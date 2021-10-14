U.S. markets close in 2 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,432.68
    +68.88 (+1.58%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,875.08
    +497.27 (+1.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,812.16
    +240.53 (+1.65%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,271.64
    +29.67 (+1.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.99
    +0.55 (+0.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,797.80
    +3.10 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    23.48
    +0.31 (+1.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1593
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5230
    -0.0260 (-1.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3680
    +0.0021 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6880
    +0.4410 (+0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,240.95
    +313.90 (+0.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,380.35
    +5.13 (+0.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,207.71
    +65.89 (+0.92%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,550.93
    +410.65 (+1.46%)
     

Kathleen Harper, DO, FACC, FACP is recognized by Continental Who's Who

·2 min read

AUGUSTA, Maine, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kathleen Harper, DO, FACC, FACP is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Cardiologist for her outstanding achievements in Healthcare and her exemplary leadership as the Chief of Cardiology at VA Maine.

Having devoted over three decades to the medical field, Dr. Kathleen Harper is a highly qualified and respected cardiologist specializing in all facets of her work, including non-invasive cardiology, echo, and vascular. She is currently serving a leadership role at Togus VA Medical Center in Maine as the Chief of Cardiology and demonstrating the highest level of medical excellence.

In addition to her work with VA Maine, Dr. Harper also served as Director of the Congestive Heart Failure Clinic at St. Vincent's Medical Center and Director of the Women at Heart Club at St. Vincent's. In this capacity, she taught patients how to lead a healthy lifestyle and promotes the prevention of heart disease and other problems. Throughout her career, she has advocated for women's heart health, including preventing cardiac problems and heart failure.

Dr. Harper previously served as the Director of Mayo Cardiology at St. Vincent's Medical Center from 1999-2013, a Physician at St. Vincent's Medical Center from 1999-2013, and as the Director of Noninvasive Cardiology at St. Vincent's Health Services in Bridgeport, CT from 1995-2013. She is an extensively published author.

In light of her academic achievements, Dr. Harper obtained her Medical Degree from the University of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine. She went on to complete her Internship at Humana Hospital, her Residency at St. Vincent's Medical Center, and her Fellowship at University St. Vincent's Medical Center. She completed an additional Fellowship in non-invasive Cardiology at Baystate Medical Center.

With a commitment to excellence, Dr. Harper is a distinguished Fellow of the American College of Cardiology (FACC) and the American College of Physicians (FACP). She is also board-certified in Internal Medicine by the American Board of Internal Medicine, and in Cardiology, Echocardiography, and Nuclear Medicine by the American Board of Cardiology, Vascular Medicine, and Integrative and Holistic Medicine.

To stay up-to-date on all matters in the field of Cardiology, Dr. Harper is a distinguished member of the American Osteopathic Association, the American Society of Heart Failure, the American Society of Nuclear Cardiology, and the American Society of Echocardiography. Recognitions for her professional excellence include Teacher of the Year, and profile features on Issuewire.com and pronewsreport.com.

Dr. Harper credits her ongoing success to her uncompromising perseverance. In her free time, she enjoys photography.

To learn more, please visit https://www.maine.va.gov/ and
ttps://drkathleenharper.wordpress.com/.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoiswho.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kathleen-harper-do-facc-facp-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-301400642.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Recommended Stories

  • Moderna Stock Inches Higher; Will FDA Experts Recommend Covid Booster Shot?

    Moderna stock popped Thursday as a Food and Drug Administration panel of experts met to discuss the merits of its Covid booster shot.

  • Oncolytics Biotech®Partner Adlai Nortye Doses First Patient in Chinese Bridging Trial Evaluating Pelareorep-Paclitaxel Combination Treatment in Breast Cancer

    Oncolytics Biotech® Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) (TSX: ONC) today announced that its partner Adlai Nortye has initiated dosing in a bridging clinical trial evaluating the safety, tolerability, and preliminary efficacy of pelareorep-paclitaxel combination therapy in Chinese patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

  • The FDA Is Set to Decide on Moderna's Booster. Here's What It Means for the Stock.

    Moderna's (NASDAQ: MRNA) stock has seen better days. Shares of the coronavirus vaccine giant have dropped 30% over the past month. Now, investors have turned their attention to something else: A regulatory meeting that could determine whether Moderna's booster candidate reaches the market in the coming days.

  • Pfizer Just Scored Another Key Regulatory Approval

    Late last month, Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) announced that its drug, abrocitinib, was approved by Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) as a treatment for patients 12 years old and up with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis or eczema. Japan's regulatory approval of abrocitinib under its trade name of Cibinqo came just weeks after approval by the United Kingdom's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for adults and adolescents with moderate to severe eczema. Let's dig into why the MHLW approved the drug for its eczema indication, as well as its sales potential and what it means for Pfizer.

