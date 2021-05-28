U.S. markets open in 8 hours 41 minutes

Kavango East Governor Supports ReconAfrica

·2 min read
RUNDU, Namibia and VANCOUVER, BC, May 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Governor Bonifasius Wakudumo of East Kavango and Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) are pleased to share the following statement from the Governor's office – Kavango East, Rundu, Namibia.

.ReconAfrica (CNW Group/Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd.)
The Governor of Kavango East is aware of recent media reports attempting to discredit ReconAfrica and their work in our region. ReconAfrica has, since the time of starting operations in Namibia, proven that they are a reputable and trustworthy company that respects, adheres and complies with all laws of our country and works in respectful collaboration with our communities.

I believe that the recent article in the National Geographic, describing a complaint to the SEC purported to have been filed on May 5, 2021, does not reflect the integrity and business practices of ReconAfrica and its operations in our region, Kavango East. In all of ReconAfrica's dealings with our office, local and traditional authorities, the company has done everything legally and transparently, respecting all levels of authority and the expectations of our communities.

"We are pleased with ReconAfrica's approach to working closely and in constant consultation with our office, the traditional leadership, local authority and the community.

This is only the beginning stages and we have already started to experience the positive economic and social impact of the project in our regions." Kavango East Governor, Bonifasius Wakudumo said.

ReconAfrica can be applauded for recognizing the Traditional Authorities in the area and, as a first step, seeking and getting approval from the Traditional Authority for land and water use, while working closely and under the approval of the Ministry of Agriculture Water and Land Reform for all water and land matters.

It is up to us, the Namibian people, to determine how the country will develop and manage our natural resources, and we have welcomed their operations.

We continue to be confident in ReconAfrica, for the sustainable development of our natural resources for the benefit of our regions and our country as a whole.

ReconAfrica is a Canadian oil and gas company engaged in the opening of the newly discovered deep Kavango Sedimentary Basin, in the Kalahari Desert of northeastern Namibia and northwestern Botswana, where the Company holds petroleum licenses comprising approximately 8.5 million contiguous acres. In all aspects of its operations, ReconAfrica is committed to minimal disturbances in line with international best standards and will implement environmental and social best practices in all its project areas.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information under applicable Canadian, United States and other applicable securities laws, rules and regulations, including, without limitation, statements with respect to the Company's operations in Namibia, including the economic and social impact of the Company's operations in Namibia, the Company seeking and obtaining all requisite approvals, including the approval of the Traditional Authorities and the Ministry of Agriculture Water and Land Reform, the Company's implementation of environmental and social best practices and the Company's engagement with local authorities and communities. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on ReconAfrica's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as the Company's actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of the factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section in the Company's amended and restated annual information form dated May 19, 2021 available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. Actual future results may differ materially. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to ReconAfrica. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and ReconAfrica undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

SOURCE Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd.

