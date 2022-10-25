U.S. markets open in 1 hour 3 minutes

Kathleen Saxton Joins Omnicom Group as Chief Marketing Officer

·2 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) today announced the appointment of Kathleen Saxton as Chief Marketing Officer, effective January 1. In this new position, Saxton will be responsible for marketing Omnicom's award-winning capabilities and its omni-channel solutions for global enterprise clients, building on the Company's success in this area.

A highly experienced industry leader, Saxton joins from MediaLink, where she served as Managing Director EMEA, responsible for strategic consulting, agency selection, talent advisory, marketing and sales. She is also co-founder of Advertising Week Europe. Previously, she ran her own talent advisory firm, The Lighthouse, for a decade and held marketing positions at Sky Television, Saatchi and PHD.

"Kathleen steps into this role with a deep understanding of the solutions that modern global clients want in order to succeed in a transformed consumer world," said Daryl Simm, President and Chief Operating Officer of Omnicom Group. "Her proven marketing skills will elevate our incredible agency talent and our connected client solutions that achieve better business results."

"With its iconic and creative agency networks and future-looking disciplines, Omnicom has established itself as a leader for integrated client solutions," said Saxton. "I am eager to work alongside an incredible team to orchestrate its vast capabilities to best serve clients."

Saxton sits on the board of NSPCC Childline and is an active member of WACL (Women in Advertising and Communications Leadership). She is also a mentor for the UK government's Speakers For Schools program.

About Omnicom Group Inc.

Omnicom Group (www.omnicomgroup.com) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms offer services in advertising, strategic media planning and buying, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, customer relationship marketing (CRM), public relations, healthcare marketing and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kathleen-saxton-joins-omnicom-group-as-chief-marketing-officer-301657966.html

SOURCE Omnicom Group Inc.

