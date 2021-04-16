U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,185.47
    +15.05 (+0.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,200.67
    +164.68 (+0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,052.34
    +13.58 (+0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,262.67
    +5.60 (+0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.07
    -0.39 (-0.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,777.30
    +10.50 (+0.59%)
     

  • Silver

    26.04
    +0.08 (+0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1980
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5730
    +0.0430 (+2.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3842
    +0.0058 (+0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.7500
    +0.0340 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,011.01
    -1,494.88 (-2.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,398.76
    +7.06 (+0.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,019.53
    +36.03 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,683.37
    +40.68 (+0.14%)
     

Katie Haun on saying yes to Coinbase and where a16z's crypto fund is largely placing its bets now

Connie Loizos
·13 min read

Coinbase, the newly public cryptocurrency exchange, has had it share of ups and downs. Still, the nearly nine-year-old, San Francisco-based outfit got a lot right ahead of its highly successful direct listing this week, and among those things, seemingly, was inviting in former federal prosecutor Katie Haun to join its board in 2017.

At the time, Haun had already spent 11 years working for the Justice Department, handling cases relating to violent murders and organized crime and, later, the fast-growing world of cryptocurrencies. In fact, Haun had gotten to know Coinbase and other up-and-coming startups as part of her job to learn about and better understand digital currencies and decentralized systems. Because Haun, who won every case she argued, was ready a change, when Armstrong reached out about a formal role, she said yes. (A year later, Andreessen Horowitz, which wrote its first check to Coinbase in 2013, separately brought her aboard as the venture firm's first woman general partner.)

The combination has proved powerful and lucrative. As an independent board member at the outset, Haun was given shares for her service that are reportedly now worth roughly $150 million. (a16z's stake is valued at more than $11 billion.) Meanwhile, Haun -- who recently renewed her board term -- says the company's most impactful days are still ahead.

We talked yesterday with Haun about Coinbase's valuation, its evolution from here, and her work with a16z's crypto fund, which she co-leads with longtime general partner and fellow Coinbase board member Chris Dixon and where the team has likely "seen and done more deals in the last couple months than in the last couple years," she said. She also noted that a16z has been pouring the majority of its money into tokens. Our chat has been edited lightly for length and clarity.

TC: You were working on these intense cases, including murder trials and at some point, your superiors at the Justice Department offer you the chance to figure out what Bitcoin is all about. How did that lead you to Coinbase?

KH: I actually came to know Coinbase through some of the work I was doing on crypto cases in the government in the early days, I founded the U.S. government's first cryptocurrency task force out of the Justice Department and part of our job was to go meet with companies or entrepreneurs in the space and get to know what they were up to and how we could work with them. Of course, as with any industry, the government's objectives didn't always align with the crypto industry's. But sometimes there were synergies [and] sometimes they might need to reach someone in the government at one of these companies. Coinbase was not the only crypto company that I was interfacing with in those government days. There were many others. But that's how I first came to know it.

TC: Because not everyone is going to know the specifics of your career, you played a role in prosecuting Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht and also discovering two corrupt federal agents involved in that case. Is that right?

KH: I actually did not prosecute Ross Brecht, I did not prosecute the Silk Road case. What I did prosecute is what we'll call the twist to the Silk Road case, and that was that a couple of the agents on one of the task forces that was investigating Ross Ulbricht and the Silk Road actually turned out to be double agents working both against the government while being federal agents. When I [first received] a tip that we had a rogue federal agent, I thought it was a conspiracy theory. So I thought I would go look into that, mostly to just clear this individual's name.

TC: Was this a career federal employee?

KH: Yes, this was a federal agent for well over a decade, and it turned out there were two, and they weren't working together--

TC: Which is even weirder!

