KATEK SE's (ETR:KTEK) Shares Not Telling The Full Story

When close to half the companies operating in the Electronic industry in Germany have price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") above 0.9x, you may consider KATEK SE (ETR:KTEK) as an attractive investment with its 0.3x P/S ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the reduced P/S.

What Does KATEK's Recent Performance Look Like?

With revenue growth that's inferior to most other companies of late, KATEK has been relatively sluggish. The P/S ratio is probably low because investors think this lacklustre revenue performance isn't going to get any better. If this is the case, then existing shareholders will probably struggle to get excited about the future direction of the share price.

How Is KATEK's Revenue Growth Trending?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/S as low as KATEK's is when the company's growth is on track to lag the industry.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 22% gain to the company's top line. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow revenue by 145% in total over the last three years. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been superb for the company.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 14% per annum as estimated by the two analysts watching the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the industry is forecast to only expand by 11% each year, which is noticeably less attractive.

In light of this, it's peculiar that KATEK's P/S sits below the majority of other companies. It looks like most investors are not convinced at all that the company can achieve future growth expectations.

The Final Word

While the price-to-sales ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of revenue expectations.

A look at KATEK's revenues reveals that, despite glowing future growth forecasts, its P/S is much lower than we'd expect. The reason for this depressed P/S could potentially be found in the risks the market is pricing in. While the possibility of the share price plunging seems unlikely due to the high growth forecasted for the company, the market does appear to have some hesitation.

It is also worth noting that we have found 1 warning sign for KATEK that you need to take into consideration.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on KATEK, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

