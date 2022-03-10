U.S. markets close in 3 hours 38 minutes

KAULIG CAPITAL ACQUIRES TORSION GROUP CORPORATION

·3 min read

HUDSON, Ohio, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaulig Capital is excited to announce the acquisition of Torsion Group Corporation ("TGC"), a vertically integrated manufacturer and distributor of garage door parts and accessories based in Strongsville, Ohio. TGC was acquired from MCM Capital Partners, a Cleveland-based lower-middle market private equity fund.

Kaulig Capital
Kaulig Capital

TGC is a multi-brand, multi-channel platform serving OEMs, installers, dealers, and end-users. The Company manufactures weather seal and window system products specific to the garage door industry, operating out of a 60,000 sq. ft. manufacturing facility in Evansville, Indiana. During MCM's ownership, TGC added rubber extrusion, injection molding, thermoforming and robotic automation to its manufacturing capabilities.

Through TGC's aftermarket distribution platform, the Company's expansive portfolio of parts and accessories offers "Every Part for Every Door", solidifying the Company as a one stop shop for overhead door solutions. TGC's distribution model and national footprint allow for 2-day delivery to most aftermarket dealers and installers. The Company provides best-in-class lead time and product fulfillment through its national distribution footprint comprised of a 70,000 sq. ft. headquarters in Strongsville, OH and additional facilities in Atlanta, GA; Phoenix, AZ; and Milwaukee, WI.

TGC also serves the DIY market through North Shore Commercial Door ("NSCD"), an online retailer of garage door parts and accessories, which was acquired by TGC in 2019. NSCD provides an additional sales channel with significant cross-selling opportunities with its existing aftermarket distribution strategy. TGC is also able to leverage the feedback it receives directly from end users to supercharge innovation that benefits all its customers.

"The Torsion team is thrilled to partner with Kaulig Capital," said TGC Chief Executive Officer, Marc Calcaterra. "We are excited to collaborate with the Kaulig Team on strategic initiatives while we expand into other markets and continue our strong history of growth." Calcaterra leads an experienced team of garage door industry veterans all of whom will remain on the management team under Kaulig's ownership.

"Our team is pleased to partner with Torsion, an industry leader within the garage door manufacturing space," said Kaulig Capital Managing Director Dominic Brault. "Torsion has all the attributes that we love in a business: best in class management, an extensive product line with an exceptional brand reputation, robust growth opportunities, and a diverse customer list across several channels. We are excited to partner with Marc and his team as we look to continue to scale the business and expand our product and geographic footprint within the garage door space."

About Kaulig Capital
Kaulig Capital is the private investment firm of the Kaulig Companies, the family office of Matt Kaulig, who is the founder and board member of Leaf Home Solutions, a direct-to-consumer home products business. Kaulig Capital is focused on building relationships with likeminded investors, best in class management teams, entrepreneurs, and other family offices to align interests, evolve businesses, and create lasting value. Kaulig Capital is a family office, not a private equity fund, so we invest our own capital and can own an asset indefinitely with a primary focus on growth, not exit or short-term results.

Its portfolio includes Leaf Home Solutions, Gabriel-Glass, Foundation Wellness, Hyperice, Athletic Greens, and Certified Collectibles Group, among others. To learn more, visit kauligcapital.com

Media Contact:
Dominic Brault, Managing Director, Kaulig Capital, M. 216-315-0432
dom@kauligcapital.com

Kaulig Capital
Kaulig Capital
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kaulig-capital-acquires-torsion-group-corporation-301500347.html

SOURCE Kaulig Companies