KH: Right? The other one was also a career federal agent, which is extremely rare. It happens on TV, where you have corrupt police or law enforcement. But I can tell you that in reality, having been a federal prosecutor for over a decade, this was certainly a first for me. And so I looked into the high level, and what we found was that, let's just say hundreds of thousands of dollars at the time -- now it would be tens of millions or even hundreds of millions of dollars at today's prices of cryptocurrency -- moving around. When we looked into it initially, we thought it must just be some poorly backstopped undercover operation. But the more we looked at it, that transfer patterns were not making sense, and they turned out to be going to personal accounts, which then really piqued our interest.

[In fact] companies like Coinbase [and] other exchanges that kept compliant records were instrumental to our ability to solve that case because of the information that we were getting from those exchanges, but also, the blockchain itself. Without the blockchain, I can definitively say we never would have solved that case. Those agents would still be federal agents today. Had they just been using wires or fiat, we would never have been able to solve the case because they were going to financial institutions across the globe and flashing the badge and saying 'delete these records.' They could not do that on the blockchain.

TC: In terms of traceability, a16z has investments in some NFT companies, including Dapper Labs, a blockchain company working with the NBA and others to create NFTs, and, more recently, OpenSea, which is itself an NFT marketplace. Can I ask what you think of the potential for people to use NFTs to move money illegally from point A to B? It's something I wrote about recently.

KH: Money laundering is something I prosecuted at the Justice Department, I prosecuted one of the largest ever, if not the largest ever, online money laundering case: the case against BTC-E. We also led an investigation into the Mount Gox hack and we harnessed blockchain technology to help solve those cases, ironically.

I did read your article, Connie, and I found it really interesting, because at first I thought, 'Oh, yeah, NFTs' and 'let's see how could criminals exploit this,' because the thing about criminal actors is they are often early adopters of new technologies. I've said before, they're beta testers.

I think when you think about money laundering, the thing you have to step back and realize is that 99.9% of money laundering crimes with fiat today succeed, which is staggering. I think there's this perception out there that 'Oh, when wires or fiat money or physical goods are used, money launderers can't do their thing,' and that's just completely contrary to reality.

What I would say is that crypto is a step-level function improvement. The reason I say that is because it leaves these what I call digital breadcrumbs in a way that the physical world or you cash, even wires, by the way, though wires are somewhat digital, cash, physical goods don't quite leave. With NFT's, I think that ultimately actually it makes it easier for investigators to trace because of those digital breadcrumbs.

TC: Speaking of NFTs and some of your firm's deals, how would you describe your pacing right now?

KH: We're deploying currently out of our second crypto fund. And I think it's really exciting to start seeing a lot of these things work and capture mainstream attention. And just frankly, there's been a lot of launches also in the last six months. So that's also been really exciting. So although the pace is definitely frenetic, it's an incredibly exciting time in the space. Obviously, yesterday was a milestone for Coinbase but also just for the entire crypto ecosystem.

In terms of pace and how many deals we're seeing, I would say that we've seen and done more deals in the last couple months than in the last couple years, and stay tuned for some of our announcements there, because we've done a lot in this last quarter and they haven't all yet been announced. There's really an explosion of activity in the space.

We're also doubling down on investments we've made years ago. You mentioned Dapper Labs. The Andreessen Horowitz Crypto Funds have invested in Dapper Labs several times over the years, including out of our first crypto fund, so it's just really exciting to see now all of the progress that team has made.

TC: How does the process of evaluating these crypto deals differ in comparison with traditional startups?

KH: Some categories are the same and some are completely different. One thing we always look for is a founding team that has a real vision and that can execute; Coinbase is a tremendous case study in that. We also consider the total addressable market. And we look at not just the product and tech but also its defensibility. Could others come along and quickly take over this idea? Those are some of the characteristics that are the same.

What's different in crypto is first, regulatory and compliance. Have code audits been done, [have] vulnerabilities [been] found? What's your plan for security, particularly if you're talking about areas like decentralized finance.

