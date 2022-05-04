Kay Properties Helps 1031 Exchange Investors Seeking Passive Management and Greater Diversification through Delaware Statutory Trust Investments

After spending 30 years building a real estate investment portfolio, experienced investor couple uses Kay Properties & Investments to help navigate Delaware Statutory Trust 1031 Exchange investments.

TORRANCE, Calif., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kay Properties & Investments, considered by many to be the nation's largest 1031 exchange DST property and real estate investment marketplaces, announced it had spent nearly one year educating an investor couple on Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) 1031 exchanges before helping them successfully complete multiple 1031 exchanges.

Kay Properties has created one of the largest 1031 exchange and real estate investment online marketplaces in the country. In 2021, Kay Properties completed $610 million of equity. (PRNewsfoto/Kay Properties and Investments)

According to Dwight Kay, Founder and CEO of Kay Properties, the couple had worked hard to successfully create a portfolio of rental real estate. Eventually, the couple decided to strategically relinquish their investment real estate assets and invest in DST 1031 exchange properties in order to relieve them of the daily maintenance hassles while also deferring capital gains and other taxes, and potentially creating a more diversified portfolio.

Betty Friant, Kay Properties Senior Vice President who worked with the couple, explained that when the couple were ready to start investing larger amounts of money into more DST 1031 exchange investments, they paid an exceptional amount of attention on reading and thoroughly understanding the investments' Private Placement Memorandums, something that the entire Kay Properties team encourages each investor to do.

"They were very diligent and thoughtful about investing in DSTs. We spent nearly one year helping them learn about the DST market and learning about the different 1031 exchange strategies and DSTs that were available. Also, the clients read every word of each Private Placement Memorandum and were very careful to understand what every term meant, and how every single detail and risk factor potentially worked in their investments. At my recommendation, they also sought advice from their real estate lawyer and accountant. It was a great example of how all investors should approach any investment," said Friant.

Story continues

Once educated on the DST marketplace, the couple sold one of their rental properties and invested in three different debt-free DSTs that included net-lease, industrial, and self-storage assets.

"They wanted to keep debt-free to avoid the potential of lender foreclosure, prepayment penalties, or balloon payments. They also invested across three different asset classes, with three different tenants, three different locations, and with three different sponsors. The client was very pleased with how Kay Properties worked closely and diligently with them along the way," said Friant.

About Kay Properties and www.kpi1031.com

Kay Properties & Investments is a national Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) investment firm. The www.kpi1031.com platform provides access to the marketplace of DSTs from over 25 different sponsor companies, custom DSTs only available to Kay clients, independent advice on DST sponsor companies, full due diligence and vetting on each DST (typically 20-40 DSTs) and a DST secondary market. Kay Properties team members collectively have over 150 years of real estate experience, are licensed in all 50 states, and have participated in over $30 Billion of DST 1031 investments.

*NOTE: Past performance does not guarantee future results and DST investments may result in a complete loss of investor principal. This is an example of the experience of one of our clients and may not be representative of the experience of other clients. These clients were not compensated for their testimonials. Please speak with your attorney and CPA before considering an investment

Diversification does not guarantee profits or protect against losses. All real estate investments provide no guarantees for cash flow, distributions or appreciation as well as could result in a full loss of invested principal. Please read the entire Private Placement Memorandum (PPM) prior to making an investment. This case study may not be representative of the outcome of past or future offerings. Please speak with your attorney and CPA before considering an investment.

There is a risk of loss of the entire investment principal. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Potential distributions, potential returns and potential appreciation are not guaranteed. For an investor to qualify for any type of investment, there are both financial requirements and suitability requirements that must match specific objectives, goals, and risk tolerances. Securities offered through FNEX Capital, member FINRA, SIPC.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kay-properties-helps-1031-exchange-investors-seeking-passive-management-and-greater-diversification-through-delaware-statutory-trust-investments-301539210.html

SOURCE Kay Properties and Investments