U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,901.36
    +0.57 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,261.90
    +8.77 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,354.62
    -33.88 (-0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,773.27
    -2.96 (-0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.70
    +0.49 (+0.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,845.10
    +3.90 (+0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    21.87
    -0.03 (-0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0562
    -0.0026 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7870
    -0.0680 (-2.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2496
    +0.0021 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.8500
    +0.0560 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,249.95
    -866.34 (-2.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    650.34
    -23.03 (-3.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,389.98
    +87.24 (+1.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,739.03
    +336.19 (+1.27%)
     

KayMaur Holdings Ltd. acquires Class “A” Common Shares of Dominion Lending Centres Inc.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dominion Lending Centres Inc.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • BRLGF

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KayMaur Holdings Ltd. (“KayMaur”) reports that it has filed an updated early warning report under applicable Canadian securities laws in respect of Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (“DLC”).

On May 20, 2022, KayMaur acquired 1,039,284 class “A” common shares (“Common Shares”) of DLC through a private agreement transaction at a price of $3.07 per share for total consideration of $3,190,601.88 (the “Purchase Transaction”).

Immediately prior to the Purchase Transaction, KayMaur held 17,022,831 Common Shares of DLC, representing approximately 35.09%% of DLC’s issued and outstanding Common Shares (on a non-diluted basis). Immediately following the Purchase Transaction, KayMaur owns 18,062,115 Common Shares, representing approximately 37.24% of DLC’s issued and outstanding Common Shares (on a non-diluted basis).

KayMaur is incorporated under the laws of British Columbia and its principal business is an investment company. Gary Mauris and Chris Kayat control KayMaur.

KayMaur acquired the Common Shares for investment purposes. KayMaur may from time to time decide to acquire additional securities, dispose of some or all of the existing or additional securities or may continue to hold securities of the Issuer or develop plans or intentions relating to the foregoing, in each case, depending on market and economic conditions, the business and prospects of DLC and other relevant factors.

KayMaur also owns 25,432,674 series 1, class B non-voting preferred shares (the “Preferred Shares”), representing 95% of the issued and outstanding Preferred Shares. The holders of the Preferred Shares have entered into an Investors Rights Agreement with DLC that provides the holders of Preferred Shares with certain governance rights. Details regarding the Investors Rights Agreement are set out on DLC’s applicable annual disclosure and a copy of the agreement is available for review on SEDAR.

KayMaur relied on the “Private Agreement Exemption” exemption set out in Section 4.2 of National Instrument 62-104 – Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids.

DLC’s head office is located at 2215 Coquitlam Avenue, Port Coquitlam, British Columbia, V3B 1J6.

This news release is issued in accordance with the early warning requirements under applicable Canadian securities laws. An early warning report relating to the Transaction will be filed by KayMaur with applicable securities regulators and will be available for viewing under DLC’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. A copy of the early warning report may be obtained by contacting the individual at the contact information provided below.

Attention: Gary Mauris or Chris Kayat
chris@dlcg.ca


Recommended Stories

  • Why Shares of Upstart Are Falling Today

    Shares of the artificial intelligence lender Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) traded more than 16% lower as of 11:14 a.m. ET today after it received yet another downgrade from Wall Street. Wedbush analyst David Chiaverini maintained his underperform rating on Upstart but lowered his price target from $20 to $15 per share. The lower price target comes just a week after Chiaverini lowered his price target on Upstart from $35 to $20.

  • Here’s the real reason the stock market is coming unglued — and it isn’t because of weak earnings

    An earnings recession is not the biggest threat facing the stock market right now. To show that an earnings recession doesn’t necessarily doom the stock market, consider the S&P 500’s (SPX) quarterly return when its earnings-per-share (EPS) is falling. On average over the past century, according to an analysis conducted by Ned Davis Research, the S&P 500 has performed better when its EPS were lower than a year previously — not higher.

  • 5 Stocks Warren Buffett Bought Hand Over Fist as the Nasdaq Plunged

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett buys or sells shares of a company, Wall Street and investors tend to pay close attention. Since becoming CEO in 1965, he's overseen the creation of more than $680 billion in shareholder value and delivered an average annual return of 20.1% for Berkshire's Class A (BRK.A) shareholders (himself included).

  • Tesla Loses Top Spot in Cathie Wood’s Flagship Fund. This Stock Is the New No. 1.

    Cathie Wood is a long-time Tesla bull, but the stock isn't the largest holding in Wood's ARK Innovation ETF anymore.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Cratered on Friday

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) continued to tumble on Friday, falling as much as 8%. Wells Fargo analyst Aaron Rakers lowered his price target on Nvidia to $250, down from $370, while maintaining his overweight (buy) rating on the stock, according to The Fly.

