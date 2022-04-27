U.S. markets closed

Kayne Anderson Closed-End Funds Announce Appointment of New Independent Director

KA Fund Advisors, LLC
·2 min read
HOUSTON, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KA Fund Advisors, LLC (“Kayne Anderson”), which serves as the adviser to Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE: KYN) and Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE: KMF, each a “Company” and collectively, the “Companies”) announced today the appointment of Caroline Winn to serve as an independent director on each Company’s Board of Directors, effective today. After the addition of Ms. Winn, the board of directors of each Company will increase to seven directors, six of which are independent.

Caroline Winn is the chief executive officer for San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E), one of Sempra’s (NYSE: SRE) regulated California utilities. Ms. Winn’s 30-plus-year career in the utility space enabled a broad set of leadership roles. She is recognized for demonstrating bold thinking, large strategic business transformation, mobilizing and driving organizations to achieve mission critical outcomes. Ms. Winn demonstrates a passion for organizational and talent development and recognizes people and relationships as drivers to achieve exceptional business success. An experienced executive and board member, her collaborative, resilient, and transparent leadership style has earned high praise from the industry, regulators, and government officials. Ms. Winn also currently serves on the board of directors of SDG&E and leads SDG&E’s Women’s Leadership Group. In addition, Ms. Winn is a director and member of the audit committee of the board of the Monarch School for underserved youth and serves on the director’s council of the Scripps Institution of Oceanography. Ms. Winn holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from California State University Sacramento and is a registered professional engineer in the State of California.

“Kayne Anderson is thrilled to welcome Caroline to KYN and KMF’s Board of Directors,” said Jim Baker, KYN and KMF’s Chairman, President, and CEO. “Caroline brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our Board and we look forward to her contributions,” concluded Mr. Baker.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE: KYN) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, whose common stock is traded on the NYSE. The Company’s investment objective is to provide a high after-tax total return with an emphasis on making cash distributions to stockholders. KYN intends to achieve this objective by investing at least 80% of its total assets in securities of Energy Infrastructure Companies. See Glossary of Key Terms in the Company’s most recent quarterly report for a description of these investment categories and the meaning of capitalized terms.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE: KMF) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, whose common stock is traded on the NYSE. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on making cash distributions to its stockholders. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its total assets in securities of Energy Companies and Infrastructure Companies. The Fund anticipates that the majority of its investments will consist of investments in” NextGen” companies, which we define as Energy Companies and Infrastructure Companies that are meaningfully participating in, or benefitting from, the Energy Transition. See Glossary of Key Terms in the Fund’s most recent quarterly report for a description of these investment categories and the meaning of capitalized terms.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy, nor shall there be any sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer or sale is not permitted. Nothing contained in this press release is intended to recommend any investment policy or investment strategy or consider any investor’s specific objectives or circumstances. Before investing, please consult with your investment, tax, or legal adviser regarding your individual circumstances.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This communication contains statements reflecting assumptions, expectations, projections, intentions, or beliefs about future events. These and other statements not relating strictly to historical or current facts constitute forward-looking statements as defined under the U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements involve a variety of risks and uncertainties. These risks include but are not limited to changes in economic and political conditions; regulatory and legal changes; energy industry risk; leverage risk; valuation risk; interest rate risk; tax risk; and other risks discussed in detail in the Company’s filings with the SEC, available at www.kaynefunds.com or www.sec.gov. Actual events could differ materially from these statements or our present expectations or projections. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Kayne Anderson undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements made herein. There is no assurance that the Company’s investment objectives will be attained.

Contact: Investor Relations at 877-657-3863 or cef@kaynecapital.com


