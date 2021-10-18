U.S. markets open in 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,441.00
    -21.50 (-0.48%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,995.00
    -176.00 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,070.00
    -64.50 (-0.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,250.30
    -14.70 (-0.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.26
    +0.98 (+1.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,765.20
    -3.10 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    23.21
    -0.14 (-0.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1604
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6170
    +0.0680 (+4.39%)
     

  • Vix

    17.79
    +0.93 (+5.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3730
    +0.0054 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2720
    +0.5950 (+0.52%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,269.92
    -752.50 (-1.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,410.14
    +34.92 (+2.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,186.91
    -47.12 (-0.65%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,025.46
    +474.56 (+1.66%)
     

Kathryn Sweeney Joins MarketAxess as Head of Index and ETF Solutions

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MarketAxess Holdings, Inc.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: MKTX), the operator of a leading electronic trading platform for fixed-income securities, and the provider of market data and post-trade services for the global fixed-income markets, today announced the appointment of Kathryn Sweeney as the Head of Index and ETF Solutions.

As Head of Index and ETF Solutions, Ms. Sweeney will be responsible for the development and execution of the MarketAxess index and ETF business strategy. She will lead business and product development efforts by working with industry partners to leverage MarketAxess’ proprietary market data and trading insights to create a suite of indices and portfolio construction solutions.

Chris Concannon, President and Chief Operating Officer, commented, “Kat is a known and visible leader in the world of ETFs and portfolio and index construction. She brings deep experience in trade execution, distribution and product development that will help advance our strategic vision for creating a more efficient and transparent marketplace. We are still in the early days of the indexation of the fixed income markets and I believe that MarketAxess will play a major role in the acceleration of that evolution with Kat’s support.”

Ms. Sweeney joins MarketAxess from State Street Global Advisors (SSGA), where she was a Senior Managing Director and Head of the Institutional Client Group for North America. In her role, she was responsible for defining and leading the execution of the Institutional Distribution Strategy for SSGA in the Americas. Prior to joining SSGA, she spent 18 years at Goldman Sachs. During her time there, she played a strategic role in building Goldman’s ETF market making business and held a variety of roles across execution, risk management, product development and distribution. She worked closely with ETF asset managers, institutional trading desks and internal stakeholders to increase activity and focus on indexed solutions such as portfolio trading, ETFs, synthetics and futures.

“My career is firmly rooted in the belief that index solutions have benefited all market participants with improved investment and liquidity solutions,” said Ms. Sweeney. “I am thrilled to join MarketAxess, as the firm is uniquely positioned to offer differentiated indexing and portfolio solutions to institutional clients that will further enhance their ability to meet their clients’ investment needs.”

Ms. Sweeney will begin with MarketAxess on October 18, 2021 and will report to Chris Concannon.

About MarketAxess
MarketAxess operates a leading, institutional electronic trading platform delivering expanded liquidity opportunities, improved execution quality and significant cost savings across global fixed-income markets. A global network of over 1,800 firms, including the world’s leading asset managers and institutional broker-dealers, leverages MarketAxess’ patented trading technology to efficiently trade bonds. MarketAxess’ award-winning Open Trading™ marketplace is regarded as the preferred all-to-all trading solution in the global credit markets, creating a unique liquidity pool for a broad range of credit market participants. Drawing on its deep data and analytical resources, MarketAxess provides automated trading solutions, market data products and a range of pre- and post-trade services. For more information, please visit www.marketaxess.com.

MarketAxess Media Relations Contacts:
Kyle White
MarketAxess Holdings Inc.
+1 212 813 6355
kwhite@marketaxess.com

Davis MacMillan
RF | Binder
+1 212 994 7509
MarketAxessPR@rfbinder.com


Recommended Stories

  • Is Ocugen Stock Heading for a Crash?

    Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) shares took center stage earlier this year when the biotech joined the coronavirus vaccine race. The company partnered with India's Bharat Biotech to co-develop and co-commercialize Bharat's vaccine candidate -- Covaxin -- in the U.S. As a result, Ocugen shares soared as much as 763% in about six weeks. Now, some investors might be wondering if Ocugen will hang onto this positive momentum -- or whether the stock is heading for a crash.

  • 2 Bargain Stocks You Can Buy Today and Hold Forever

    When you take a look at Pfizer's (NYSE: PFE) revenue, blockbusters, and product pipeline, you wouldn't expect the stock to trade at a bargain. Pfizer is the leading seller of coronavirus vaccines. Pfizer also is working on a coronavirus pill treatment candidate and expects to report phase 2/3 data this quarter.