We're also [focused on] token economics. What we're investing in at Andreessen Horowitz Crypto now largely is tokens. Because we're a [registered investment advisor], we have that flexibility. We still think there are plenty of [opportunities] that merit equity investment; Coinbase is a prime example of an equity investment, not a token investment, but we're increasingly doing a lot in the token space. I would say, the majority of our funds are deployed in tokens. And when you're talking about tokens, you want to have really thought through token economics at the outset. Has the team set aside enough tokens for the community? Once the protocol is live, what does that look like? Are they going to Airdrop tokens? What's their go-to-market strategy? Are they incentivizing early employees with tokens? So I would say the token economic model is something that we look at very heavily.

TC: Are you saying that the firm is looking at buying tokens, meaning buying slugs of currency, versus investing in foundational technology?

KH: We see tokens as foundational technology because we see these protocols, in many cases, as foundational technology.

I think what you might be asking me is, are we investing in the tokens versus the equity of a particular company, and the answer is very much yes. I could say the vast majority of our crypto funds are deployed into the tokens themselves, the assets themselves now [including] Bitcoin or Ethereum, for example. Then apart from that, we hold tokens in a number of different protocols that we acquired just through acquiring tokens -- not because we owned equity in a company that distributed the tokens.

In some instances, we have owned equity, where a team has then created a token, and we get token rights as part of our original equity investment. But increasingly, what we're seeing is the ability to just go buy tokens. We can buy them over the counter and we are definitely doing that.

TC: What percentage of the crypto fund's assets are invested directly in Bitcoin and Ethereum? Is it a sizable percentage?

KH: We've never disclosed an actual percentage, but we definitely have a sizable position in both Bitcoin and Ethereum, which I can say because we've disclosed that before. So that's really all I'm comfortable saying.

TC: That Bitcoin is now so valuable has been a boon for Coinbase, which makes most of its revenue off transaction volume. Can you help readers understand how this company is worth what it is today? Presumably it won't be as reliant on those fees going forward (owing to pressure from rival companies).

Sure, it's definitely true that the company has plans to diversify from just purely transactional revenue, although make no mistake, transactional revenue continues to be an important segment of the business now but also in the future.

However, I think we see diversification away from that in terms of recurring subscriptions or services. The best way to think about Coinbase is that it's at the ground floor in some ways, because right now you have 56 million people on the Coinbase platform but well over 100 million people around the globe doing things right now with crypto: buying it, selling, even holding crypto assets. And we really see that as the ground floor because we're seeing projects that are enabling entirely new industries.

Within crypto, we've talked about one already: NFTs. There's [decentralized finance]. But there's just so much more out there, like digital identity.

One of the things we've seen with crypto is that we can't always predict where those new behaviors or products and services will lead. I mean, when the iPhone came out, did we think that would lead to behaviors like ride hailing, the gig economy, TikTok streaming? One of the things that we see for Coinbase is that it's very well-positioned -- because it's a crypto first company -- to capitalize on all kinds of different behaviors in the crypto economy that we don't even yet know about.

TC: A lot of wealth was generated inside of Coinbase this week, with presumably a major divide between the haves and have nots. How does a company in this position deal with that issue?

KH: People who are attracted to Coinbase are attracted for a number of reasons. Economics is certainly one of them. But the candidates I see coming through Coinbase, there's something about the vision that attracts them to the vision of the company and to crypto as a movement and as a technology.

I can also tell you that management team is very much here for the long haul and is very much invested in building the future. At 7:22 a.m. the morning after the offering, [Armstrong sent out an email] saying: "Okay, on to the next thing, let's keep the focus." And by the way, the same thing was true when the price of Bitcoin hit $10,000. I just happened to be in the Coinbase offices and the mood was, let's keep building.

TC: Can you comment on whether Andreessen Horowitz sold part of its shares in this week's offering and if so, what percentage? I'm assuming that the firm took some money off the table.

KH: Unfortunately, I can't comment on any of that.

Recommended Stories

  • Brexit’s tab as banks leave for Europe: $1.2 trillion and counting

    At least 440 banks and financial services firms are partly relocating from London to European cities.

