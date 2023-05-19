Kawan Food Berhad First Quarter 2023 Earnings: EPS: RM0.022 (vs RM0.024 in 1Q 2022)

Kawan Food Berhad (KLSE:KAWAN) First Quarter 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: RM79.1m (up 15% from 1Q 2022).

Net income: RM7.88m (down 8.4% from 1Q 2022).

Profit margin: 10.0% (down from 13% in 1Q 2022). The decrease in margin was driven by higher expenses.

EPS: RM0.022 (down from RM0.024 in 1Q 2022).

Kawan Food Berhad Earnings Insights

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 9.3% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, while revenues in the Food industry in Malaysia are expected to remain flat.

Performance of the Malaysian Food industry.

The company's shares are down 1.4% from a week ago.

Balance Sheet Analysis

While earnings are important, another area to consider is the balance sheet. We have a graphic representation of Kawan Food Berhad's balance sheet and an in-depth analysis of the company's financial position.

