U.S. markets open in 1 hour 3 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,919.50
    -25.50 (-0.65%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,514.00
    -119.00 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,444.25
    -121.75 (-1.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,806.10
    -8.00 (-0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.78
    +0.53 (+0.71%)
     

  • Gold

    1,786.60
    +4.20 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    22.51
    +0.18 (+0.81%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0529
    +0.0060 (+0.57%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5130
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.82
    +2.07 (+9.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2184
    +0.0050 (+0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.1650
    +0.2050 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,842.70
    -187.75 (-1.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    395.25
    -6.56 (-1.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,517.47
    -3.92 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,686.40
    -199.47 (-0.72%)
     

Katipult Establishes Customer Consortium for the Industry's First Private Capital Network

·2 min read

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Katipult Technology Corp. (TSXV: FUND) ("Katipult" or the "Corporation"), a leading Fintech provider of software for powering the exchange of capital in equity and debt markets, announced today a strategic initiative with Cormark Securities, Red Cloud Securities, and Sprott Capital Partners to enable the automation of financing syndication across multiple investment dealers to streamline the entire new issuer investment lifecycle.

Katipult Technology Corp. logo (CNW Group/Katipult Technology Corp.)
Katipult Technology Corp. logo (CNW Group/Katipult Technology Corp.)

Katipult will be launching the commercial instance of its proprietary DealFlow Mesh network in Q1 2023 and has established a customer group to participate in a lead up to the network's launch. The highly secure, purpose-built cloud-based infrastructure will connect industry participants and streamline the full new-issue lifecycle including distribution of offering terms and documents, real-time networked book building, and digital communication of allocations for syndicate members along with institutional and retail investors.

"Capital raising remains a costly and time-consuming process for every stakeholder across the industry. Katipult is working with leading North American dealers to resolve the fragmented and inefficient processes through a fully connected network - DealFlow Mesh - that establishes a cohesive and transparent channel between equity capital markets teams, wealth management divisions, law firms and issuers" said Gord Breese, Katipult CEO.

DealFlow Mesh will be an additional offering from Katipult and is expected to have broad implications for the entire private capital markets ecosystem. The company's current customers benefit from the rich feature set and actionable intelligence through existing Katipult products including DealFlow and DataHub – which include streamlined workflow tools, real-time data integrations, enhanced security and analytics.

"For years, industry participants have asked for an industry-driven, modern technology platform to power collaboration across investment dealers. The guidance, support, and direct involvement of our customers in this transformative initiative is further confirmation that we are building the optimal cloud solutions and infrastructure for the industry" add Breese.

About Katipult

Katipult (www.katipult.com) is a provider of industry leading and award-winning software infrastructure for powering the exchange of capital in equity and debt markets. Our cloud-based solution and solutions digitize investment workflow by eliminating transaction redundancy, strengthening compliance, delighting investors, and accelerating deal flow. Katipult provides unparalleled adaptability for regulatory compliance, asset structure, business model and localization requirements.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain disclosures in this release, including statements regarding the expected launch of DealFlow Mesh network and its capabilities, constitute forward-looking statements. In making the forward-looking statements in this release, the Corporation has applied certain factors and assumptions that are based on the Corporation's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Corporation, including, but not limited to, the Corporation's business objectives and milestones and the anticipated timing of, and costs in connection with, the execution or achievement of such objectives and milestones, including timing of the launch of DealFlow Mesh network and the anticipated capabilities of DealFlow Mesh network. Although the Corporation considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect, and the forward-looking statements in this release are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Such risk factors may include, among others, failure to manage growth and product implementation successfully, lengthier than anticipated sales and implementation cycle, cyber risks, risks related to cloud based solutions, failure to continue to adapt to technological change and new product development, dependence on key personnel, competition, intellectual property risks, economic conditions, privacy concerns and legislation, regulatory environment, risk associated with a change in the Corporation's pricing model, risk of defects in the Corporation's solution, dependence on market growth, operational service risk, dependence on partners and delay or failure to realize anticipated benefits of key account installations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Corporation does not intend to, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Katipult Technology Corp.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/07/c5142.html

Recommended Stories

  • COP 15 - Saint-Laurent Pledges to Carry Out 15 Concrete Actions for Biodiversity

    At its public meeting on December 6, Saint-Laurent Council adopted a motion to take part in Ville de Montreal's Pledge to carry out 15 concrete actions for the preservation of species diversity and ecosystems within the United Nations' COP15 on biodiversity held in Montréal, December 7-19.

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights NIO, Li Auto, XPeng, ChargePoint Holdings and Blink Charging

    NIO, Li Auto, XPeng, ChargePoint Holdings and Blink Charging are included in this Analyst Blog.

  • Why Plug Power, ChargePoint, and QuantumScape Stocks Fell Today

    On a bad day for most stocks, shares of electric-vehicle-related ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) and QuantumScape (NYSE: QS), and hydrogen fuel cell maker Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) are down between 6% and 8%. There isn't any big news out from -- or about -- any of these three companies today that is the specific cause for any of their share-price declines. The most recent news is from ChargePoint, the EV charging station company, which reported third-quarter results on Dec. 1, with a 93% increase in revenue, but continues to report big losses.