  • I’m A Fat Woman. This Is Why I Post Photos Of Myself Eating.

    "Anyone who exists in a fat body has a horror story about a time they were simply trying to enjoy food in public."

  • FDA Will Consider Regeneron’s Covid-19 Antibody for Full Approval

    The monoclonal antibody therapy, which is marketed under the name REGEN-COV, is currently available under an emergency-use authorization.

  • This Unstoppable Cancer-Treatment Company's Stock Is on Sale Now

    Cancer treatment company Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR), which uses low-power electrical fields to disrupt the growth of cancer cells, is now trading 50% below its highs. The company has numerous clinical trials of its technology underway, but traders sold the stock lower after its most recent quarterly earnings report came and went without fresh approvals for new indications from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Let's start by addressing the elephant in the room -- the company's need of new regulatory approvals for its tech to be used in treating additional types of cancers.

  • AbbVie Stock Is Making A Comeback On Inflammatory Drugs — Is It A Buy Now?

    Is AbbVie stock a buy as shares make a comeback on promising news for its drugs, Skyrizi and Rinvoq, in inflammatory conditions?

  • Too young for Medicare? Here are 5 health insurance options to try instead

    Take action instead of just crossing off the days until you turn 65.

  • Cathie Wood’s ARK Funds Snapped Up Crispr Shares Ahead of Plunge

    (Bloomberg) -- Crispr Therapeutics AG plunged 8.8% in postmarket trading Tuesday after an experimental blood cancer therapy disappointed investors. That may spell more bad news for a Cathie Wood fund that’s already slid more than 20% this year.Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasThey Invented the Must-Have Instrument for the

  • Regeneron is seeking full FDA approval for its monoclonal antibody for two types of COVID-19 patients

    Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. gained 2.7% in premarket trading on Thursday after the company said the Food and Drug Administration accepted its application for approval of its monoclonal antibody treatment for non-hospitalized COVID-19 patients and as a prophylaxis for some people who have been exposed to the virus. The FDA said it will decide whether to approve the therapy by April 13 based on the priority review designation it granted to the application. It plans to hold an advisory

  • Why Crispr's Gene-Editing Dive Helped Reinvigorate Its Chief Rival, Allogene

    Analysts were split Wednesday as they compared Crispr's gene-edited cancer drug to Allogene's — but CRSP stock tumbled as ALLO stock popped.

  • Lack of US COVID-19 data is 'red meat' for anti-vaccine movement: Expert

    Misinformation and disinformation campaigns continue to hamper the U.S. efforts to vaccinate a majority of its population. Two health experts break down the multi-pronged problem.

  • With its e-cigarette authorization, the FDA is buying into Big Tobacco’s narrative

    The FDA authorized marketing of the first e-cigarette products, and several others are under review.

  • Why Many Black Americans Changed Their Minds About COVID Shots

    TUSKEGEE, Ala. — By the time vaccines for the coronavirus were introduced late last year, the pandemic had taken two of Lucenia Williams Dunn’s close friends. Still, Dunn, a former mayor of Tuskegee, contemplated for months whether to be inoculated. It was a complicated consideration, framed by the government’s botched response to the pandemic, its disproportionate toll on Black communities and an infamous 40-year government experiment for which her hometown is often associated. “I thought about

  • Megan Fox and Kumail Nanjiani struggle with body dysmorphia — and they're not alone. Here's what it means.

    "People with body dysmorphia do not really see themselves as the world sees them," one expert tells Yahoo Life.

  • 2 Super-Charged Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Growth stocks can be a thing of beauty. The trick, if you will, is to suss out growth stocks that won't rot on the vine, so to speak. While both of these biotech stocks have more than doubled in value in the past three years, I believe each of these healthcare equities still has a lot of room to run in 2022 and beyond.

  • Is AstraZeneca Set to Soar With an Advanced Breast Cancer Treatment?

    During October, many Americans acknowledge breast cancer awareness month in an effort to fight this horrible disease. It is the second-leading cancer among women, behind lung cancer. In a relentless effort to overcome this challenge, the medical community and pharmaceutical companies are heavily involved in the investigation, development, and production of treatments that could save the lives of millions.

  • Dr. Fauci Just Said These are the Vaccine Side Effects to Expect

    Coronavirus cases are declining, finally, but the debate over the vaccine is not abating. During the White House COVID press briefing today, an NPR reporter asked about some airline pilots having reservations about getting the COVID vaccine because there may be "long-term side effects" from the vaccine "that could cause them to then lose their medical certification." In response, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy a

  • 90,000 U.S. adult deaths from COVID-19 over the summer could have been prevented if victims had been vaccinated, study finds

    Roughly 90,000 deaths from the coronavirus-borne illness COVID-19 among U.S. adults were preventable and could have been avoided if more of those people had got vaccinated when vaccines became available in spring, a new study has found.