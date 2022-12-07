Katipult Establishes Customer Consortium for the Industry's First Private Capital Network

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Katipult Technology Corp. (TSXV: FUND) ("Katipult" or the "Corporation"), a leading Fintech provider of software for powering the exchange of capital in equity and debt markets, announced today a strategic initiative with Cormark Securities, Red Cloud Securities, and Sprott Capital Partners to enable the automation of financing syndication across multiple investment dealers to streamline the entire new issuer investment lifecycle.

Katipult will be launching the commercial instance of its proprietary DealFlow Mesh network in Q1 2023 and has established a customer group to participate in a lead up to the network's launch. The highly secure, purpose-built cloud-based infrastructure will connect industry participants and streamline the full new-issue lifecycle including distribution of offering terms and documents, real-time networked book building, and digital communication of allocations for syndicate members along with institutional and retail investors.

"Capital raising remains a costly and time-consuming process for every stakeholder across the industry. Katipult is working with leading North American dealers to resolve the fragmented and inefficient processes through a fully connected network - DealFlow Mesh - that establishes a cohesive and transparent channel between equity capital markets teams, wealth management divisions, law firms and issuers" said Gord Breese, Katipult CEO.

DealFlow Mesh will be an additional offering from Katipult and is expected to have broad implications for the entire private capital markets ecosystem. The company's current customers benefit from the rich feature set and actionable intelligence through existing Katipult products including DealFlow and DataHub – which include streamlined workflow tools, real-time data integrations, enhanced security and analytics.

"For years, industry participants have asked for an industry-driven, modern technology platform to power collaboration across investment dealers. The guidance, support, and direct involvement of our customers in this transformative initiative is further confirmation that we are building the optimal cloud solutions and infrastructure for the industry" add Breese.

About Katipult

Katipult (www.katipult.com) is a provider of industry leading and award-winning software infrastructure for powering the exchange of capital in equity and debt markets. Our cloud-based solution and solutions digitize investment workflow by eliminating transaction redundancy, strengthening compliance, delighting investors, and accelerating deal flow. Katipult provides unparalleled adaptability for regulatory compliance, asset structure, business model and localization requirements.