  • Cathie Wood's Ark buys into Coinbase, sells a bit of Tesla

    Cathie Wood's Ark funds bought $246 million worth of Coinbase shares on the cryptocurrency exchange's Nasdaq debut on Wednesday and sold some Tesla shares, according to their daily fund trading summary. A chunky $168 million of Coinbase shares were added to its flagship ARK Innovation fund, and the remainder went into its next generation and fintech innovation funds. Notably, one of Wood's funds sold a $4.4 million stake in New York Stock Exchange owner Intercontinental Exchange.

  • China's Geely targets slice of premium electric car market with 'startup' brand Zeekr

    NINGBO, China/BEIJING (Reuters) -Chinese automaker Geely, owner of Volvo Cars, on Thursday launched a high-end electric vehicle (EV) brand named Zeekr, targeting China's growing appetite for premium EVs that has boosted sales for Tesla and Chinese peer Nio. Parent Zhejiang Geely Holding Group and Geely Automobile said last month they would jointly invest 2 billion yuan ($306 million) in the new venture, seeking to position Zeekr as a startup under Geely group, also known overseas for its 9.7% stake in Germany's Daimler AG. The price tags for Zeekr cars will be around 300,000 yuan, and Flynn Chen, Zeekr's vice president, said the brand will explore new sales and marketing methods, including allowing customers to subscribe to car-using rights and offering a stake in the company to car buyers.

  • All Eyes on Brazil for Iron’s Next Move With Vale Set to Report

    (Bloomberg) -- Vale SA, one of iron ore’s biggest swing factors, may determine whether prices of the steelmaking ingredient break through to multiyear highs or retreat once again.The Rio de Janeiro-based mining company reports quarterly production after the close of trading Monday. Anything significantly below the 72 million-metric ton average analyst estimate is likely to be cheered by bulls.Since surging last year amid robust demand from Chinese steel mills and pandemic-related supply disruptions, iron ore futures have moved around in a trading range of about $145 to $175 a ton. With prices back toward the top of that range, traders will be paying close attention to Vale. A bumper quarter may send futures back down.While Vale’s output is expected to come in below the fourth quarter on seasonal factors, it’s estimated to be higher than the same period last year as the company continues its recovery from an early-2019 tailings dam disaster that prompted shutdowns. The ramp-up means Vale has an outsized impact on prices in a tight market, especially after Chinese steel output jumped in March. This year, Vale is expected to account for 83% of global supply growth, according to BloombergNEF.Read More: Vale’s Iron Mining Activity Slowed in 1Q, Satellites Show: BNEFThe combination of recovering production and high prices has sent earnings back to supercycle levels of a decade ago. With management focused on existing assets rather than splashing out on deals as it did in previous booms, Vale is rewarding investors with dividends and a buyback.Its Sao Paulo-listed shares have more than doubled in the past year, narrowing a valuation discount to peers Rio Tinto Group and BHP Group, whose Australian mines are closer to China. Vale fetches 4.6 times estimated profit versus BHP’s ratio of 12 and Rio Tinto Group’s 7.8.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Gold Set For Best Week Since December With Yields Retreating

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold headed for its best week since December amid a retreat in bond yields and a report that top buyer China may import more of the metal.After weeks trading in a narrow range, gold has advanced as Treasuries yields and the dollar head for weekly losses. Lower yields boost the appeal of bullion, which doesn’t offer interest. Dollar declines helped spur a broad rally in raw materials, with the Bloomberg Commodity Index also on track for its best week of 2021.Bullion is showing tentative signs of breaking out of a slump following three straight monthly losses. Prices rose above the 50-day moving average on Thursday, a positive signal for traders who follow chart patterns. On Friday, bullion extended gains to the highest since February after Reuters reported that China has given banks permission to import a large amount of bullion to meet domestic demand.The overall robust performance in commodities this week was “being supported by a surprise drop in U.S. Treasury yields accompanied by a weaker dollar,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodities research at Saxo Bank. Gold, along with crude oil and copper, “broke higher, thereby potentially signaling renewed momentum attracting fresh buying from speculators.”Spot gold rose 0.8% to $1,778.17 an ounce by 1:43 p.m. in New York. Prices are up about 2% this week, on course for the biggest gain since Dec. 18. Futures for June delivery on the Comex rose 0.8% to settle at $1,780.20 an ounce.Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s reiteration of his dovish stance on monetary policy also helped bullion this week. That helped offset the impact of improving U.S. and Chinese economic reports, which could otherwise diminish demand for the metal as a haven.“The economic data published in the U.S. yesterday afternoon turned out for the most part to be significantly better than the market had anticipated,” Commerzbank AG analyst Daniel Briesemann said. “It seems that market participants believed the U.S. Federal Reserve’s assertion this time that it would not react to good data and would tolerate economic overheating.”In other precious metals, silver and platinum advanced.Palladium rose 1.2% after reaching the highest in more than a year. The metal, which reached a record of $2,883.89 in February last year, has benefited from stricter emissions rules that boost usage in autocatalysts.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Exclusive: Grab mulling secondary Singapore listing after SPAC merger - sources