  • BNP Paribas studied 100 years of market crashes — here’s what it says is coming next

    Whether Santa eventually comes or not is still to be determined, with Mr. Claus perhaps postponing a decision until next Tuesday’s CPI release. Strategists led by Greg Boutle, head of U.S. equity and derivatives strategy, are expecting a capitulation event next year. “This would be a departure from the current bear market regime, which has been characterized by a grind lower in equities as P/E multiples have contracted,” they say.

  • Down More Than 40%: Deutsche Bank Says Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound

    Should investors prepare for a winter full of persistent headwinds? Inflation remains high, rising interest rates are putting a squeeze on capital as well as making consumer credit more expensive, and both the China COVID lockdowns and the Russian war in Ukraine continue to crimp global supply chains. But even though the markets are facing serious headwinds, not every stock is going to react by falling. According to the analysts at Wall Street giant Deutsche Bank, two interesting stocks are like

  • Market Sentiment Around Loss-Making Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

    With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Novavax, Inc.'s...

  • Dangerous Slide of Carvana, the 'Amazon of Used Cars'

    What a difference a year makes. Carvana, a market and hedge fund darling just over a year ago, is now disavowed by the same investors who seem to be speculating about its possible default and bankruptcy.

  • Bank of America stock plunges, leading selloff in shares of largest U.S. banks

    Shares of many of America's largest banks are tumbling again on Tuesday after a period of outperformance that saw Goldman Sachs Group GS claw back practically all of its losses year-to-date.

  • Carnival Stock Is Down 54% -- 2 Reasons to Avoid It Like the Plague

    Down 54% year to date, Carnival (NYSE: CCL) stock has dropped substantially in 2022. And while that might garner the attention of bargain-hungry investors, it may pay to look before you leap at the shares.

  • Want $3,000 in Dividend Income Next Year? Invest $50,000 in These 2 Stocks

    Investors looking to boost their income often turn to high-yielding dividend stocks. If they invest in quality stocks, they can generate recurring revenue. If they invest in quality stocks that are currently trading at depressed valuations related to the bear market, they can also benefit from the stock price appreciation that is likely to occur going forward.

  • Why Devon Energy Stock Slumped 11% in November

    Shares of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) fell 11.4% in November, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The primary factor weighing on the oil stock was its third-quarter report, where the company unveiled a lower total dividend payment. Devon Energy launched the oil industry's first fixed-plus-variable dividend framework in early 2021.

  • 4 Things to Know About Textron’s Helicopter That Won an $80 Billion Army Contract

    Textron stock soared Tuesday after the defense company won a contract worth up to $80 billion to build a new helicopter for the Army. The Army is turning to Textron (ticker: TXT) subsidiary Bell Helicopter for a new long-range assault helicopter—the Bell V-280 Valor—that will replace the service’s 40-plus-year-old UH-60 Black Hawk. Textron beat a joint bid from Lockheed Martin (LMT) and Boeing (BA).

  • Unpleasant Surprises Could Be In Store For The Procter & Gamble Company's (NYSE:PG) Shares

    When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 14x, you may...

  • 3 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in December, According to OpenAI's Amazing New ChatBot

    The discussions ranged from economic theory to how to address major global problems to what Ben Franklin would think about the modern world if he time-traveled to the present. Here are the three best high-yield dividend stocks to buy in December, according to OpenAI's amazing new chatbot. ChatGPT's first recommendation was Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET).

  • GE buys out entire New York Times in first-ever advertising takeover, promoting new businesses

    General Electric, whose spinoff of its health care and energy companies will leave Evendale-based GE Aerospace as the sole company, bought out every single print add in the New York Times for the first time in the newspaper's history.

  • As United Parcel Service, Inc.'s (NYSE:UPS)) market cap dropped by US$8.5b, insiders who sold US$2.5m worth of stock were able to offset their losses

    Insiders at United Parcel Service, Inc. ( NYSE:UPS ) sold US$2.5m worth of stock at an average price of US$192 a share...

  • MongoDB Delivers Strong Growth and Swings to a Profit. Is It Too Late to Buy the Stock?

    MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) fell into both categories, and its punishment was swift and severe, with the stock shedding 74% of its value since late last year. If investors had a holiday wish list related to MongoDB, it would undoubtedly include a beat and raise, strong growth, and maybe even a little profitability for their stocking. When the company released its financial results, MongoDB put plenty of presents under the tree, delivering everything on shareholders' wish lists -- and more.

  • Why Roku Stock Plummeted Again Today

    Growth stocks got hit with another round of big sell-offs today, and Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) was once again caught up in the pullback. Tech stocks soared last week after comments from Federal Reserve officials suggested that the central banking authority could take a softer approach to raising interest rates this month. Following last week's big gains, investors are once again taking a more cautious stance on the market, and Roku stock has now given up all the gains it posted across last week's trading.

  • ‘Stay defensively oriented in healthcare, staples, and utilities stocks’: Morgan Stanley suggests 3 names to buy

    Don’t get fooled into thinking the stock market’s recent positive action has legs. Morgan Stanley’s Chief U.S. Equity Strategist Mike Wilson thinks it’s time to take profits “before the Bear returns in earnest.” Wilson notes that his team’s tactical targets have been met and thinks the recent run-up has run its course. “Bear market rally runs into our original resistance levels--it's time to fade it,” says Wilson. With the “risk-reward of playing for more upside quite poor at this point,” Wilson

  • Get Ready for the Next Bull Market: 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Before the End of 2022

    The idea of a bull market may seem far away right now. It tells us bear markets don't last forever and bull markets have always followed. Right now, one of the best things you can do is prepare for that bull market.