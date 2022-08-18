U.S. markets close in 32 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,290.27
    +16.23 (+0.38%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,015.73
    +35.41 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,997.11
    +58.99 (+0.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,000.20
    +12.89 (+0.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.61
    +2.50 (+2.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,774.40
    -2.30 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    19.51
    -0.22 (-1.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0098
    -0.0082 (-0.81%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8800
    -0.0130 (-0.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1940
    -0.0112 (-0.93%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.8700
    +0.7800 (+0.58%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,405.24
    +104.22 (+0.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    558.28
    +0.55 (+0.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,541.85
    +26.10 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,942.14
    -280.63 (-0.96%)
     

Kazadi Enterprises receives 2022 Nicor Gas Multicultural Innovator Award

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SO

Evergreen Climate Innovations, Nicor Gas partner to support entrepreneurs who are making a positive environmental impact in Illinois

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kazadi Enterprises is the recipient of the 2022 Nicor Gas Multicultural Innovator Award. This is the second annual award presented by Nicor Gas and Evergreen Climate Innovations, formerly Clean Energy Trust, to support clean energy technology startups with a minority founder or CEO.

Evergreen Climate Innovations
Evergreen Climate Innovations

Nicor Gas, Evergreen Climate Innovations partner to support entrepreneurs who are making a positive environmental impact

Nicor Gas, Evergreen Climate Innovations partner to support entreprenuers who are making a positive environmental impact

"Kazadi Enterprises is at the intersection of innovation and diversity, and we are proud to work with Evergreen Climate Innovations to support this Illinois startup," said Wendell Dallas, president and CEO of Nicor Gas. "This is another way we are fueling innovation and investing in our communities and businesses while reducing our environmental footprint and helping our customers do the same."

Kazadi is the second recipient of the Nicor Gas Multicultural Innovator Award and will receive a $25,000 equity and inclusion grant to support further development of its patented technology that converts ambient heat to energy. In addition to the grant, Kazadi leadership will receive 12 months of business mentorship and heightened exposure to investors and customers.

"Evergreen Climate Innovations is proud to continue its work with Nicor Gas and Illinois entrepreneurs to bring environmental innovations to a scalable reality," said Erik Birkerts, CEO of Evergreen Climate Innovations. "Kazadi Enteprises is tackling a sector whose negative environmental impacts often go unrecognized by offering a decarbonized alternative to traditional refrigeration and cooling systems."

It is estimated that commercial refrigeration systems produce the same amount of CO2 emissions as 100 million cars and leak, on average, 25% of their hazardous refrigerants into the atmosphere every year. Kazadi's patented technology leverages thermal energy in air, converting environmental heat into work and plugging into the natural hydrologic cycle, reducing the cost and carbon footprint of refrigeration.

"We are excited to work with Nicor Gas and Evergreen Energy Innovations as we continue to refine our technology that harnesses a free and nearly universal energy sources – environmental thermal energy," said Sanza Kazadi, CEO and founder of Kazadi Enterprises. "By harnessing the energy in the air and replacing conventional refrigerants with just plain water, we can help customers reduce their refrigeration energy usage by 80% while also reducing negative environmental attributes often associated with traditional refrigerants."

To learn more about Kazadi Enterprises, visit www.kazadienterprises.com.

About Nicor Gas 
Nicor Gas is one of four natural gas distribution companies of Southern Company Gas, a wholly owned subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO). Nicor Gas serves more than 2.2 million customers in a service territory that encompasses most of the northern third of Illinois, excluding the city of Chicago. For more information, visit nicorgas.com.

About Southern Company Gas  
Southern Company Gas is a wholly owned subsidiary of Atlanta-based Southern Company (NYSE: SO), America's premier energy company. Southern Company Gas serves approximately 4.3 million natural gas utility customers through its regulated distribution companies in four states with approximately 600,000 retail customers through its companies that market natural gas. Other nonutility businesses include investments in interstate pipelines and ownership and operation of natural gas storage facilities. For more information, visit southerncompanygas.com.

About Evergreen Climate Innovations
Evergreen Climate Innovations, formerly Clean Energy Trust, provides catalytic capital and support to entrepreneurs and startups that bring impactful climate technologies to market. The nonprofit pioneered its 501vc® Investment Fund to align philanthropic and corporate contributions to deliver environmental, economic, and social impact. Evergreen advances and expands access to innovation across the Greater Midwest and cultivates an ecosystem of investors, donors, and collaborators. For over a decade, Evergreen Climate Innovations has invested in startups that have raised $41 for every $1 invested. Learn more at evergreeninno.org.

(PRNewsfoto/Nicor Gas)
(PRNewsfoto/Nicor Gas)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kazadi-enterprises-receives-2022-nicor-gas-multicultural-innovator-award-301608831.html

SOURCE Nicor Gas

Recommended Stories

  • Seattle CEO who cut his pay so workers could earn $70,000 minimum resigns

    A Seattle CEO who announced in 2015 that he was giving himself a drastic pay cut to help cover the cost of big raises for his employees has announced his resignation.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy First Solar Stock

    Shares of First Solar (NASDAQ: FSLR) have nearly doubled in a month on the back of strong earnings and the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, and this may just be the start of the company's momentum. First Solar is building two new manufacturing plants at a time when solar panel prices are rising, and demand is growing around the world. The thin-film solar panels First Solar makes work better in extreme conditions, like in deserts or near coastlines, and that's allowed the company to charge a premium versus commodity crystalline silicon solar panels.