    Grab Holdings, Southeast Asia's ride-hailing to delivery giant, is considering a secondary listing in its home market of Singapore after completing a Nasdaq listing via a $40 billion SPAC merger, three sources familiar with the matter said. Listing on Singapore Exchange would enable Grab to have an investor base close to where its regional business is based, the people said, potentially offering its customers, drivers and merchant partners easier access to trade its shares.

  • Dogecoin’s Wild 550% Ride Makes Millionaires and Gives Crypto Pros Migraines

    Dogecoin was worth as much as $55 billion on Friday, nearly tripling on the day. At current levels, it’s worth about as much as Ford and Marriott.

  • What will happen to Citibank customers’ accounts and credit cards as it exits India?

    Citibank has hinted there won't be any possible layoff and closure of physical branches in the countries it is exiting.

  • New monthly stimulus checks for families will start in July, IRS now says

    The IRS chief tells Congress the child tax credit payments will arrive on time after all.

  • When will ‘plus-up’ stimulus check payments arrive? Catch-up COVID payments sent to 700,000 Americans in latest batch

    The IRS sent out COVID-19 relief checks to nearly 2M more Americans, including over 700,000 'plus-up' payments for people eligible for more money.

  • Coinbase Misses Out on Dogecoin Listing as Meme Token Rallies 6,000%+ on Binance

    Coinbase is known for its expensive trading fees yet it's still not listing doge, one of the most traded tokens.

  • This dogecoin chart offers the clearest explanation for the buzz surrounding the ‘joke’ crypto

    Dogecoin, dogecoin, dogecoin! That must be what bitcoin holders are saying lately. Owners of the world's No. 1 crypto, like Jan from the 1970s-era sitcom, The Brady Bunch, must feel as if they have been living in the shadow of a more intriguing sister crypto.

  • Exclusive: China opens its borders to billions of dollars of gold imports - sources

    China has given domestic and international banks permission to import large amounts of gold into the country, five sources familiar with the matter said, potentially helping to support global gold prices after months of declines. China is the world's biggest gold consumer, gobbling up hundreds of tonnes of the precious metal worth tens of billions of dollars each year, but its imports plunged as the coronavirus spread and local demand dried up. With China's economy rebounding strongly since the second half of last year, demand for gold jewellery, bars and coins has recovered, driving domestic prices above global benchmark rates and making it profitable to import bullion.

  • Chamath-Backed Clover Health in Apparent Squeeze with Massive Short Interest Reminiscent of GameStop

    Chamath Palihapitiya By Jarrett Banks and John Jannarone Short interest in Chamath Palihapitiya-backed Clover Health Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: CLOV) is at 150%, data compiled by financial analytics firm S3 Partners shows. The level is reminiscent of the huge short interest in GameStop Corp. that was followed by a retail trading frenzy in January when the […]

  • Suze Orman thinks a market crash could be imminent — here's what to do

    Warren Buffett's famous economic measurement shows Orman might be onto something.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Around $10 With Triple-Digit Upside Potential

