Katten Dallas Office Builds on Highly Regarded M&A Practice With New Partner Dilen Kumar

·3 min read

DALLAS, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Katten announced today that Dilen Kumar has joined the firm as a partner in its award-winning Mergers and Acquisitions/Private Equity practice in its Dallas office, which has seen major growth and success since opening three years ago.

Katten partner Dilen Kumar
Katten partner Dilen Kumar

"Dilen's unique experience working at the White House and at the country's premier law firms combined with his passionate commitment to diversity and civic involvement, particularly in the Dallas community, aligns with what we seek and value in our attorneys at Katten, making Dilen a perfect addition to our team," said Mark S. Solomon, managing partner of the Dallas office.

Kumar, who served as an assistant counsel in the White House Counsel's Office during the Obama administration, represents private equity firms and public and private companies in connection with mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, joint ventures, carve-outs and investment transactions across a variety of industries from health care and technology to energy and consumer goods. He also advises on general corporate governance matters. During his career, he has represented some of the world's largest organizations and counseled the region's leading private equity firms on some of their most important transactions.

Kumar currently serves as co-chair of the Texas Minority Counsel Program, an affiliate of the State Bar of Texas that seeks to increase opportunities for diverse attorneys in Texas. He is a recognized leader on diversity, equity and inclusion matters in the legal profession in Texas.

"Dilen's depth of skill as an M&A lawyer and steadfast focus on smart, commercial advice fits in perfectly with the culture of the firm. His impressive business acumen across a variety of industries will further enhance Katten's reputation as the go-to leader for dealmaking," said J. David Washburn, co-chair of the firm's M&A/PE practice.

Prior to joining Katten, Kumar was a corporate partner at Kirkland and Ellis in the firm's private equity and M&A practice, where he also served as a diversity and pro bono coordinator for the Dallas office and on the firm's Pro Bono Management Committee and Diversity and Inclusion Committee.

Kumar has been recognized by D Magazine as one of the "Best Lawyers in Dallas" and "Best Lawyers Under 40" and by Texas Lawyer as one of 20 "Extraordinary Minorities in Texas Law," — the youngest to receive the recognition. He is a graduate of the Dallas Regional Chamber of Commerce's prestigious Leadership Dallas program and has served on the boards of numerous charitable and civic organizations in Dallas.

Katten is a full-service law firm with nearly 650 attorneys in locations across the United States and in London and Shanghai. Clients seeking sophisticated, high-value legal services turn to Katten for counsel locally, nationally and internationally. The firm's core areas of practice include corporate, financial markets and funds, insolvency and restructuring, intellectual property, litigation, real estate, structured finance and securitization, transactional tax planning, private credit and private wealth. Katten represents public and private companies in numerous industries, as well as a number of government and nonprofit organizations and individuals. For more information, visit katten.com.

Contact:

Jackie Heard


+1.312.902.5450


jackie.heard@katten.com




Leonor Vivanco-Prengaman


+1.312.577.8371


leonor.vivanco-prengaman@katten.com

Katten (PRNewsfoto/Katten)
Katten (PRNewsfoto/Katten)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/katten-dallas-office-builds-on-highly-regarded-ma-practice-with-new-partner-dilen-kumar-301370875.html

SOURCE Katten