  • Young Bankers Worry About Nights Off Early and Dark Days Ahead

    (Bloomberg) -- On a boat under the Statue of Liberty at happy hour one August Thursday, young Morgan Stanley colleagues sipped champagne and smiled. Two Citigroup Inc. banking analysts left the company’s headquarters by 5:40 p.m. to drink across the street. A young investment-banking analyst who came close to burning out last year now has enough free time to take in Broadway shows.Most Read from BloombergApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesLiz Cheney Prepares for N

  • Bluebird stock pops after FDA approves its gene therapy drug

    Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani joins the Live show to discuss how Bluebird stock is trading after the FDA approved its gene therapy treatment.

  • AT&T employees ‘forced’ back to the office started a Change.org petition to make remote work permanent

    The telecom giant is reportedly reneging on its promise of a six-month extension of its work-from-home plan. It refuses to discuss a hybrid policy, one worker says.

  • EVs: Average auction bids for Ford and Rivian’s electric pickup trucks double overall market

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi shares his stat of the day, which is that average auction bids for Ford's F-150 and Rivian's electric pickup truck are double the price of a Tesla and the overall EV market.

  • Big Climate Spending Coming; Is PLUG Stock A Buy?

    Hydrogen fuel cell maker Plug Power sees 2022 revenue surging 80% year over year to up to $925 million. Is PLUG stock a buy now?

  • Watch Out: The IRS Is Trying to Close This RMD Loophole

    Most Americans have at least heard of a 401(k) plan, but there is another tax-advantaged workplace retirement plan out there - the 403(b). A 403(b) operates similarly to a 401(k), but is generally only available to public sector employees and … Continue reading → The post IRS May Close This RMD Loophole appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Top Solar Stocks for Q4 2022

    The solar energy industry has grown rapidly even as fossil fuels remain the dominant source of global energy use. While some large utilities and energy companies have solar and renewable energy divisions, these businesses typically are not included in the industry’s listings because the parent’s primary focus is not solar. TAN has provided a total return of -1.7% over the last 12 months, ahead of the Russell 1000’s total return of -7.1%.

  • The CEO Who Cut His Salary to Give His Employees a Raise Resigns Amid Legal Issues

    Dan Price, chief executive of Gravity Payments, was charged with assault and reckless driving earlier this year. Mr. Price garnered attention in 2015 for pledging to make the company’s minimum pay $70,000

  • The Average 401(k) Balance by Age

    How much money people have put away for retirement naturally varies by age. See how your savings stack up.

  • 3M Unit Defends Request to Shield Parent From Mass Earplug Lawsuits

    Lawyers representing 3M’s bankrupt Aearo Technologies subsidiary defended its request to extend a litigation stay to the parent company to resolve mass earplug lawsuits, saying such a move would be in line with other court rulings.

  • Toyota, CATL Shut Plants in Sichuan as Power Crisis Worsens

    (Bloomberg) -- Toyota Motor Corp. and Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., the world’s top battery maker, are closing plants in China’s Sichuan province as a drought-induced power crisis worsens.Most Read from BloombergIn Defeat, Cheney Vows to Do ‘Whatever It Takes’ to Block TrumpBill Gates and the Secret Push to Save Biden’s Climate BillAmerica’s $7 Trillion Retirement Crisis Is Only Getting WorseSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetThese Six Cities Are Emerging as New Ex

  • Scientists Strapped Cameras to Navy Dolphins and Captured Something Terrifying

    Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero / The Daily Beast / GettyAt the risk of awarding the title prematurely, we think we’ve found the weirdest study published in 2022. Scientists strapped GoPro cameras to the bodies of six dolphins trained by the U.S. Navy, and recorded them hunting for food and consuming their prey in grisly detail. According to the study, there was a purpose behind this potential invasion of dolphin privacy; namely, to learn more about how the mammals hunted and ate.Scientists

  • What car buyers should know about the coming tax credits for EVs

    For California consumers thinking about going electric, the Inflation Reduction Act could tilt the math in favor of nabbing that new Model 3 or F-150 Lightning sooner than later.

  • Why Shell, U.S. Steel are eyeing a clean-energy hub — and how they'll get there

    United States Steel Corp., Equinor and Shell Oil/Gas made the announcement Wednesday, saying they had reached a nonexclusive agreement that would apply for the Department of Energy funding.

  • Oil companies work around Jones Act to supply U.S. fuel markets

    U.S. oil companies are working around a century-old shipping law to supply fuel to the U.S. East Coast, according to data from Refinitiv and oil trading sources, as high demand for gasoline and global disruptions in fuel markets sent prices higher. Traders are increasingly sending unfinished gasoline components from the Gulf Coast to Buckeye Partners LP’s terminal in the Bahamas, also known as Borco, where they are blended into finished gasoline to be sent to the U.S. East Coast. The trade represents a legal workaround to the Jones Act, which requires goods moved between U.S. ports to be carried by ships built domestically and staffed by U.S. crew.

  • CVS, Walgreens and Walmart Ordered to Pay $650 Million to Ohio Counties in Opioid Case

    A jury last year found the companies owning CVS, Walgreens and Walmart pharmacies were liable for contributing to the opioid epidemic in Lake and Trumbull counties.

  • Cottonmouth turf war turns comical when a raccoon wades into middle of NC marsh fight

    “I wish I could be as brave as this raccoon!”

  • Chipmakers look to invest billions, add thousands of jobs in Oregon

    Here is what Oregon needs to do to land the massive investments, according to an industry task force.