U.S. markets open in 1 hour 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,453.50
    -30.00 (-0.67%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,496.00
    -117.00 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,165.75
    -161.25 (-1.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,983.60
    -7.50 (-0.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.70
    -4.56 (-4.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,966.10
    +20.50 (+1.05%)
     

  • Silver

    25.45
    +0.63 (+2.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0900
    +0.0025 (+0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7130
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.75
    +1.20 (+5.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3027
    -0.0012 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.6900
    +1.3700 (+1.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,119.59
    -1,657.74 (-3.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    956.58
    -66.02 (-6.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,629.36
    -40.20 (-0.52%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,821.52
    -164.28 (-0.61%)
     

Kay Properties Publishes New Issue of the "1031 DST Digest", a Magazine Written for Investors Who Want to Educate Themselves on the 1031 Exchange Process and Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) Investment Vehicle

·3 min read

The 96-page glossy magazine dissects present-day investment themes and explores investment strategies for today's 1031 Exchange and DST real estate investor.

TORRANCE, Calif., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kay Properties & Investments, a national leader in Delaware Statutory Trust equity placements and in educating DST investors nationwide, announced it recently published its exclusive 1031 DST Digest magazine, a publication designed exclusively for 1031 Exchange and Delaware Statutory Trust investment strategies and education.

Kay Properties &amp; Investments publishes 1031 DST Digest that offers investors insights, case studies, helpful tools, and educational information on Delaware Statutory Trusts and 1031 Exchanges.
Kay Properties & Investments publishes 1031 DST Digest that offers investors insights, case studies, helpful tools, and educational information on Delaware Statutory Trusts and 1031 Exchanges.

According to Dwight Kay, Founder/CEO of Kay Properties and editor of the magazine, the 1031 DST Digest was designed to help educate investors on the DST 1031 Exchange marketplace, while also answering specific questions his firm's team of expert representatives hear from investors daily.

"Inside this accessible magazine, readers will find out what makes Delaware Statutory Trust 1031 investments so popular, how to build a defensive DST real estate portfolio, and how DSTs help investors replace debt in a 1031 Exchange. The magazine is offered free of charge as part of our commitment to providing educational resources to 1031 exchange DST investors nationwide. Request your complimentary copy today and in addition to a print version delivered to your doorstep, you'll also receive instant access to an electronic version of the magazine." said Kay.

People can receive a copy of the limited-edition periodical by going to https://www.1031dstdigest.com.

"The intent of the 1031 DST Digest magazine is to help educate existing and potential clients about DST 1031 properties, the potential benefits and risks of DST investments and whether they might be a right fit for investors considering a 1031 exchange," said Kay.

Specifically, the Kay Properties "1031 DST Digest" will cover topics like :

  • How 1031 Exchanges into Delaware Statutory Trust Investments Can Unlock More Quality Time for Investors

  • Why Now Might be a Good Time to Sell the Income Property you Love

  • What Real Estate and DST Investment Opportunities Should be Considered after the Pandemic recedes?

View the newest issue of the 1031 DST Digest now.

About Kay Properties and www.kpi1031.com
Kay Properties is a national Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) investment firm. The www.kpi1031.com platform provides access to the marketplace of DSTs from over 25 different sponsor companies, custom DSTs only available to Kay clients, independent advice on DST sponsor companies, full due diligence and vetting on each DST (typically 20-40 DSTs) and a DST secondary market. Kay Properties team members collectively have over 150 years of real estate experience, are licensed in all 50 states, and have participated in over $30 Billion of DST 1031 investments.

This material does not constitute an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. Such offers can be made only by the confidential Private Placement Memorandum (the "Memorandum"). Please read the entire Memorandum paying special attention to the risk section prior investing. IRC Section 1031, IRC Section 1033 and IRC Section 721 are complex tax codes therefore you should consult your tax or legal professional for details regarding your situation. There are material risks associated with investing in real estate securities including illiquidity, vacancies, general market conditions and competition, lack of operating history, interest rate risks, general risks of owning/operating commercial and multifamily properties, financing risks, potential adverse tax consequences, general economic risks, development risks and long hold periods. There is a risk of loss of the entire investment principal. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Potential cash flow, potential returns and potential appreciation are not guaranteed.