    The S&P 500 rose to another record high on Friday, and at least one strategist believes we’re at the start of a new bull market. Writing from LPL Financial, chief market strategist Ryan Detrick noted several market-historical points that indicate sustained gains are in the offing. Key among his points are the first quarter returns and the breadth of the current stock rally. On returns, Detrick highlights that the S&P 500 gained nearly 6% in Q1 – and that the 6% level has been an accurate indicator for near-term trends. “Since 1950, when the S&P 500 was up between 5% and 10% in the first quarter, the rest of the year gained another 12.4% on average and was higher 86.7% of the time," the strategist noted. The breadth of the gains may be a more important point, however. Detrick tells us that the current rally is attracting participation from a range of different market sectors – stocks are up nearly across the board, with 95% of the S&P 500 components pushing above their 200 day moving average in recent weeks. Detrick shows that this pattern was prevalent in December 2003 and September 2009 – and that those two months marked the start of years-long bull runs. So the key now, to thriving in the coming environment, is to find stocks that are primed for gains. Using the TipRanks database, we’ve found two stocks that fit a profile: they boast a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating, trading prices around $10 per share, and best of all, they could bring massive growth prospects to the table. We’re talking about triple-digit upside potential here. F-star Therapeutics (FSTX) First up is F-star Therapeutics, a clinical stage biopharma company with a focus on immune-oncology. The company’s pipeline features tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies, a proprietary technology which F-star believes will meet the challenges of immune-oncology therapies. According to the company, the antibodies are ‘designed to address multiple immune evasion pathways,’ thereby enhancing their effect over currently available therapies. F-star has a development pipeline featuring both proprietary and partnership programs. FS118, the most advanced drug candidate, has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial, which showed positive results, with signs of clinical activity related to its novel mechanism of action. A proof-of-concept trial is now underway, with patients suffering from PD-1 resistant head and neck cancers. In addition, the European Patent Office in January of this year granted a patent on the FS118 molecule, with an expiry date in 2037. The next most advanced program, FS222, is described as a ‘potentially best-in-class bispecific antibody targeting CD137 and PD-L1.’ The drug candidate is starting a Phase 1 trial, with the first patient dosed this past January. The trial will evaluate safety, tolerability, and early signs of efficacy. The patient base will be adults, with a diagnosis of advanced malignancies. This past November, F-star went public on the NASDAQ through a SPAC merger. The merger was completed, and the FSTX ticker started trading, on November 23; since then, the stock has gained an impressive 151%. Describing the company as "a potential north star of bispecific antibody engineering," Oppenheimer’s 5-star analyst Hartaj Singh believes that there is plenty of upside left for FSTX. “We believe FSTX screens well among various bispecific antibody (BsAbs) platforms evolving rapidly in the past two years (our white paper), given the company platform's ability to leverage the three key features of BsAbs: conditionality/ crosslinking/clustering through its molecules' Fc-gamma receptor (FcγR) independent tetravalent binding and generate uncorrelated high-value oncology assets," Singh opined. The analyst, added, "In our opinion, FSTX's story has checked the boxes for: (1) a biomarker-driven targeted oncology approach identifying a patient population subset that allows accelerated approval; (2) enhanced risk/benefit profile with low immunogenicity/high-affinity target engagement/no hook effect/etc.; (3) unveiling novel target synergy unattainable by mAbs combination; and (4) experienced/execution-focused management." In line with his bullish view, Sing rates FSTX an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and sets a $30 price target. His target implies a 200% one-year upside potential. (To watch Singh’s track record, click here) Singh is no outlier on this one. The four most recent reviews on F-star are to "buy," making the analyst consensus rating a Strong Buy. The shares are trading for $9.98, and their $33.5 average price target suggests a 235% upside for the year ahead. (See FSTX stock analysis on TipRanks) Veru (VERU) Veru, the next company we’re looking at, is another biopharma company with an oncology focus. The company is working on new medical treatments for prostate and