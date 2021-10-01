U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,357.04
    +49.50 (+1.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,326.46
    +482.54 (+1.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,566.70
    +118.12 (+0.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,241.63
    +37.26 (+1.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.74
    +0.71 (+0.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,761.30
    +4.30 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    22.57
    +0.52 (+2.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1596
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4650
    -0.0640 (-4.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3553
    +0.0077 (+0.57%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.0600
    -0.2300 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,854.95
    +3,881.22 (+8.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,182.17
    +100.09 (+9.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,027.07
    -59.35 (-0.84%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,771.07
    -681.59 (-2.31%)
     

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Announces its Net Asset Value and Asset Coverage Ratios at September 30, 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

HOUSTON, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: KYN) today provided a summary unaudited statement of assets and liabilities and announced its net asset value and asset coverage ratios under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”) as of September 30, 2021.

As of September 30, 2021, the Company’s net assets were $1.1 billion, and its net asset value per share was $9.05. As of September 30, 2021, the Company’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 501% and the Company’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to total leverage (debt and preferred stock) was 378%.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc.

Statement of Assets and Liabilities

September 30, 2021

(Unaudited)

(in millions)

Investments

$

1,581.4

Cash and cash equivalents

1.3

Accrued income

1.5

Current tax receivable, net

12.6

Other assets

23.0

Total assets

1,619.8

Credit facility

51.0

Term loan

50.0

Unamortized term loan issuance costs

(0.2

)

Notes

209.7

Unamortized notes issuance costs

(1.0

)

Preferred stock

101.7

Unamortized preferred stock issuance costs

(1.3

)

Total leverage

409.9

Other liabilities

5.4

Deferred tax liability, net

59.6

Total liabilities

65.0

Net assets

$

1,144.9

The Company had 126,447,554 common shares outstanding as of September 30, 2021.

Long-term investments were comprised of Midstream Energy Company (83%), Utility Company (9%), Renewable Infrastructure Company (7%) and Other Energy (1%).

The Company’s ten largest holdings by issuer at September 30, 2021 were:

Amount
(in millions)

Percent of
Long-Term
Investments*

1.

MPLX LP (Midstream Energy Company)

$206.1

13.0

%

2.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (Midstream Energy Company)

169.9

10.7

%

3.

Energy Transfer LP (Midstream Energy Company)

141.5

9.0

%

4.

Targa Resources Corp. (Midstream Energy Company)

128.7

8.1

%

5.

The Williams Companies, Inc. (Midstream Energy Company)

99.8

6.3

%

6.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. ** (Midstream Energy Company)

90.6

5.7

%

7.

Western Midstream Partners, LP (Midstream Energy Company)

78.3

5.0

%

8.

ONEOK, Inc. (Midstream Energy Company)

61.4

3.9

%

9.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (Midstream Energy Company)

57.2

3.6

%

10.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (Midstream Energy Company)

56.2

3.6

%

_______________
* Excludes cash.
** Includes ownership of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (“PAA”) and Plains AAP, L.P. (“PAGP-AAP”).

Portfolio holdings are subject to change without notice. The mention of specific securities is not a recommendation or solicitation for any person to buy, sell or hold any particular security. You can obtain a complete listing of holdings by viewing the Company’s most recent quarterly or annual report.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE: KYN) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, whose common stock is traded on the NYSE. The company's investment objective is to provide a high after-tax total return with an emphasis on making cash distributions to stockholders. KYN intends to achieve this objective by investing at least 80% of its total assets in securities of Energy Infrastructure Companies. See Glossary of Key Terms in the Company’s most recent quarterly report for a description of these investment categories and the meaning of capitalized terms.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy, nor shall there be any sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer or sale is not permitted. Nothing contained in this press release is intended to recommend any investment policy or investment strategy or take into account the specific objectives or circumstances of any investor. Please consult with your investment, tax, or legal adviser regarding your individual circumstances prior to investing.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This communication contains statements reflecting assumptions, expectations, projections, intentions, or beliefs about future events. These and other statements not relating strictly to historical or current facts constitute forward-looking statements as defined under the U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements involve a variety of risks and uncertainties. These risks include, but are not limited to, changes in economic and political conditions; regulatory and legal changes; energy industry risk; leverage risk; valuation risk; interest rate risk; tax risk; and other risks discussed in detail in the Company’s filings with the SEC, available at www.kaynefunds.com or www.sec.gov. Actual events could differ materially from these statements or from our present expectations or projections. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Kayne Anderson undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements made herein. There is no assurance that the Company’s investment objectives will be attained.

Contact: Investor Relations at (877) 657-3863 or cef@kaynecapital.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Is Nio Stock Dropping Despite Record Deliveries?

    Shares of electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) rose 3% Friday morning before losing ground as the day progressed, trading down just about 0.5% as of 1:40 p.m. today. The weakness in the EV stock's price is surprising given that Nio reached a milestone and reported solid delivery numbers for September today, even topping its own projections. Nio delivered a record number of 10,628 vehicles in total in September, up 125.7% year over year.

  • In today's low-rate world, Warren Buffett holds these stocks for the fat yields

    Still earning peanuts in your savings account? These 3 income stocks might help.

  • 3 Stocks That Can Double Again in the Fourth Quarter

    More than 300 stocks have doubled in 2021. Let's look at some that can double again in the next three months.

  • Cathie Wood is Dumping These 15 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 15 stocks Cathie Wood is dumping. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Cathie Wood is Dumping These 5 Stocks. The portfolio value of ARK Investment Management, the New York-based hedge fund managed by Cathie Wood, has increased from over $50 billion […]

  • Why Nvidia Investors Feel Nervous Today

    A supplier of chipmaking equipment predicts a decade-long period of growing semiconductor production.