  • Market Might be Too Impatient With Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

    As the fears of the memory chip price declines start to materialize, the latest slump of Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) completely erased the yearly gains. While short-term headwinds shouldn't be a reason to "panic-sell, "prospective buyers should carefully evaluate upsides vs. downsides in their investment time frame.

  • Zillow Tumbles After It Stops Buying New Homes

    (Bloomberg) -- Zillow Group Inc. shares fell as much as 6.8% in premarket trading Monday after the online real estate firm said it would stop buying new homes and work to clear a backlog of properties it already has.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverOut-of-Pra

  • Why Tencent Is a Better Buy Than Alibaba

    Alibaba has become the most fashionable way to play a China rebound. But its rival looks like a better buy.

  • Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Energy Transfer L.P. (ET)

    In this article we will check out the progression of hedge fund sentiment towards Energy Transfer L.P. (NYSE:ET) and determine whether it is a good investment right now. We at Insider Monkey like to examine what billionaires and hedge funds think of a company before spending days of research on it. Given their 2 and […]

  • Tesla Accelerating Toward Q3 Earnings, Expecting the Unexpected

    Although impacted in the short term by macroeconomic forces, the green tidal wave in electric vehicles (EVs) is expected to continue permeating the auto industry for the foreseeable future. The global semiconductor shortage has been an obstacle, but Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is weathering the storm and positioning itself for consensus-beating deliveries. The electric automaker is expected to report earnings after market close on Wednesday, October 20. (See Tesla Website Traffic on TipRanks) Delivering

  • Warren Buffett Loves These Stocks. Are They Right for You?

    Warren Buffett is one of the greatest investors of our time. As a result of his long-term success, when he takes a position in a publicly traded stock, investors take notice. Read on to find out about a handful of stocks that Warren Buffett owns and determine for yourself whether they're also right for you to own.

  • First U.S. bitcoin ETF looks set to debut Tuesday from ProShares Trust

    ProShares looked set to be the first bitcoin exchange-traded fund, according to sources and fund specialists.

  • Why stocks are suddenly back in rally mode: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Tuesday, October 19, 2021.

  • Zillow Pauses Homebuying as Tech-Powered Flipping Hits Snag

    (Bloomberg) -- Zillow Group Inc. is taking a break from buying U.S. homes after the online real estate giant’s pivot into tech-powered house-flipping hit a snag.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverOut-of-Practice Airline Pilots Are Making Errors Back in the AirZ

  • In a world of paltry 0.06% interest rates, these income stocks yield up to 10.2%

    Low-interest rates still got you down? Try this trio of dividend stocks on for size.

  • U.S. Steel Stock Drops as Analyst Says the Good Times Are Ending.

    Morgan Stanley analyst Carlos De Alba downgraded the steelmaker to the equivalent of Sell from Hold, cutting his target for the stock price by more than half.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks You Can Buy Right Now for Less Than $100

    Despite their stock prices taking a breather, these companies' operations seem to be unstoppable.

  • 2 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks Set to Shine in 2022

    The stock market has been strong in 2021, but not for all companies. However, a select few are set up for big things next year.

  • These 2 Nasdaq Biotechs Are Making Huge Premarket Moves Monday

    Stocks have bounced back sharply in the past week, and so it's reasonable for market participants to take a slight pause coming into Monday morning's open. As of 8:30 a.m. EDT, futures on the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) were down about a quarter percent, which was in line with the broader stock market. Valneva (NASDAQ: VALN) saw its shares move strongly higher in premarket trading Monday morning, while the news was bad for industry peer Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RVNC).

  • Zillow Won’t Sign New Contracts to Buy Homes Through Rest of 2021. The Stock Is Sliding.

    Zillow Group was sliding more than 6% in premarket trading Monday after saying it won’t sign any new contracts to buy homes through the end of the year. Zillow (ticker: Z) cited a “backlog in renovations and operational capacity constraints.” Zillow said pausing new acquisitions will allow it to work through its backlog.

  • Hedge Funds Are Piling Into Digital Turbine Inc (APPS)

    With the second-quarter round of 13F filings behind us it is time to take a look at the stocks in which some of the best money managers in the world preferred to invest or sell heading into the third quarter of 2021. One of these stocks was Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS). Is Digital Turbine Inc […]

  • Tesla Shares Are Roaring Back

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. shares are staging a comeback as investors expect the Elon Musk-led electric carmaker to navigate the crippling semiconductor shortage better than rivals that have been severely disrupted.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverOut-of-Pract

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall On Weak China Data; Apple Drops Ahead Of 'Unleashed' Event

    Dow Jones futures lost 200 points early Monday on weak economic growth in China, as Apple stock dropped ahead of its product launch event.