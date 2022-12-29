U.S. markets close in 33 minutes

Kathryn Podgorny, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who

·2 min read

PARK RIDGE, Ill., Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kathryn Podgorny, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Healthcare Professional and for her work at Uptown Med Spa.

Dr. Podgorny knew that she wanted to be a doctor from the age of three. She earned a bachelor's degree at University of North Carolina and then completed a Master's degree in Health Science Administration at St. Joseph's College of Maine. The doctor then earned a Medical Degree and Anesthesiology residency completion at Loyola University Stritch School of Medicine. She is board certified in Anesthesiology by the American Board of Anesthesiology (ABA) and credentialed in Aesthetic Medicine.

She started her career in the Peace Corps and then entered the field of medicine. After practicing anesthesiology for 12 years, she transitioned to Aesthetic Medicine. She currently owns and operates a full-service medical spa in Park Ridge, IL and is medical director of other medical spas in the area.

Dr. Podgorny opened her own business, Uptown Med Spa, in January 2021 to offer high-quality aesthetic treatments to her patients. She and her partner expanded into a new office in November 2022. According to the doctor, she and her team specialize in enhancing the beauty of their clients through Botox and Xeomin treatments, dermal fillers, IV hydration, body contouring, IQ laser treatments, plasma-rich protein treatments, and more. Dr. Podgorny noted that she loves to give her clients a refreshed and youthful look to increase their confidence and overall health. The practice is located at 36 Main Street 104 in Park Ridge, IL, and is open Tuesdays through Saturdays.

Dr. Podgorny monitors patients before, during, and after surgical procedures. She observes their vital signs, such as their pulse, blood pressure, respiration, and temperature. The doctor remains with the patient throughout the procedure and monitors them afterward to manage pain levels and vital signs.

Dr. Podgorny has completed three medical mission trips to South America. In 2022, she plans to travel to Nepal to work with underprivileged pediatric HIV patients. Looking toward the future, Dr. Podgorny hopes to return to a part-time position in Anesthesia Medicine while also expanding the Med Spa business.

In her spare time, Dr. Podgorny loves spending time with her family, including her ten and thirteen-year-old sons. Her hobbies include yoga, running, skiing, and traveling.

For more information, visit https://www.pruptownmedspa.com/ and https://www.venicemedspa.com

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kathryn-podgorny-md-is-being-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-301711100.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

