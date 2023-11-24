Kathleen Gallagher: Local officials are poised to let Foxconn off of the hook. Here's why politics and development deals rarely succeed.

The 100-foot tall high performance computing data center globe at the Foxconn facility in Mount Pleasant on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022.

It’s looking like the final outrage in the Foxconn Wisconsin story could happen Monday night in much the same way the whole saga began -- with a small number of public officials making high impact decisions and a slew of politicians and economic development types doing a victory lap.

In a nutshell: The village of Mount Pleasant’s Committee of the Whole is poised to officially let Foxconn off the hook.

All the Taiwanese company’s promises -- the large display screen factory, the $10 billion of investment, the 13,000 jobs -- will be erased by just seven people, the village president and six trustees, if they approve an amendment to their 2017 Foxconn Project Development Agreement. Okay, to be fair, another 21 people on the Racine County Board of Supervisors will bless the arrangement at their meeting Tuesday night.

The stated reason for Monday night’s committee meeting is to approve Microsoft’s purchase of an additional 1,030 acres of land in the technology park that Foxconn never built. Foxconn’s Get Out of Jail Free card is tucked into the 200-plus page meeting packet, which by the way, the public has had less than two weeks to think about.

The sleight of hand here is that local officials and their public relations people want us to think the State of Wisconsin officially released Foxconn from its commitments in 2021, when it renegotiated the tax incentive contract. But that’s not true.

The reality is that Wisconsin renegotiated Foxconn’s eligibility for state tax credits, shrunk the cash incentives from their original stratospheric levels, and reduced the number of jobs required to get the cash payments. The state was not a party to the locals’ 2017 agreement so, as a matter of contract law, Foxconn’s promises -- the jobs, the spending and even the big screen production factory -- are still intact. For now.

Clearly Foxconn has not fulfilled key terms of the agreement. Yet local authorities haven’t declared a breach. And now that Microsoft is involved, the financial picture looks much better.

Story continues

"Between the purchase money and the increment that will flow from tax revenue, any remaining or lingering concern about whether this was going to be a successful development is gone. There is no question any longer that it will be a highly successful development with a very positive cash flow," Alan Marcuvitz, the attorney representing Mount Pleasant, told the Journal Sentinel.

Microsoft saves the day after promise of 13,000 jobs vanished

Positive cash flow is a narrow definition of success for one of the state’s most heralded economic development projects ever.

Make no mistake, it’s a good thing Microsoft showed up to save the day. If the Racine County data center complex works like it did in Iowa Microsoft will continue expanding. Microsoft has three data centers with about 300 full-time employees in West Des Moines, two more under construction and a sixth planned.

With Microsoft pledging to invest billions on two square miles in Racine County, government officials are touting the promise that the village and county debt on the business park will be retired early. They’ve got a better foundation for their hopes this time: Microsoft has a strong track record of following through on its development commitments.

Still, the economic impact here will fall far short of the hype. Foxconn committed to invest $10 billion, create 13,000 full-time jobs with a minimum average salary of $53,875 plus benefits, and build a supply chain infrastructure. Not to mention the anticipated uptick in innovation, which will fall far short as well. It looks like the Mount Pleasant trustees on Monday night will release Foxconn from its promises about jobs and technology development. The apparent price: Foxconn must give up its right of first refusal on the land Microsoft wants to buy.

So with one vote all the politicians and economic development officials -- and don’t forget We Energies because Microsoft’s data centers will use a ton of power -- can declare victory.

Is this a shallow 'victory'?

But is “victory” the right word? Or is this an okay save of a bad performance by those who should know better?

At its core, Monday night’s vote is a political move designed to allow the whole cast of characters that supported the ill-fated Wisconn Valley project to walk away with their reputations and interests intact. More broadly, it’s hard not to see the entire Foxconn experience as a flawed process that in Wisconsin has become business as usual.

The true story about state and local governments’ $1.2 billion investment in the technology park -- which is just halfway there, with about $600 million worth of development -- is that it’s been a bad soap opera involving poorly informed people with mostly political motivations that are aligned with reelection bids. And it ultimately failed at both the state and federal levels.

There are important lessons here.

Politician-led economic development initiatives are all too often about reelection hype and photo opportunities. And all too often the business partners can’t or won’t fulfill the government incentive packages’ objectives. This would have been obvious in the case of Foxconn with only the slightest investigation.

Economic development shouldn’t be confused with real estate development. A region’s economic prosperity increases because of the value added by knowledge workers and the technological innovations they produce. Shiny new buildings are not the cause of economic development; they’re the result.

Technological innovation and the economic prosperity it creates only happen when smart people who understand the significance of scientific discoveries and the corresponding business opportunities come together because they want to change the world and make money doing it.

Disruptive technology almost never emerges in a vacuum. It requires an ecosystem of companies working together to disrupt large, existing markets. A professor with a patent doesn’t make a business and an empty piece of property with a utility substation doesn’t make a high-tech park.

A technology-driven, growth economy lives in the minds and hearts of knowledge workers and entrepreneurs who make it happen. So the next time a lucrative economic development deal comes along -- if it’s just politicians, real estate developers and corporate suits talking about it with no technologists and serial entrepreneurs in sight -- run.

Kathleen Gallagher was a business reporter at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and the Milwaukee Sentinel for 23 years. She was one of two reporters on the team that won a 2011 Pulitzer Prize for the One in a Billion series. Gallagher is now executive director of 5 Lakes Institute, a nonprofit working to grow the Great Lakes region's high technology entrepreneurial economy and culture. She can be reached at Kathleen@5lakesinstitute.org.https://www.usatodaynetworkservice.com/tangstatic/html/pmjs/sf-q1a2z330306dc3.min.html

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Kathleen Gallagher: Foxconn is about to be let off the hook