Katipult Unveils DealFlow - the New Operating System for Private Placements

CALGARY, AB, May 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Katipult Technology Corp. (TSXV: FUND) ("Katipult" or the "Corporation"), a leading Fintech provider of software for powering the exchange of capital in equity and debt markets, announced today the official release of its industry-leading private placements platform, DealFlow. DealFlow is used by leading financial services firms including Canaccord Genuity, Raymond James, Echelon Wealth Partners, Cormark Securities, and TSX Trust.

"For institutions of this caliber, being able to eliminate inefficiencies in their private placement process is a massive value-add. DealFlow takes the issuer's unique subscription document and converts it into an intelligent digital subdoc, automating and streamlining the entire process from investor onboarding, through signing, and closing. DealFlow fits seamlessly into dealers' private placement workflows, largely eliminating the need to fix not-in-good-order documents, which is a key blocker impeding the capital raising process" says Gord Breese, Katipult CEO.

On the surface, generating personalized signature-ready documents for private placement investors seems straightforward. But the reality is that reaching that outcome often requires tedious and resource-intensive manual work, from having investors correct their forms, marking up relevant areas and back office staff manually inputting new information into various databases.

DealFlow's intelligent digital sub-docs removes these bottlenecks, and effectively eliminates 85% of not-in-good-order subscription documents. This has created substantial benefits for all stakeholders in the financial markets ecosystem. Equity capital management teams can process deals faster, compliance teams spend less time reviewing and correcting deal documents and investment advisors can capture more business. Investors themselves enjoy a better experience while issuers can raise capital more quickly.

Although these wide-ranging benefits have already made DealFlow the private placements platform of choice for many investment banks and brokers, it is just the beginning for Katipult. "While we are excited by the impact DealFlow is creating for our clients, it is the initial phase of our strategy to transform and digitize private capital markets. Our next priority is to create a connected network of market participants to streamline syndicated private placement deals. With DealFlow already being used by Tier-1 institutions, we have built a solid foundation that supports our grander strategy," added Breese.

About Katipult

Katipult (www.katipult.com) is a provider of industry leading and award-winning software infrastructure for powering the exchange of capital in equity and debt markets. Our cloud-based platform and solutions digitize investment workflow by eliminating transaction redundancy, strengthening compliance, delighting investors, and accelerating deal flow. Katipult provides unparalleled adaptability for regulatory compliance, asset structure, business model, and localization requirements.