breast cancer, two malignancies that have a high profile. Veru’s lead pipeline candidate, VERU-111, is under investigation as a treatment for both prostate cancer and breast cancer, and is even undergoing testing as a potential treatment for COVID-19. The drug candidate has started a Phase 2 clinical trial in the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer. The trial is fully enrolled and ongoing, and no severe adverse effects have been reported. Efficacy results include PSA declines along with objective, lasting tumor responses. The second application of VERU-111 is in the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer (TNBC), and aggressive form of the disease that makes up some 15% of all breast cancer cases. TNBC patients could be candidates for treatment with VERU-111, and preclinical studies have shown that the drug candidate can significantly inhibit the proliferation, migration, metastases, and invasion of TNBC tumor cells that have developed resistance to taxane treatment. Veru will be meeting with the FDA during 1H21 to discuss trial designs for a Phase 2b clinical study of this medical avenue, to be commenced in 2H21. VERU-111 has also completed an expedited Phase 2 clinical study of its efficacy for treating patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and at high risk for Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS). The FDA has agreed to advance the study to a Phase 3 trial, to confirm the risk/benefit analysis. Clinical results are expected to start coming in during 4Q21. Another drug the company had been developing for the treatment of breast cancer is enobosarm, a selective androgen receptor agonist, which could potentially treat AR+/HR+ breast cancers resistant to current endocrine therapy. The company plans to start a Phase 3 study for enobosarm in coming months, with data expected in 2H23. In addition, the company has submitted its NDA for tadalafil, a new drug for the treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms due to benign prostatic hyperplasia. The PDUFA date is expected in December 2021, and if approved, Veru will market the drug through third-party telemedicine partners. The company also has an FDA-approved product, FC2, a female, internal condom for the prevention of unintended pregnancies as well as disease prevention. During the fourth quarter, the company saw a 50% growth in prescription sales of FC2, with revenues climbing to $9.1 million from $6.1 million in 4Q20. The multi-applications have attracted attention from Jeffries analyst Chris Howerton, who rates VERU shares a Buy along with a $19 price target. This figure suggests 104% upside potential from the current share price of $9.32. (To watch Howerton’s track record, click here) “We like lead oncology programs, '111 for prostate cancer and enobasarm for breast cancer, which will enter Ph3 imminently, positive results from which could unlock cumulative, peak, unadjusted sales of >$3B. After recent strategy shift, non-core/legacy assets are expected to be divested, which could provide NT, non-dilutive capital," Howerton noted. The analyst continued, "We view other, non-core pipeline programs and business units, such as their female condom (FC2), as call options to our fundamental valuation. Historically, Veru was built as a prostate-focused company, w/ a supportive sexual health business to 'pay the bills.' As a result, there are idiosyncratic features of their pipeline that could provide incremental, near-to-medium term upside, but we do not see as material to long-term valuation." The rest of Wall Street echoes Howerton’s bullish play, as TipRanks analytics exhibit VERU as a Strong Buy. Out of 5 analysts tracked in the last 3 months, all 5 are bullish on the stock. With a return potential of ~154%, the stock’s consensus price target stands at $23.60. (See VERU stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Factbox: Has China's $16 trillion economy fully recovered?

    China's GDP expanded by a dizzying 18.3% in the first three months of 2021 from a year earlier, sealing its status as COVID-19's "first in, first out" economy. It was the only major economy that showed an increase in gross domestic product (GDP) last year after successfully controlling the spread of the coronavirus pandemic at home. HOW BIG IS CHINA'S FIRST-QUARTER GDP GROWTH EXACTLY?

  • $50K student loan forgiveness would cancel debt of 84% of borrowers, Biden told

    Lawmakers and advocacy groups are pushing the president to take immediate action.

  • Guess Who Might Be Buying $BTC? Grayscale, the Power Behind $GBTC

    The investment comes a little over a week after Grayscale confirmed that it would convert GBTC into an ETF.

  • Bitcoin falls as Turkey bans cryptocurrency payments

    Bitcoin fell early on Friday, after Turkey’s central bank decided to ban cryptocurrency payments from the end of the month.