Nothing contained on this website constitutes tax, legal, insurance or investment advice, nor does it constitute a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any security or other financial instrument. Securities offered through FNEX Capital, member FINRA, SIPC.

Media Contact:
Dwight Kay
(424) 436-3526

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kay-properties-publishes-new-issue-of-the-1031-dst-digest-a-magazine-written-for-investors-who-want-to-educate-themselves-on-the-1031-exchange-process-and-delaware-statutory-trust-dst-investment-vehicle-301522354.html

SOURCE Kay Properties and Investments

Recommended Stories

  • AT&T Stock Adjusts For Warner Bros Discovery Debut; JPMorgan Resumes Coverage With 'Overweight' Rating

    Warner Bros Discovery will begin trading today on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol 'WBD' following the $43 billion media asset merger between AT&T and Discovery.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2026

    Over the past three and a half months, Wall Street and investors have been given a not-so-subtle reminder that stocks can go down just as easily as they can rise. Since the year began, both the broad-based S&P 500 and 125-year-old Dow Jones Industrial Average entered official correction territory with declines of at least 10%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has fared even worse, with a peak decline between mid-November and mid-March of 22%.

  • Are These 3 Jim Cramer’s Stock Picks a Buy? Here’s What Analysts Think

    The one good thing about a market downturn? You get lots of opportunities to load up on shares at a discount entry point. And who doesn’t like a discount? With the way the markets have performed so far this year, there are stocks in every segment which could potentially offer plenty of rewards. CNBC’s Jim Cramer thinks there are several names in the retail sector which look particularly enticing right now, ones for which the term “beaten-down” readily applies. Some rallied nicely toward the end

  • 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks -- Can They Recover?

    If so, there are plenty of beaten-down growth stocks that could use your services. Right now, shares of UiPath (NYSE: PATH), Sofi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI), and Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) are down to the lowest prices investors have seen in at least a year. UiPath is an up-and-coming player in the workplace automation business and its stock price isn't falling because of poor performance.

  • More Pain Ahead for Semiconductors and Big Tech

    Tech and especially semiconductor manufacturers are going through a tough time. This hard time has recently resulted in turbulent sessions on the stock market. Take manufacturers of microprocessors or chips.

  • 3 Top Metaverse Stocks to Buy in April

    The metaverse is an emerging concept that's expected to explode thanks to its adoption in several fields -- including gaming, education, work, and entertainment -- as it will enable the virtual avatars to interact with each other in a three-dimensional, digital world. According to a third-party estimate, the size of the global metaverse market could increase at a compound annual rate (CAGR) of 43% through 2030, reaching $1.6 trillion in size. Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), and Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) are three companies that could win big from the metaverse.

  • Stocks Edge Lower, Earnings, Elon Musk, Twitter, AT&T & Warner Bros - Five Things You Must Know

    Stock futures edge lower, oil prices slide; Week Ahead: inflation surge in focus, retail sales data on tap; Earnings Preview: JPMorgan leads bank sector kick-off as profit growth slows; AT&T shares slump as traders adjust for Warner Bros. Discovery debut and Twitter scraps deal to offer Musk board seat, shares slide

  • 3 Safe Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks to Buy This Spring

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) is notorious for letting opportunity come to it instead of chasing overpriced assets. After years of sitting on a massive pile of cash, Berkshire has flipped the switch and been on a buying spree over the last few months. In March, it added to its stake in Occidental Petroleum (now its eighth-largest holding) and announced the acquisition of Alleghany, an insurance company.

