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So on that note, KATEK (ETR:KTEK) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for KATEK:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0046 = €1.3m ÷ (€518m - €227m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Thus, KATEK has an ROCE of 0.5%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Electronic industry average of 10%.

In the above chart we have measured KATEK's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for KATEK.

So How Is KATEK's ROCE Trending?

The fact that KATEK is now generating some pre-tax profits from its prior investments is very encouraging. The company was generating losses three years ago, but now it's earning 0.5% which is a sight for sore eyes. In addition to that, KATEK is employing 118% more capital than previously which is expected of a company that's trying to break into profitability. We like this trend, because it tells us the company has profitable reinvestment opportunities available to it, and if it continues going forward that can lead to a multi-bagger performance.

On a separate but related note, it's important to know that KATEK has a current liabilities to total assets ratio of 44%, which we'd consider pretty high. This effectively means that suppliers (or short-term creditors) are funding a large portion of the business, so just be aware that this can introduce some elements of risk. Ideally we'd like to see this reduce as that would mean fewer obligations bearing risks.

Our Take On KATEK's ROCE

Long story short, we're delighted to see that KATEK's reinvestment activities have paid off and the company is now profitable. Given the stock has declined 21% in the last year, this could be a good investment if the valuation and other metrics are also appealing. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