  • Warren Buffett is Selling These 6 Stocks in 2022

    In this article, we discuss 6 stocks that Warren Buffett is selling in 2022. If you want to see more stocks that the billionaire sold, click Warren Buffett is Selling These 3 Stocks in 2022. Warren Buffett, the chief of Berkshire Hathaway, is perhaps the most renowned financier in the investment world, with decades of […]

  • Why Pfizer Stock Is Rising Today While Moderna and Novavax Are Sliding

    Shares of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) were up 2.5% as of 11:35 a.m. ET on Friday after jumping as much as 4% earlier in the day. Meanwhile, the stocks of two other COVID-19 vaccine makers were declining. Moderna's (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares were down 4.7%.

  • 10 Best Buy-the-Dip Tech Stocks According to Billionaire Ken Fisher

    In this article, we discuss 10 buy-the-dip stocks to buy according to billionaire Ken Fisher. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Fisher’s stock selection and the current sell-off in tech, go directly to 5 Best Buy-the-Dip Tech Stocks According to Billionaire Ken Fisher. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite is down 27% in 2022 […]

  • Deere tops earnings estimates, misses on revenue

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss second-quarter earnings for Deere.

  • Why Rivian, Nikola, and Lucid Stocks Got Wrecked on Friday

    In early trading Friday, stock markets attempted to make a comeback and at least end a losing week on a winning note. As of 12:25 p.m. ET, shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) are off 4.9%, Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) stock is down 5.8%, and Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) -- the beneficiary of positive news as recently as yesterday -- is giving back most of its gains, and leading the sector 6.8% lower today.

  • It May Be a Bear Market, But It’s Not a Panic. That’s Worrisome

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s been hard to watch, impossible to predict and a nightmare to trade. But has the S&P 500’s slide been an unqualified panic to date? By some measures no, and that might bode poorly for equities in the near term. Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Frothiest Housing Markets Turned Into a Seller’s Headache OvernightElon Musk Gets Defensive Over Twitter Meme as Harassment Report SurfacesStocks Avert Bear Market, Slide for Seventh Week: Markets WrapApple Shows AR/VR Headset

  • Yes, Nvidia Stock is Expensive — But Oppenheimer Says It’s Worth the Price

    In less than week -- Wednesday, May 25 -- Nvidia (NVDA) is due to report its Q1 2022 earnings. Analysts on average are optimistic about the report itself, and also about the guidance Nvidia might give, predicting Nvidia will report 43% growth to $1.30 per share this quarter, and promise investors another 31% worth of growth ($1.36 per share) next quarter. And one analyst thinks Nvidia could do even better than that. Previewing next Wednesday's earnings report, Oppenheimer's Rick Schafer reiterat

  • Why Shopify Gave Up Yesterday's Gains Today

    Shares of the e-commerce platform company Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) were plunging today just one day after its share price soared by double digits. Today's drop was caused by ongoing fears about high inflation and upcoming Federal Reserve interest rate hikes. As a result, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite had slid 2.5% and Shopify's stock had tumbled 10.8% as of 2:44 p.m. ET.

  • Why Nio Shares Jumped, Then Dropped, Friday

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) shares began trading on the main board of the Singapore stock exchange today prior to the opening of the U.S. markets. After initially popping 20% early, the new shares ended up closing in Singapore about 2.4% higher, according to Barron's.

  • ‘Robinhood’ investors are ‘going to get their heads handed to them,’ as stocks on verge of bear market, says ‘Godfather’ of chart analysis

    A bear market for the S&P 500? The stage certainly appears to be set for one, as equity benchmarks added to ugly weekly declines on Friday.

  • Elon Musk is not happy with a meme mocking his new-found attention to Twitter

    Elon Musk got defensive over a meme suggesting he may be spending a little too much time on Twitter and not enough time on his electric vehicle company.

  • Tesla stock’s very bad week gets worse after the allegations against Musk

    Tesla Inc. shares were poised to close at their lowest since late July, falling more than 8% in midday trading Friday following the allegations of sexual misconduct lobbed against Chief Executive Elon Musk.

  • Fed’s Bullard Says Front-Loading Could Lead to Rate Cuts by 2023

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard said the central bank should front-load an aggressive series of interest-rate hikes to push rates to 3.5% at year’s end, which if successful would push down inflation and could lead to policy easing in 2023 or 2024.Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Frothiest Housing Markets Turned Into a Seller’s Headache OvernightElon Musk Gets Defensive Over Twitter Meme as Harassment Report SurfacesStocks Avert Bear Market, Slid

  • Here's Why Harley-Davidson Is Pausing All Production

    Harley says it is pausing the all of its production and shipments, except for its electric LiveWire line.

  • Markets haven’t acted like this since 1981 — and here’s how that played out

    The simultaneous decline of multiple asset classes is unusual. Here's what bottomed first 40 years ago.