  • 3 Powerful Stocks That Can Beat Inflation

    These businesses have strong pricing power, which should make their stocks excellent hedges against inflation for investors.

  • You are not imagining it. Indian-origin CEOs indeed are everywhere

    Google's Sundar Pichai and Microsoft's Satya Nadella are joined buy more Indian origin leaders like Raj Subramaniam, Leena Nair, and Arvind Krishna at the top.

  • Pfizer’s New CFO Negotiated One of the Biggest Healthcare Deals in History. Is It a Sign of Things to Come?

    Pfizer on Monday named a new chief financial officer with a resume that hints at the company's plans to spend big with its Covid-19 vaccine windfall.

  • Shopify Joins Tesla, Amazon, and Alphabet in Proposing a Stock Split

    Shopify shares were rising Monday after the e-commerce platform announced it was planning a 10-for-1 split of common stock. The proposed share split “will make ownership more accessible to all investors,” Shopify said in a press release on Monday. The plan is subject to the approval of at least two-third of shareholders at the company’s shareholders meeting on June 7.

  • Twitter Shares Fall After Elon Musk Ditches Potential Board Role

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc.’s investors were left bewildered after Elon Musk decided not to join the company’s board, leading to a share price swing and increased speculation that the world’s richest person could mount a takeover of the social media platform.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItMusk Rejects Twitter’s Offer to Join Board in Surprise TwistSingapore’s Lee Warn

  • Warren Buffett Loves Cheap Stocks. The HP Purchase Is Proof.

    Berkshire Hathaway’s recent investment activity, including the purchase of $4 billion of HP stock, highlights Buffett's commitment to value investing.

  • Semiconductor Demand May Be Slowing. Nvidia, AMD, and Intel Had Their Price Targets Cut.

    Semiconductor stocks like Nvidia have soared over the last few quarters, driven higher by robust demand for chips amid a global supply shortage. “On Wednesday afternoon we learned of a sudden negative shift in demand signals from a wide swath of computer, consumer, and communications OEMs [original equipment manufacturer] to at least some of their semi suppliers,” he wrote in a research note. While a single-quarter adjustment or a temporary headwind was possible, he was concerned that “a combination of just enough demand destruction and just enough additional supply is leading to a traditional cyclical downturn.”

  • This Growth Stock Has Market-Beating Potential

    Shares of the biotech company have lost a whopping 56% this year -- while the S&P 500 has slipped about 6%. Investors lost faith in the company as it fell behind in its regulatory submissions for its coronavirus vaccine candidate. Since, Novavax has gotten back on track.

  • 2 Growth Stocks With Monster Upside of at Least 145%, According to Wall Street

    The growth-heavy Nasdaq Composite has dipped in and out of bear market territory this year. For instance, Daniel Kurnos of investment banking firm Benchmark has a price target of $305 on Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), implying 166% upside from its current price. Similarly, JMP Securities analyst Devin Ryan has a price target of $394 on Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN), implying 145% upside from its current price.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on bearish-looking names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. RH , the former Restoration Hardware, recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Canada's Shopify announces 10-for-1 stock split

    Shopify said each shareholder, as of June 22, would receive nine more shares on June 28 for each share held. The company also said it would authorize a new class of shares, called the Founder share, to Tobi Lutke, its chief executive officer and founder. The Founder share will provide Lutke with a variable number of votes and combined with his previously owned shares from other classes, will represent 40% of the total voting power attached to all of Shopify's outstanding shares.

  • Rouble falls sharply as Russia relaxes some capital controls

    Late on Friday the central bank said it will scrap a 12% commission for buying foreign currency through brokerages from April 11 and lift a temporary ban on selling foreign exchange cash to individuals from April 18. The rouble fell to 82.09 against the dollar at the market opening in Moscow, from the 71 roubles hit on Friday for its strongest since Nov. 11. ITI Capital analysts said Russia receives about $1.4 billion a day in export revenues and the rouble could firm further, given Russian capital controls and shrinking imports.