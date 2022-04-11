Kay Properties Publishes New Issue of the "1031 DST Digest", a Magazine Written for Investors Who Want to Educate Themselves on the 1031 Exchange Process and Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) Investment Vehicle

The 96-page glossy magazine dissects present-day investment themes and explores investment strategies for today's 1031 Exchange and DST real estate investor.

TORRANCE, Calif., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kay Properties & Investments, a national leader in Delaware Statutory Trust equity placements and in educating DST investors nationwide, announced it recently published its exclusive 1031 DST Digest magazine , a publication designed exclusively for 1031 Exchange and Delaware Statutory Trust investment strategies and education.

Kay Properties & Investments publishes 1031 DST Digest that offers investors insights, case studies, helpful tools, and educational information on Delaware Statutory Trusts and 1031 Exchanges.

According to Dwight Kay, Founder/CEO of Kay Properties and editor of the magazine, the 1031 DST Digest was designed to help educate investors on the DST 1031 Exchange marketplace, while also answering specific questions his firm's team of expert representatives hear from investors daily.

"Inside this accessible magazine, readers will find out what makes Delaware Statutory Trust 1031 investments so popular, how to build a defensive DST real estate portfolio, and how DSTs help investors replace debt in a 1031 Exchange. The magazine is offered free of charge as part of our commitment to providing educational resources to 1031 exchange DST investors nationwide. Request your complimentary copy today and in addition to a print version delivered to your doorstep, you'll also receive instant access to an electronic version of the magazine." said Kay.

People can receive a copy of the limited-edition periodical by going to https://www.1031dstdigest.com .

"The intent of the 1031 DST Digest magazine is to help educate existing and potential clients about DST 1031 properties, the potential benefits and risks of DST investments and whether they might be a right fit for investors considering a 1031 exchange," said Kay.

Specifically, the Kay Properties "1031 DST Digest" will cover topics like :

How 1031 Exchanges into Delaware Statutory Trust Investments Can Unlock More Quality Time for Investors

Why Now Might be a Good Time to Sell the Income Property you Love

What Real Estate and DST Investment Opportunities Should be Considered after the Pandemic recedes?

About Kay Properties and www.kpi1031.com

Kay Properties is a national Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) investment firm. The www.kpi1031.com platform provides access to the marketplace of DSTs from over 25 different sponsor companies, custom DSTs only available to Kay clients, independent advice on DST sponsor companies, full due diligence and vetting on each DST (typically 20-40 DSTs) and a DST secondary market. Kay Properties team members collectively have over 150 years of real estate experience, are licensed in all 50 states, and have participated in over $30 Billion of DST 1031 investments.

This material does not constitute an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. Such offers can be made only by the confidential Private Placement Memorandum (the "Memorandum"). Please read the entire Memorandum paying special attention to the risk section prior investing. IRC Section 1031, IRC Section 1033 and IRC Section 721 are complex tax codes therefore you should consult your tax or legal professional for details regarding your situation. There are material risks associated with investing in real estate securities including illiquidity, vacancies, general market conditions and competition, lack of operating history, interest rate risks, general risks of owning/operating commercial and multifamily properties, financing risks, potential adverse tax consequences, general economic risks, development risks and long hold periods. There is a risk of loss of the entire investment principal. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Potential cash flow, potential returns and potential appreciation are not guaranteed.

Nothing contained on this website constitutes tax, legal, insurance or investment advice, nor does it constitute a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any security or other financial instrument. Securities offered through FNEX Capital, member FINRA, SIPC.