  • 2 Growth Stocks to Buy for the Next Decade

    Committing your money to an investment thesis is hard, but doing so for the long term can be even more daunting. It's difficult to predict what the world will look like in a year, let alone 10 years, so it can be challenging to invest with conviction.

  • 2 Dividend Stocks Under $10 With at Least 11% Dividend Yield

    Down at the bottom, investors get into the market for the same reason: to make money. And that drive will push them to find an equity strategy that ensures solid returns, no matter what the markets do. The conventional wisdom will suggest two such strategies: buying stocks when they’re priced low, and getting into dividend stocks. The first is self-explanatory. Low priced stocks have more room for share appreciation, and Wall Street’s analysts are always on the lookout for solid buys with a low

  • Why SunPower Shares Jumped 12.3% Today

    Shares of solar energy stock SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR) jumped as much as 12.3% in trading on Friday after announcing that it will join the S&P MidCap 400 next week. SunPower will replace Cimarex Energy, which is being acquired by Cabot Oil & Gas, in the index. The reason shares often jump when announcements like this are made is because funds that follow an index like the S&P MidCap 400 will need to buy shares to get exposure to SunPower stock.

  • 5 Reasons Lordstown Motors Stock Is Sinking Today

    The electric-vehicle start-up confirmed a deal with Foxconn, but the terms leave several unanswered questions.

  • September was a terrible month for stocks. Here’s what you can expect in October.

    According to the bull and bear market calendar back to 1900 maintained by Ned Davis Research, nine changes to the U.S. market’s major trend occurred in October. The average number of trend changes across all months is between six and seven. It is true that an above-average number of bear markets in the Ned Davis Research calendar did come to an end during October: eight, versus an all-month average of between three and four.

  • Why These 10 Stocks Are Trending on Friday

    In this article we will take a look at the some of notable stocks trending today. You can skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and go to read Why These 5 Stocks Are Trending on Friday. Among the stocks that have the spotlight on them on Friday include International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM), Netflix, […]

  • Chinese Real Estate Crisis Spreads to Sweden: Evergrande Update

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group’s financial woes have reached Sweden, with a unit of the company’s electric-vehicle arm in talks to find new backers after cutting 300 jobs. Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in Lon

  • Merck COVID-19 pill success slams Moderna shares, shakes up healthcare sector

    Merck shares jumped as much as 12.3% and hit their highest level since February 2020 after data showed the company's pill molnupiravir https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/mercks-covid-19-pill-cuts-risk-death-hospitalization-by-50-study-2021-10-01 could halve the chances of dying or being hospitalized for those most at risk of contracting severe COVID-19. At the same time, shares of vaccine makers such as Moderna Inc, Pfizer Inc and partner BioNTech SE were hit, with some analysts saying the promise of an oral drug that can be taken at home could change the public perception of risks associated with COVID-19. "We see modest perceived headwind to vaccine stocks such as MRNA (Moderna) if the market thinks people will be less afraid of COVID-19 and less inclined to get vaccines, if there is a simple pill that can treat COVID-19," Jefferies analyst Michael Yee said in a client note.

  • Should I do that Roth conversion before Congress bans them?

    A reader has just written in urging me to take another look at Roth IRAs. This follows my previous column, where I said I was wary of them, partly because I figured I’ll be paying a lower tax rate in retirement than I am when I’m working. “The tax rate is not the issue, it’s the amount of tax you will be paying,” he reminds me.

  • QuantumScape Competitor Seeks EV Battery Gold in Fool’s Gold

    Solid state battery technology company Solid Power announced an award to develop rechargeable EV batteries without costly cobalt and nickel.

  • Aterian's (NASDAQ:ATER) Stock Dilution is Not Worth The Risk

    Although summertime is generally seen as a calmer period of the stock market, those rules do not apply in the high-growth small-cap universe. During the last quarter, Aterian, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: ATER) price went as low as US$3.04 and as high as US$19.10. Yet, short interest remains elevated. This article will look at the latest developments, as well as examine the state of the balance sheet.

  • Billionaire Bill Ackman is smoking 'mentor' Warren Buffett with these income stocks

    This Buffett acolyte is beating Berkshire at its own game.

  • 5 Stocks to Play the Steel Industry’s Revival

    Steel companies are benefiting from surging demand and prices, and the future looks bright. Yet, the stocks remain among Wall Street’s cheapest.

  • Amazon: A $1.7 Trillion Company With Nothing But Blue Skies Above

    With just a 2.5% gain year to date -- against a 29% gain for the S&P 500 -- Amazon (AMZN) stock hasn't been quite the outperformer this year that it was in 2020 (when Amazon stock racked up 74% gains). If you already own Amazon stock, that's probably been a bit of a disappointment to you. But if you don't own Amazon stock, well, RBC Capital analyst Brad Erickson thinks it just might be an opportunity. After last year's amazing run, and this year's rather flat performance, Amazon stock carries a

  • This Company Is Set for Explosive Amazon-Like Growth

    Founded in 2010, Coupang (NYSE: CPNG) didn't take long to evolve itself into the market leader in South Korea's e-commerce industry, posting an annualized run-rate of $18 billion as of its most recent quarter. Led by Founder and CEO Bom Kim, Coupang is now taking a page out of Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) playbook by focusing on long-term cash flow generation versus short-term profitability, which true investors should love to see from such a rapidly growing company.